Green Party leader backs rent controls after new research finds 2024 freeze would save government £2bn a year

New research by the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose and the New Economics Foundation (NEF) has found that a freeze in private rents at 2024 levels would save the government at least £2bn a year in housing benefit spending.
In addition to the savings to the public purse, the thinktank and university believe the average renting household would be saving £1,300 a year, while only 2% of landlords would be made unprofitable.
The new report argues that interest rate rises and tax changes in recent years have hit landlords harder than a two-year rent freeze would have.
Using data obtained from HM Revenue and Customs, the researchers modelled two illustrative scenarios – a 10% and 20% reduction in rents.
A 10% reduction in rents – equivalent to freezing rents in May 2024 – would save the average renting household £1,300 a year.
This would have made 2.3% of individual landlords unprofitable, compared with the 4.8% who have been made unprofitable because of tax changes and interest rate rises since 2021.
In a scenario where rent controls made private rents 20% cheaper – saving the average renting household £2,400 a year – mortgaged landlords would be making profits more than four times higher than the average UK business.
At the same time, landlords without a mortgage, who are in the majority, could expect to see even larger profits.
Report author Dr Beth Stratford said: “Rent controls are one of the few policies that can provide immediate relief to struggling households and provide a much-needed boost to local economies, while saving the government billions.
“Our analysis shows that landlords are making much larger profits than other UK businesses, even after recent interest hikes and tax rises.
“Well-designed rent controls, combined with the right fiscal and legal framework, create a historic opportunity: a managed transfer of homes out of the insecure and unaffordable private rented sector and into homeownership or secure and permanently affordable ownership by councils, housing associations and community-led organisations.”
Molly Harris, senior researcher at the NEF, said: “As a complement to NEF’s recent proposals for a rent cap at CPI [Consumer Price Index] or 2%, whichever is lower, this is an important contribution to the growing base of evidence which shows action can and must be taken to protect renters from a housing affordability crisis.
“Everybody deserves a home they can afford and feel secure in, yet far too many private renters are being pushed into overpriced and substandard homes. This report shows that landlords’ overall profitability remains very high, despite recent rises in interest rates and taxes.
“Action to improve affordability for private renters could make significant savings for households and government, while most landlords could continue to be profitable.”
Researchers highlighted that following the increase in interest rates in 2022, “expectations of a landlord exodus from the market did not materialise”.
They pointed to Ministry of Housing, Community and Local Government data that estimates the number of privately rented dwellings in England grew by 96,000 between 2023 and 2025.
While the introduction of rent controls would likely lead to some landlords selling their properties, the report argues that this is an opportunity for homes to be transferred from the private rented sector back to ownership by councils, housing associations and community-led organisations.
The researchers calculated that over 10 years, the savings in housing benefit accumulated from a 20% reduction in rent would be sufficient to support the purchase of around half of all homes rendered unprofitable by that rent reduction, and convert half of these to social rent.
The research comes after new analysis out today by a coalition of housing and advice charities that found fewer than one in 50 private rental properties advertised across Britain are affordable to households receiving housing benefit.
Speaking at the launch of the report on Friday, Zack Polanski, Green Party leader, said: “Failing to take action on the spiralling rents ripping the hearts out of communities and local economies would be both an economic disaster and a moral failure – particularly for a forgotten generation of young people whose futures are being crushed by high rents.
“While renters are being forced to hand over more and more of their pay packet to their landlord at the end of each month, they’re not able to save for the future, start a family, put money away to buy a place – or just spend their hard-earned cash in the local economy.”
In May, two reports called for rent control to be introduced at a minimum of 2%, which could save the government £600m on its housing benefit bill.
One of the reports, by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, called for rent control caps at CPI within tenancy, and CPI +2% between tenancies.
The thinktank’s modelling claimed that over six years, this would be sufficient to fund the annual uprating of Local Housing Allowance (LHA) back to the 30th percentile of local rents, while still delivering more than £600m in net savings to the housing benefit bill in 2030.
The UK government is projected to spend over £70bn on housing support payments to private landlords between 2021 and 2026, primarily through LHA.
This subsidy, intended to help low-income tenants, is six times higher than the previous £11.5bn invested in new affordable housing over the same period.
An earlier separate piece of research by the NEF proposed an “emergency brake”, capping rent increases either at 2% or at the national inflation rate – whichever is lower. This would be paired with a return to a system of “fair rents”, used throughout the 20th century until it was abolished by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
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