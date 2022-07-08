Greenhalgh resigns as building safety minister

In a letter published on Twitter, Lord Greenhalgh said it was the right time for him to return to the backbenches after more than 50 MPs resigned from Mr Johnson’s government earlier this week.

This included the majority of ministers from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, while Michael Gove was sacked from his role as housing secretary.

Mr Johnson has since announced he will step down from his role as prime minister, however he will remain in place with a newly appointed cabinet until a new leader of the Conservative Party has been selected.