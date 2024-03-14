GreenSquareAccord appoints board chair

Colin Dennis will take over from outgoing chair Robin Bailey later this month, the 25,000-home landlord said.

Mr Dennis spent nine years as board chair of Coventry-based housing association Citizen and has previously taken on several non-executive director and chair roles in the social housing and health sectors. He has decades of financial experience, GSA said.

His term as chair will initially run for three years, the landlord said, leading oversight of the organisation, working with GSA’s chief executive Ruth Cooke and other senior leaders to deliver services for residents.