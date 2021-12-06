GreenSquareAccord appoints new permanent finance boss

The 25,000-home landlord, which was formed in April this year through a merger, has announced that Jo Makinson will join the organisation as chief financial officer early next month.

Ms Makinson, who is currently director of finance and digital transformation at Bristol-based retirement home specialist St Monica Trust, will take over from interim chief financial officer Tom Willis.

Mr Willis has been in the role since September after GreensquareAccord’s last permanent finance chief, Stuart Fisher, left the landlord in July.

Mr Fisher was also deputy chief executive of the newly formed organisation and spent around a decade before that at Accord.

Inside Housing has asked GreenSquareAccord to confirm why Mr Fisher stepped down and where he moved to.