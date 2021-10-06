GreenSquareAccord breaches Home Standard after fire safety failings

In a regulatory notice today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said the failings, which also included asbestos safety, meant there is “potential for serious detriment to tenants”.

The RSH received the information after a self-referral by the 25,000-home association, which has apologised for the failings. Following the breach, GreenSquareAccord’s chair Elisabeth Buggins, who only became chair in January, has stepped down.

“The regulator has learned that hundreds of properties do not have a current fire risk assessment (FRA), with a smaller number having never been assessed,” the notice said.

GreenSquareAccord, which was formed in April this year through a merger, told the regulator that some FRAs had become overdue due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All the health and safety failings were found in the former stock of Accord, according to evidence seen by the regulator.

Accord had 13,000 affordable homes across the Midlands, and GreenSquare had around 12,000 homes in Wiltshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.