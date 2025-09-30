GreenSquareAccord reports near-£14m loss amid rising maintenance costs

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GreenSquareAccord (GSA) has announced a loss of £13.6m in its annual financial statements amid rising operating costs, a fall from the surplus reported last year.
The 26,000-home housing association reported a deficit before tax of £13.6m for the 2024-25 financial year, compared with a surplus of £3.9m in 2023-24.
Turnover was reported at £221.9m, which is a 4% reduction since last year. The group attributes this to a reduction in open market and shared ownership sales activity, which fell by £11.8m.
However, turnover from social housing lettings increased by 5% over the year, contributing to 90% of total turnover.
Operating costs increased by 2% since the previous year to £187.4m, due to pay awards to colleagues and cost increases. This growth was significant in routine and planned maintenance costs, which increased by 12% over the year.
As such, the group’s operating margin (excluding disposals) fell from 20.2% in 2024 to 15.5% in 2025.
There were also one-off costs totalling £14m, driven by the group exiting subsidiaries and joint ventures.
Customer satisfaction did improve year on year, with GSA’s tenant satisfaction measures score increasing by 13.8% to 58.2% of affordable rent customers.
The group spent an additional 4% on acquiring and building new homes, totalling £79.4m this year.
Since the previous year, the landlord handed over 333 new affordable homes, of which there were 15 social, 281 affordable and 37 low-cost homeownership shared ownership units. The group also disposed of 140 older properties.
As of March 2025, the group had total loan facilities of £1.4bn, of which £1.2bn were drawn. Additionally, the group had a gearing ratio of 51%.
Last year’s surplus was driven by a rise in rental income, to £12.2m, and a steep drop in one-off costs. In 2023, GSA spent £18.8m exiting from loss-making care services and impairments on care and support schemes.
The group has continued this approach this year by disposing of two more care homes.
In a statement on the results, Colin Dennis, chair of GSA, said: “We continue to move away from areas of the business that do not align with our core purpose of being a great social landlord.
“This year we disposed of two dementia care homes. The sale generated a cash receipt and also removed a loss-making activity.”
The group also announced this month that it is looking for buyers for its offsite manufacturing business LoCal Homes.
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