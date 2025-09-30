GreenSquareAccord reports near-£14m loss amid rising maintenance costs

The 26,000-home housing association reported a deficit before tax of £13.6m for the 2024-25 financial year, compared with a surplus of £3.9m in 2023-24.

Turnover was reported at £221.9m, which is a 4% reduction since last year. The group attributes this to a reduction in open market and shared ownership sales activity, which fell by £11.8m.

However, turnover from social housing lettings increased by 5% over the year, contributing to 90% of total turnover.