GreenSquareAccord reports reduced surplus due to increased investment in homes

GreenSquareAccord has seen a reduced operating surplus in the first half of the year due to increased investment in existing homes #UKhousing

GSA said this “decreased operating surplus is due to increased investment in our existing homes in line with our planned strategy for 2025-26”.

Its operating surplus was £26.1m, a 16% drop from the £31.2m surplus recorded last year, while its turnover also fell from £116m to £102.5m.

The 25,000-home landlord’s unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025-26 revealed an operating margin of 16%, down from 19% for the same period last year.

It said the decrease in turnover was primarily due to a reduced level of sales activity, with open market sales turnover falling by £8.7m as the landlord sold its “last remaining properties in this area”.

The housing association’s turnover from first-tranche sales also decreased as the number of sales halved from 28 in the prior period to 14 in the first six months of 2025-26.

But it highlighted that this was offset by inflationary increases to rental income, as well as savings achieved following the exit of its two dementia care schemes.

Investment in existing homes over the six months totalled £20.7m, with £9.9m invested in a major works programme, and £200,000 invested in damp and mould remedial works.

Spending on fire and building safety activities increased by £3.7m compared to the same period last year, alongside “increased demand for responsive repairs which remains high”.

GSA also highlighted its commitment to decarbonisation, with a further £1.2m invested in these works.

Its EBITDA MRI interest cover stood at 137% as of 30 September 2025, up from 122% at the same point last year.