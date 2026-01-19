GreenSquareAccord to close offsite manufacturer after failing to secure buyer

GreenSquareAccord has confirmed it will close its Walsall-based manufacturing business LoCaL Homes after failing to secure a buyer #UKhousing

The association said this move aligns with its strategy to simplify and focus on its core landlord services.

The 25,000-home housing association first revealed the business was up for sale in September last year. But its efforts to find a buyer have been unsuccessful, meaning the factory will close and 35 jobs will be lost.

Mona Shah, GSA’s chief finance and investment officer, said: “Despite our best efforts we have not been able to secure a viable sale, and this means we must now move forward with the closure of the factory.

“While this is disappointing news, it is a necessary decision in the circumstances. As previously outlined, LoCaL Homes has been operating at a loss, and we cannot continue to subsidise this.

“At the same time, GSA faces a challenging financial landscape and must prioritise investment in existing homes over new development. We also have a responsibility to focus on our core offer and deliver on our vision of being a great social landlord.

“Our focus in the coming weeks and months will be on supporting the 35 colleagues who work for LoCaL Homes and working with our remaining customers as we progress the closure of the factory.”