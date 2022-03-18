‘Greenwashing’ by other industries creates opportunities for social landlords, sector told

Delegates at the National Housing Federation’s Housing Finance Conference 2022 discussed the the impact of ESG on the funding landscape #UKhousing

Mr Sarsfield was joined by Phil Jenkins and Lawrence Gill from consultancy Centrus and Anne Costain, executive director of finance at Stonewater.

Discussion centred around how to avoid those same accusations being made against the aims set out in sustainability-linked bonds.

Speaking on Wednesday during a session on environmental, social and governance (ESG) funding, the former Peabody chief executive and other panelists compared the sector’s values in relation to allegations of greenwashing made in other sectors such as oil and gas.

Brendan Sarsfield, chair of Sustainability for Housing (SfH) board, told the National Housing Federation’s Housing Finance Conference in Liverpool that he felt bold enough to proclaim that there were currently no examples of greenwashing in the social housing sector.

There were some agreement that it was the sector’s values that would allow it to stand out against claims of greenwashing, but it was argued work needed to be done to tell the sector’s wider ESG story and communicate its impact more effectively.

Mr Sarsfield said: “I think our stories can improve and we can be more honest about greenwashing. I also think greenwashing creates an opportunity for the sector, because we have a great story and we have great values. As long as we don’t cock that up and as long as we can say, ‘come into our sector and invest in our sector because it’s a safe place.’”

Mr Jenkins said he “got the point” about the fear of greenwashing, but that meant that the sector just needs to “up its game in terms of communicating effectively”.

Since he was made chair of the SfH board in April last year, Mr Sarsfield has been responsible for promoting and embedding the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing, which aims to attract more ESG funding to the sector.

The standard was launched last year by The Good Economy and a group of housing associations. It has since received backing from more than 100 landlords and investors.

Mr Sarsfield said: “I see us on a journey of evolving standards, with not just the definition of ESG tightening, but what we mustn’t forget is the fundamental reason why it [SfH] came in, is because of global warming and pressure from shareholders.”