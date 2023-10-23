Greenwich Council has ordered to demolish 200 homes – here’s why we did it

There are 20,000 people waiting for a home in Greenwich, but the council has ordered 200 build-to-rent homes to be bulldozed. Instead of putting homes up, the council is trying to tear some down.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid asked me the question: “How on earth can you justify that?” Well, quite easily I think. Mast Quay Phase II is not the development that we, as the local planning authority, approved back in 2012. It’s a crude parody of what was proposed. And I’m not just talking about the colour of the cladding being slightly different from the slick computer-generated images of the luxury development on the developer’s website and in the planning application.