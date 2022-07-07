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Greg Clark appointed as new housing secretary

News07.07.22by Lucie Heath

Boris Johnson has appointed Greg Clark to serve as housing secretary after sacking Michael Gove from the role last night. 

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Greg Clark has been chosen as the new housing secretary (picture: Chris McAndrew)
Greg Clark has been chosen as the new housing secretary (picture: Chris McAndrew)
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LinkedIn IHBoris Johnson has appointed Greg Clark to serve as housing secretary after sacking Michael Gove from the role last night #UKhousing

Mr Clark is one of a series of ministerial appointments being made by the prime minister this morning after his government was rocked by a slew of resignations yesterday. 

It comes shortly after the BBC confirmed that Mr Johnson will resign as prime minister, however he is reportedly hoping to stay in the role until August when a new Conservative Party leader is elected. 

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This will be Mr Clark’s second stint as housing secretary, having previously served as secretary of state for communities and local government from May 2015 until July 2016.

Mr Clark replaces Mr Gove, who was sacked by Mr Johnson last night after reportedly calling for the prime minister to resign. 

 

Mr Clark, who is the MP for Royal Tunbridge Wells, has held various ministerial roles, including minister for cities, minister of state at the cabinet office and minister for universities and science.

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