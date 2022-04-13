Grenfell aftermath created ‘trauma after trauma’ for bereaved, says man who lost six relatives in fire

Response from authorities in Grenfell aftermath created “trauma after trauma”, says man who lost six relatives in fire #UKhousing

After finding out a fire had started in the block, he travelled to the tower and after being unable to find any information from the emergency services near the tower, he travelled to designated emergency centres but was unable to find any representatives from the government, council or Kensington and Chelsea Management Organisation (KCTMO).

Mr Choucair lost his mother, Sirria, his sister Nadia and her husband Bassem Choukair, along with their young children Mierna, Fatima and Zainab, who all lived on the 22nd floor.

Speaking today at the inquiry into the fire, Hisam Choucair recounted his desperate actions in the hours after the fire to try and find out information about his family members living in the tower, and how it felt like being taken from trauma to trauma, with the authorities unable to provide any help.

He then made his way to 11 different hospitals across west and south London, which in most cases were unable to provide him with any assistance.

Mr Choucair said that going to each place was like “repeated trauma” and was as if those desperately trying to find out information on their loved ones were being punished.

He added: “It was like the inside of your gut was being ripped up [because of] the lack of communication, the lack of updates, the challenges.”

While trying to secure information on whether his family members were safe, he was made to provide details of each of those living in the block on five different occasions to the authorities.

In one case, he had to give the police’s Casualty Bureau service the information on two different occasions, with the organisation providing him with two different serial numbers for each member of his family.

Mr Choucair, who broke down a number of times while giving evidence, described the whole situation as “chaos” and said that at one point he wept on the day as the hours passed and he received no information.

He said: “I would have expected the government or council to have some sort of system in place, some sort of order in place, to assist us in looking for loved ones.”

It would be weeks before Mr Choucair was formally told that his family members had perished in the fire.