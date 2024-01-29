Families of the 72 people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire have told authorities “the case is not yet closed” as a week-long testimony event came to an end #UKhousing

This month’s testimony week was set up after the resolution of more than 900 civil claims. It allowed claimants to speak directly to representatives from 22 companies that were defendants in the claim. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also attended Friday’s session as an observer.

Some also said that the evidence provided as part of the public inquiry into the fire, which completed hearings in 2022 but has not yet published its conclusions, showed a “defensive, cover-up, shift-the-blame culture” and people “running away from their responsibility”.

At the fourth and final day of Grenfell Testimony Week in central London, the bereaved renewed their demands for justice, which they said had not yet been served in response to the 2017 tragedy.

A number of the defendants sent legal representatives on their behalf, while Arconic, which made the highly combustible cladding used on the tower, refused to attend and was given an empty table for the whole week.

Friday’s testimony began with a video from Sadik and Bedriya Jemal Kelbeto, who lost their sister Nura Jemal, 35, in the fire. Nura’s husband Hashim Kedir, 44, and their children Yahya, 13, Firdaws, 12, and Yaqub, six, also died.

Bedriya described her late sister as a “young intellectual”. Nura and her husband, who lived with their children in flat 192 on the 22nd floor of Grenfell Tower, were looking for a new rental house before the 2017 fire. “But what shall be done, they all died in that house.”

Sadik said “I just lost my mind” when he saw the disaster and failed to reach Nura on her phone. Images of the fire showed the tower “burning with gasoline”, he said. “How can such a fire occur in London?”

He criticised the London Fire Brigade, which told residents not to leave the tower “but they didn’t come and take them out”.

During the public inquiry, he said: “They all said ‘it’s not me’… It can’t be like this. Apologies are made after you’ve taken responsibility. They are running away from their responsibility.”

Mohammed Samimi then addressed the session in person with an interpreter. Mr Samimi lost his mother Fatemeh Afrasiabi, 65, and his aunt Sakina Afrasehabi, 68, in the fire.

He said that he and his family have suffered “extensive discrimination” by authorities because his mother was a guest staying with her sister on the night of the fire, rather than a Grenfell resident. Sakina lived in flat 151 on the 18th floor of the tower.