Grenfell bereaved treated like ‘criminals’ while searching for loved ones, inquiry hears

Grenfell bereaved and survivors treated like “crooks” and “criminals” while searching for loved ones #UKhousing

“I remember being in the bathroom and hearing this scream. I’ve never heard my wife scream like this before. And it scared me – it felt like somebody had broken into the house,” he said.

Mr Mussilhy first heard about the fire at about 6am on 14 June from his wife.

The inquiry heard that Mr Rahman would be forced to stay in his flat on the “many” occasions the lift broke down.

Mr Mussilhy’s uncle lived and died in Flat 204 on the 23rd floor of the tower. He had health problems and struggled with mobility, but the council still placed him near the top of the tower without assessing his ability to escape in an emergency.

Firefighters had written notes on them, one of which said “to all those on the 21st floor and above we are sorry we couldn’t get to you”.

The inquiry heard that the communication was so poor in the days after the tragedy that the first time Mr Mussilhy began to believe his uncle, who he said was like a father to him, was dead was when he saw London Fire Brigade T-shirts placed in front of the tower the day after the fire.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle Hesham Rahman died in the fire on 14 June 2017, told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that he believed police were “not there to help”, “were ready for a fight” and that residents were painted as “criminals” and “crooks”, while the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) offered no support.

He made his way to the tower and arrived at about 7.20am, to a chaotic scene he described as something like a “horror film”.

“I couldn’t believe what I was looking at, but it was like something from a horror film or disaster film.

“It was just crazy and the smell – I can still remember the smell of this burning plastic – I’ve never smelled anything like this before in my life. I can still remember the smell to this day,” he said.

The inquiry heard that as Mr Mussilhy travelled around the makeshift ‘rest centres’ which had been set up to accommodate survivors, he had trouble accessing them as he was not a resident of the tower.

He also saw no one from the council or the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO).

Much of the evidence was focused on the lack of communication from the council, KCTMO, and government.

The inquiry heard yesterday that RBKC sought to “instil fear” against survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, as it refused outside help and the emergency response collapsed in “spectacular fashion”.

Lawyers for bereaved and survivors said the response was left in the hands of RBKC, with the council declining outside help as “that would look like we can’t cope”.

Mr Mussilhy said people were “abandoned”.

He said he kept thinking he would see someone official from the council or government, but he “never saw anybody”, which shocked him.

Mr Mussilhy said the rest centres were not letting him check if his uncle was there and he wished there was somebody from the council or KCTMO to help.

He said although police were present after the fire, it seemed like they were “ready for a fight” and told anyone who wasn’t supposed to be there to “move along”.

“It just never happened and as the days went on, it just became more and more apparent and more and more frustrating … the realisation [that] we were completely left alone.

“We were abandoned in the worst way possible while we were looking for my relatives and they could have helped.

“We were in such a dark limbo for a long time,” he said.

Mr Mussilhy said he couldn’t face going home to his grandmother and family because he had no information about what was going on.

“Five years later these crooks, these criminals – the government and local authorities – they’ve not learned their lessons.

“They let people die in the most horrific public way and don’t even help their families lay them to rest, or to find them, or to understand anything that had happened to them.

“They just stuck their head in the sand and tried to portray that we were some sort of criminals or crooks or were going to form a mob.

“That seems to be their main interest – it’s not helping us, or looking after the families, or the people that survived.

“They were more concerned about an uprising,” Mr Mussilhy said.

He said there were tensions but residents didn’t want unrest, they just wanted the police to find their loved ones.

“That’s the picture that the council and government and the media painted of us, that we were these crooks, these mindless fools that were going to ruin our community and riot and that wasn’t the case,” he said.