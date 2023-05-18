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The manufacturer of the cladding used on Grenfell Tower has agreed a settlement worth $74m to compensate shareholders who said it made “false and misleading statements” about the safety of its product.
The shareholders asked a federal judge based in Pennsylvania to green light the deal last month – a development which went unreported in the UK press.
Arconic’s French-arm had sold the Reynobond PE cladding used on Grenfell Tower widely in the UK market, accompanied by a certificate from the British Board of Agrément which implied it met standards for use on high-rise buildings.
But it has emerged at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that the material, which has a core of highly combustible polyethylene, had been performing extremely poorly in internal fire tests from as early as 2004 when bent into a certain configuration.
Arconic never released the testing data, emails and internal documents involving senior figures at the firm referring to its “dangerous” behaviour in a fire, but resolving to keep the issue “very confidential”.
These included Claude Wehrle, then technical manager, writing in 2015: “[Polyethylene] is dangerous on facades, and everything should be transferred to [fire resistant] as a matter of urgency.”
He added: “This opinion is technical and anti-commercial, it seems…”
Another member of staff speculated in 2007 about the potential for a fire in a building involving its cladding killing “70/80” people.
But the firm kept selling PE-cored cladding – which was cheaper to produce and gave them an advantage over more fire retardant products – into the UK market, where looser regulations made it easier to sell than many other European markets.
The cladding has been termed the “primary cause” of the rapid fire spead at Grenfell Tower.
In the court motion, shareholders said Arconic had “assured investors through representations in annual reports and sustainability reports and on the company’s official website that Reynobond PE products were ‘safe and compliant’”.
It said the firm had provided assurances that it sold “fully tested product[s], with building-code approvals throughout the world” and that it “had adequate risk management and control programs in place to address risks related to safety and compliance”.
It said that “the price of Arconic’s securities was artificially inflated as a result of defendants’ allegedly false and misleading statements, and declined when the truth emerged”.
It added that mediation in February and March this year, the parties had “reach an agreement in principle to settle the action for $74m” – a sum worth just under £60m.
It added that had the case gone to trial, and the plaintiffs won, “the total potential maximum damages… would be approximately $856m”.
The settlement comes weeks after news emerged that Arconic, along with 21 other defendants, had agreed to pay a group of 900 claimants impacted by the fire – including bereaved, survivors and nearby residents – £150m. The exact amount contributed by Arconic to this fund has not been revealed.
It also followed housing secretary Michael Gove writing to the company asking it to contribute to the remediation of other buildings that are clad with its material.
These include a block in Romford, east London, which is below 11 metres, meaning residents have no protection and face devastating bills to fund the removal.
A spokesperson for Arconic declined to comment.
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