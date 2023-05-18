The shareholders asked a federal judge based in Pennsylvania to green light the deal last month – a development which went unreported in the UK press.

Arconic’s French-arm had sold the Reynobond PE cladding used on Grenfell Tower widely in the UK market, accompanied by a certificate from the British Board of Agrément which implied it met standards for use on high-rise buildings.

But it has emerged at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that the material, which has a core of highly combustible polyethylene, had been performing extremely poorly in internal fire tests from as early as 2004 when bent into a certain configuration.

Arconic never released the testing data, emails and internal documents involving senior figures at the firm referring to its “dangerous” behaviour in a fire, but resolving to keep the issue “very confidential”.