Grenfell community calls for stronger amendments to Social Housing Regulation Bill

“What we’ve been asking for is the secretary of state to have the power to ensure the regulator carries out regular forensic and proactive inspections, using Ofsted as a model for that. And that the secretary of state has the power to ensure that people who work in social housing have proper mandated qualifications.

“You wouldn’t expect your child to be taught by a teacher without qualifications or a vulnerable person to be looked after by a person without qualification. The power of estate managers to do damage to people’s lives is very significant and we are asking for them to be professionally qualified, required to carry out ongoing CPD [continuing professional development] and to sign up to a charter of ethics and values.

“We’re asking that the inspection regime is more prescriptive. There can be flexibility, but there must be a level of prescription that ensures the regulator can go in and properly investigate what social housing providers are doing, not just rely on them to return information. Poorly performing landlords can be masters of manipulating data to make them look good and if this is going to have real meaning it has to go beyond that.”

The bill will now move to a third reading in the House of Lords, before returning to the House of Commons.

The process to reform social housing after Grenfell began more than five years ago, with the proposal for a new green paper. This will be the first legislation resulting from that process.