Grenfell community calls for stronger amendments to Social Housing Regulation Bill

A group representing bereaved family members and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire has called on the government to go further on its proposals for the professionalisation of social housing staff and inspection of social landlords.
Amendments to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill were unveiled by ministers yesterday, which will make it a legal requirement for landlords to ensure staff have the right skills, experience and knowledge to deliver a high-quality service to residents.
A further amendment will also see the English regulator handed a legal duty to publish a plan on its commitment to regularly inspect the largest landlords, including details on how often these will happen.
These amendments have emerged as the bill completed its report stage in the House of Lords, with the Grenfell community pushing for further measures on inspection and professionalisation.
But in an interview with Inside Housing, survivor Eddie Daffarn said he did not believe the measures put forward by the government went far enough.
Grenfell United is backing amendments that would go further, such as requiring estate managers to hold professional qualifications and empower the secretary of state to order the regulator to carry out Ofsted-style investigations of providers.
While Ofsted-style inspections are planned as part of the new regime, which is being set up to address concerns over insufficient regulation of services to tenants that emerged following the Grenfell Tower fire.
Mr Daffarn, a spokesperson for Grenfell United, said: “It’s my dream that this bill will be the moment people who live in social housing will notice a change to their living conditions. That in future they will be treated with more respect by their landlords and that their living conditions improve. For me, the mechanism to make that happen is a robust and targeted Social Housing Regulation Bill.
“What we’ve been asking for is the secretary of state to have the power to ensure the regulator carries out regular forensic and proactive inspections, using Ofsted as a model for that. And that the secretary of state has the power to ensure that people who work in social housing have proper mandated qualifications.
“You wouldn’t expect your child to be taught by a teacher without qualifications or a vulnerable person to be looked after by a person without qualification. The power of estate managers to do damage to people’s lives is very significant and we are asking for them to be professionally qualified, required to carry out ongoing CPD [continuing professional development] and to sign up to a charter of ethics and values.
“We’re asking that the inspection regime is more prescriptive. There can be flexibility, but there must be a level of prescription that ensures the regulator can go in and properly investigate what social housing providers are doing, not just rely on them to return information. Poorly performing landlords can be masters of manipulating data to make them look good and if this is going to have real meaning it has to go beyond that.”
The bill will now move to a third reading in the House of Lords, before returning to the House of Commons.
The process to reform social housing after Grenfell began more than five years ago, with the proposal for a new green paper. This will be the first legislation resulting from that process.
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