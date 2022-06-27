Grenfell community group says lobbying events close to fire anniversary were ‘dancing on our loved ones grave’

A group representing bereaved family members and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire has said that corporate lobbying events planned close to the fifth anniversary of the blaze were akin to “dancing on our loved ones’ grave” #UKhousing

Grenfell United criticised the planned event, saying that it would remain “no closer to justice” while such relationships exist.

A small amount of Kingspan’s combustible K15 insulation was used on the tower, and the firm has been severely criticised by lawyers representing bereaved and survivors for promoting its product for use on high rises in the years before the blaze.

Arconic produced the violently combustible aluminium composite material (ACM) panels that were identified as the “primary cause” of the rapid fire spread at Grenfell Tower.

The membership body, which counts Kingspan and Arconic among its members, said that the £99-a-head event was an opportunity to “raise and discuss issues relating to the UK’s aluminium sector at the highest level within UK government”.

The Aluminium Federation (Alfed), which describes itself as “the voice of the aluminium sector in the UK”, had planned a reception in the House of Lords on Tuesday last week.

Alfed did not confirm whether the event went ahead as planned. One industry source said they understood it had been rearranged due to the train strike. It is not known whether anyone from Arconic or Kingspan was planning to attend.

The event follows a parliamentary reception held on 6 June – a week before the fifth anniversary of the fire – hosted by the National Insulation Association (NIA), which also counts Kingspan among its members.

A press release sent by the NIA on the day of the anniversary (14 June) said the event had been an opportunity to “celebrate the hard work that industry has done so far, and to look ahead at the priorities and opportunities”.

A spokesperson for the NIA said the release was “totally unintentional and inadvertent”, but added that it “was insensitive and may have caused hurt”

Grenfell United said: “It’s no surprise that government hosted private events with groups representing companies like Arconic and Kingspan around the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell fire.

“While we were grieving, remembering our loved ones, they used this as an opportunity to antagonise us and dance on our loved ones’ grave.

“While these relationships exist, we’ll be no closer to justice. Worst of all – they’ll succeed. Because our justice system allows it. It’s a system that protects the powerful.

“We will continue to fight to make things difficult for them, to remind them that they are responsible for the deaths of 72 loved ones.”

Inside Housing has seen a letter from March last year in which Grenfell United called on Alfed to revoke the membership of Kingspan and Arconic, due to revelations at the inquiry about their behaviour.

Alfed refused, saying it wanted to await the outcome of the inquiry before making a decision.

The evidence before the inquiry included the revelation that Arconic had testing showing the devastating fire performance of its panel when bent into a certain shape from as early as 2004, but continued to advertise it as obtaining a far higher fire classification.

Kingspan was shown to have relied on a single test pass in 2005, carried out on a legacy version of its product, to advertise its insulation as suitable for use on tall buildings generally for nine years.

It did not release other failed tests, including one in 2007 that was described as a “raging inferno” in an internal document.

Kingspan has disputed the significance of this latter test - presenting evidence to the inquiry which showed that when the system was tested with non-combustible insulation it failed in a similar way. It has also rejected the suggestion that changes to the K15 product affected its fire performance.

However, a contemporaneous internal note on the test produced by Ivor Meredith, former technical project manager at Kingspan, said he observed that the insulation "burnt very ferociously" and is "very different in a fire situation to the previous technology".