Grenfell consultant countersues companies in RBKC’s £360m civil case

The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) appointed Appleyards, later Artelia Projects UK, as the employer’s agent, construction design management (CDM) co-ordinator and quantity surveyor for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment project.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry revealed that the TMO advised a shift to a “value-for-money” approach in 2013, which prioritised cost reduction over other factors and which was a significant driver in the decision to re-procure Rydon as the new contractor.

After CDM regulations changed in April 2015, Artelia’s role as CDM co-ordinator was abolished. The TMO took on the new role of principal designer after Artelia, main contractor Rydon and external consultants and professionals working on the project all turned the role down.

As CDM co-ordinator, Artelia was responsible for creating a health and safety file, but internal emails seen by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry showed that the consultancy struggled to identify who had the missing information needed for the CDM report and the handover to the TMO.

In its counterclaim court papers, Artelia maintains that it didn’t owe a common law duty of care to RBKC and “it takes no primary position on whether any other party owed any duty of care to RBKC”.

Artelia’s alternative case, if the High Court finds that it did owe any common law duty of care to RBKC, is that “each of the [other companies sued by RBKC] owed the common law duties to RBKC, pleaded by RBKC in the claims against them”.

RBKC and Artelia declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings.

Saint Gobain said in a statement: “The defendants to RBKC’s claims have brought contribution claims against each other, which was anticipated so that the court can assess how liability for any losses should be shared between defendants who are found liable to RBKC.

“It is in this context that Artelia has filed contribution claims against a number of parties, who have also filed contribution claims against Artelia.

“The court has set a timetable for responding to the claims. This is complex litigation which Saint Gobain Construction Products UK Limited and Celotex Limited will defend.”

All the other companies that Artelia is suing in its counterclaim were approached for comment.