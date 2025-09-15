Grenfell consultant countersues companies in RBKC’s £360m civil case

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A consultancy for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment is countersuing the other companies involved in the £360m civil lawsuit brought forward by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC).
Court papers seen by Inside Housing show that Appleyards and its parent company Artelia will seek a contribution of over £200,000, plus interest and costs.
That is if the High Court finds the consultancy liable to the council for the damage and losses arising from the fire that killed 72 people on 14 June 2017.
RBKC started civil legal proceedings in February against seven firms and their associated companies involved in the refurbishment of the Grenfell Tower, as well as the manufacturers of the fridge-freezer that was identified as the source of the fire.
The firms that the west London local authority is seeking compensation from include Artelia, Arconic and its former entity Howmet Aerospace, CEP Architectural Facades, Harley Facades, Celotex and its then majority owner Saint Gobain, Rydon Maintenance and its parent companies, and Beko and its subsidiary Hotpoint UK.
If the High Court rules that Artelia was negligent and must pay damages to RBKC, or if the company settles legal action with a payment, Artelia will seek a financial contribution from the other companies sued by the council, relying on the same case grounds.
Inside Housing understands that there are 45 contribution claims to date involving the Grenfell Tower civil litigation, where companies will seek to recover costs from the other defendants if they are found liable to RBKC for the damages and losses resulting from the high-rise fire.
Inside Housing also understands that there have been seven defences and counterclaims filed against RBKC in this case.
The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) appointed Appleyards, later Artelia Projects UK, as the employer’s agent, construction design management (CDM) co-ordinator and quantity surveyor for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment project.
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry revealed that the TMO advised a shift to a “value-for-money” approach in 2013, which prioritised cost reduction over other factors and which was a significant driver in the decision to re-procure Rydon as the new contractor.
After CDM regulations changed in April 2015, Artelia’s role as CDM co-ordinator was abolished. The TMO took on the new role of principal designer after Artelia, main contractor Rydon and external consultants and professionals working on the project all turned the role down.
As CDM co-ordinator, Artelia was responsible for creating a health and safety file, but internal emails seen by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry showed that the consultancy struggled to identify who had the missing information needed for the CDM report and the handover to the TMO.
In its counterclaim court papers, Artelia maintains that it didn’t owe a common law duty of care to RBKC and “it takes no primary position on whether any other party owed any duty of care to RBKC”.
Artelia’s alternative case, if the High Court finds that it did owe any common law duty of care to RBKC, is that “each of the [other companies sued by RBKC] owed the common law duties to RBKC, pleaded by RBKC in the claims against them”.
RBKC and Artelia declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings.
Saint Gobain said in a statement: “The defendants to RBKC’s claims have brought contribution claims against each other, which was anticipated so that the court can assess how liability for any losses should be shared between defendants who are found liable to RBKC.
“It is in this context that Artelia has filed contribution claims against a number of parties, who have also filed contribution claims against Artelia.
“The court has set a timetable for responding to the claims. This is complex litigation which Saint Gobain Construction Products UK Limited and Celotex Limited will defend.”
All the other companies that Artelia is suing in its counterclaim were approached for comment.
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