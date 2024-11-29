Grenfell council to extend ban on firms criticised in final inquiry report

Cladding manufacturer Arconic, insulation firms Celotex and Kingspan, and contractor Rydon were initially banned by the council in 2021 from being involved, or having their products used, in projects.

However, following the inquiry’s final report into the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people, RBKC has said it will extend that ban.

“We will strengthen our existing ban on contractors and products implicated in the Grenfell Tower fire from use by the council,” RBKC said in a report presented at a full council meeting this week.

A complete ban on combustible materials will also be enforced on all the council’s new build and refurbishment projects, it said.

Details of the restrictions will be finalised at a meeting on 11 December, including how they will be enforced and a full list of the firms that will be banned, which is likely to be added to depending on a decision by council leaders.