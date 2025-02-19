Grenfell fire barrier supplier launches legal challenge against council

Siderise Insulation said today (19 February) it has “initiated judicial review proceedings” against the west London council to get the ban reversed.

The South Wales-based firm is among contractors and suppliers that RBKC blocked from future projects in the borough due to their involvement in the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

The council initially banned cladding manufacturer Arconic, insulation firms Celotex and Kingspan, and contractor Rydon in 2021. It added more companies to this list – including Siderise – following the Grenfell Inquiry’s final report in September 2024.

However, Siderise said today that RBKC’s decision was “without foundation or justification”.