Grenfell Inquiry ‘able to conclude every death was avoidable’ as its lawyer slams ongoing ‘merry-go-round’ of buck-passing

He said a “striking example” of this was the insulation manufacturer Celotex, which yesterday said that its misleading description of a pivotal fire test was not ‘causative’ because the design team for the refurbishment failed to read it.

“And if you listen closely to the tune, you can begin to hear that many core participants have adopted a particular technique, namely the deflection of criticism by reference to causative relevance, and then in turn to take a narrow and tactical approach to causative relevance in order to escape blame for the fire and the ensuing deaths.

While he said that “some core participants, principally public bodies, have made carefully expressed admissions of specific fault”, Mr Millett added: “For many, even now, on day 312 of this phase of this inquiry, the merry-go-round turns still, the notes of its melody clearly audible in the last few days.

“So is Celotex blaming the professionals for their failure to read Celotex’s misleading document?” Mr Millett said. “There are many other such examples across the range of core participants. This kind of casuistry, which is what it is, is not helpful to you in working out who is to blame.

“Many core participants appear simply to have used the inquiry as an opportunity to position themselves for any legal proceedings, which might or might not follow, in order to minimise their own exposure to legal liability.

“Now quite apart from the lack of respect that stance shows to the victims and their families, it makes your task all the harder. A public inquiry is not the place for cleverness, but for candour.”

Mr Millett went on to present a slideshow indicating the “web” of blame (above), and how each core participant had sought to deflect blame to others for the fire.

Noting that the panel, in preparation of its final report, is “not prohibited from reaching conclusions about the causative effects”, he said: “True regret is not the repeated and mournful use of the word ‘sorry’, but the achievement of a practical outcome, reflecting permanent self-corrective action.

“The families of those who died and the wider public want to know who is to blame for this tragedy, how culpability is shared, and what will be done about it. Based on a close study and analysis of the facts you can and you must help them answer that question.

“It is only then that the merry-go-round can stop, and the families can start to get some kind of closure.”

Following his comments, inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore said “work on our final report has already begun” but “there is still a long way to go”.

“We are very well aware that we need to produce our report as soon as we can. We are all therefore fully committed to pressing ahead as quickly as possible,” he said.

The inquiry has not given an estimate for the time it will take to prepare the report, but sources have told Inside Housing they expect it to be published in autumn next year.