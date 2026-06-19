Grenfell inquiry lawyer and MP raise concerns over council’s stance on blocks undergoing remediation

Ms Barwise said this was “a reasonable stance”, but criticised Ms Taggart-Ryan’s statement that “based on all available information, there is no evidence to suggest that the works were in breach of the Building Regulations applicable at the time of construction”.

This, Ms Barwise claimed, was “demonstrably not true”, given that Mr Day had provided the council with multiple reports identifying that the internal fire escape stairs “were not fully compartmentalised, thereby being in breach of the 2000 [building] regulations”.

She continued: “Whilst the council admits that there are defects and remediation is required, its absolute refusal to accept that any of these defects constituted breach of the building regulations current at the time of RAQ’s construction has resulted in Barratt relying on a PAS 9980 external wall fire risk appraisal to avoid removing combustible [extruded polystyrene] insulation from the internal escape stairs and to avoid replacing missing fire doors on firefighting shafts.

“The impression one is left with is that Greenwich Council does not appreciate the risks and, what is worse, by taking the stance that RAQ did not breach building regulations current at the time of its construction, the council is increasing those risks by enabling Barratt to avoid full remediation,” Ms Barwise added.

After being contacted by Mr Day, Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead, wrote to the council to outline residents’ concerns.

Inside Housing understands Ms Oppong-Asare asked the council how it considered the evidence submitted by residents, and sought clarity on whether any further statement could be provided to avoid misunderstanding.

Ms Oppong-Asare’s office has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for the council told Inside Housing that the correspondence from Ms Taggart-Ryan in April 2025 was “intended to refer to a specific question about whether enforcement action was available” to the council under the relevant legislation.

“It was not a public statement on the broader question of whether the original works met the building regulations in force at the time, and it should not be read as one,” the spokesperson added.

The council said its letter to RAQ residents in June 2025 set out its official position, which was that “the legal responsibility for overseeing these works sits with the BSR”, which has now approved all remediation applications.

On the question of whether the blocks breached building regulations in force in 2002, the spokesperson said the council had “accepted, after correspondence, that it was ambiguous”.

“The council does not have a view on that broader question, and it is not one we consider it appropriate for us to determine – that is a matter for the BSR,” the spokesperson added.

Barratt has been contacted for comment.