Grenfell inquiry lawyer and MP raise concerns over council’s stance on blocks undergoing remediation

An MP and a lawyer who represented a group of victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have raised concerns about Greenwich Council’s stance on an eight-block development which has been the subject of a years-long resident campaign for remediation.
Stephanie Barwise KC accused the council of a “lack of candour” by making a “patently incorrect statement” regarding the construction of the blocks, which she said had allowed the developer to avoid carrying out full remediation.
The privately owned Royal Artillery Quays (RAQ) development in Woolwich, built by Barratt in 2002, is currently undergoing remediation approved by the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), which includes replacing its external wall cladding.
But campaigners are pushing for remediation work to make internal elements of the building safe, and have argued the current work is only a “partial remediation”.
Last year, Inside Housing reported concerns from residents over Greenwich Council’s stance on the remediation, including its statement that there was “no evidence that the original construction breached building regulations in force at the time”.
Steve Day, chair of the RAQ residents association, said the council’s refusal to retract this statement after a year was “undermining residents’ push for a full remediation of all building safety defects – internal as well as external”.
In a recent Substack article, Ms Barwise described Greenwich Council as a “local authority in denial about life-threatening fire safety defects”.
She raised concerns specifically about an email Rachel Taggart-Ryan, the cabinet member for finance and resources, sent in 2025. It set out the council’s rationale for deciding not to pursue an injunction under the Building Act 1984.
Campaigners had urged the council to use this enforcement mechanism to ensure Barratt’s remediation extended to all fire safety defects, including the removal of insulation from the internal fire escape stairs.
The council has repeatedly argued that it would be inappropriate to take such enforcement action, since the BSR is now the designated building control authority for buildings over 18 metres in height.
Ms Barwise said this was “a reasonable stance”, but criticised Ms Taggart-Ryan’s statement that “based on all available information, there is no evidence to suggest that the works were in breach of the Building Regulations applicable at the time of construction”.
This, Ms Barwise claimed, was “demonstrably not true”, given that Mr Day had provided the council with multiple reports identifying that the internal fire escape stairs “were not fully compartmentalised, thereby being in breach of the 2000 [building] regulations”.
She continued: “Whilst the council admits that there are defects and remediation is required, its absolute refusal to accept that any of these defects constituted breach of the building regulations current at the time of RAQ’s construction has resulted in Barratt relying on a PAS 9980 external wall fire risk appraisal to avoid removing combustible [extruded polystyrene] insulation from the internal escape stairs and to avoid replacing missing fire doors on firefighting shafts.
“The impression one is left with is that Greenwich Council does not appreciate the risks and, what is worse, by taking the stance that RAQ did not breach building regulations current at the time of its construction, the council is increasing those risks by enabling Barratt to avoid full remediation,” Ms Barwise added.
After being contacted by Mr Day, Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead, wrote to the council to outline residents’ concerns.
Inside Housing understands Ms Oppong-Asare asked the council how it considered the evidence submitted by residents, and sought clarity on whether any further statement could be provided to avoid misunderstanding.
Ms Oppong-Asare’s office has been contacted for comment.
A spokesperson for the council told Inside Housing that the correspondence from Ms Taggart-Ryan in April 2025 was “intended to refer to a specific question about whether enforcement action was available” to the council under the relevant legislation.
“It was not a public statement on the broader question of whether the original works met the building regulations in force at the time, and it should not be read as one,” the spokesperson added.
The council said its letter to RAQ residents in June 2025 set out its official position, which was that “the legal responsibility for overseeing these works sits with the BSR”, which has now approved all remediation applications.
On the question of whether the blocks breached building regulations in force in 2002, the spokesperson said the council had “accepted, after correspondence, that it was ambiguous”.
“The council does not have a view on that broader question, and it is not one we consider it appropriate for us to determine – that is a matter for the BSR,” the spokesperson added.
Barratt has been contacted for comment.
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