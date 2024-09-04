The Grenfell Tower Inquiry has made no fresh recommendations for social landlords in its long-awaited Phase 2 report, saying recent legal changes are sufficient to drive reform.
The report, published today, instructed councils and housing associations to “give careful consideration” to its criticism of the tenant management organisation (TMO) responsible for the tower at the time of the 2017 fire.
However, the inquiry concluded that it was not necessary to provide any additional recommendations for social housing providers in the wake of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, which placed new duties on landlords.
The 1,571-page Phase 2 report made 59 recommendations, many of which focused on the construction industry, which if enacted would bring sweeping change to the built environment and will impact social landlords, particularly those who build or manage high-rise buildings.
These recommendations include:
However, inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick and his panel members mostly refrained from commenting on the wider state of the social housing sector, instead choosing to scrutinise the way Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) carried out its responsibilities in the run-up to the fire that killed 72 people.
Part 4 and Part 5 of the report made “a number of criticisms” of the TMO, including in relation to handling complaints, remedying defects identified in fire risk assessments, installing and maintaining fire protection systems and routine inspection and maintenance of fire doors.
“In other circumstances, shortcomings of those kinds would probably have led us to make a number of recommendations directed to ensuring that they were rectified and not repeated,” the report read.
“However, since the fire, parliament has enacted the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, which enables the Regulator of Social Housing to play a more active role in setting appropriate standards and ensuring that they are met.”
The report noted that under the new legislation, the regulator has the power to set standards on the competence and conduct of social housing management professionals and to require providers to make information available both to tenants and the regulator.
According to the inquiry, the act also “makes safety a priority” and “imposes a duty on landlords to investigate and remedy within a specified time of being reported defects that may adversely affect health”, the report added. The Labour government has said it will press on with the implementation of this duty, known as ‘Awaab’s Law’, and extend it to the private rented sector.
The report concluded: “In those circumstances, we do not consider it necessary to make any additional recommendations in relation to the matters that we have uncovered.”
KCTMO was criticised both for allowing its relationship with Grenfell residents to become “toxic” and for paying “insufficient attention” to fire safety during the renovation of the tower.
A fire safety strategy had still not been approved by the time of the fire, and the TMO “failed to take sufficient care” in its choice of architect and to examine the work of the fire engineer.
From 2011 to 2017, the report continued, “relations between the TMO and many of the residents were increasingly characterised by distrust, dislike, personal antagonism and anger”.
“Some, perhaps many, occupants of the tower regarded the TMO as an uncaring and bullying overlord that belittled and marginalised them, regarded them as a nuisance, or worse, and failed to take their concerns seriously,” it added.
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