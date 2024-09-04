The report noted that under the new legislation, the regulator has the power to set standards on the competence and conduct of social housing management professionals and to require providers to make information available both to tenants and the regulator.

According to the inquiry, the act also “makes safety a priority” and “imposes a duty on landlords to investigate and remedy within a specified time of being reported defects that may adversely affect health”, the report added. The Labour government has said it will press on with the implementation of this duty, known as ‘Awaab’s Law’, and extend it to the private rented sector.

The report concluded: “In those circumstances, we do not consider it necessary to make any additional recommendations in relation to the matters that we have uncovered.”

KCTMO was criticised both for allowing its relationship with Grenfell residents to become “toxic” and for paying “insufficient attention” to fire safety during the renovation of the tower.

A fire safety strategy had still not been approved by the time of the fire, and the TMO “failed to take sufficient care” in its choice of architect and to examine the work of the fire engineer.

From 2011 to 2017, the report continued, “relations between the TMO and many of the residents were increasingly characterised by distrust, dislike, personal antagonism and anger”.

“Some, perhaps many, occupants of the tower regarded the TMO as an uncaring and bullying overlord that belittled and marginalised them, regarded them as a nuisance, or worse, and failed to take their concerns seriously,” it added.