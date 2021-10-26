Grenfell residents ‘not listened to as much as they should have been’, council admits

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has admitted a “mindset” existed before the fire that meant Grenfell residents were “not listened to as much as they should have been” #UKhousing

In a statement read by James Maxwell-Scott QC, RBKC said that its “analysis of the evidence” during module three led it to conclude that a “perception developed” within KCTMO that the complaints it received about the tower were “driven by a small number of residents whose views were not entirely representative of the silent majority”.

Other admissions included that the number of RBKC officers devoted to monitoring Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), which managed Grenfell on behalf of the council, was “insufficient” and that the council was wrong to oppose the introduction of a fire door inspection programme.

The acknowledgment was one of several additional admissions made by the council in its closing statement to module three of the inquiry, which delved into the management of the building in the years leading up to the fire.

A lawyer representing RBKC, which owned Grenfell Tower, told the inquiry into the fire today that the council failed to fully listen to residents both in terms of complaints as well as in other areas of resident engagement.

This led to a “presumption within the TMO that the substance of complaints made by those residents lacked merit”, the statement added.

“This mindset was also present within the council. When it was told one thing by residents and another thing by the TMO, it was likely to start out with the assumption that what the TMO said was correct. The result was that residents were not listened to as much as they should have been. This failure to listen fully to residents did not just apply in the context of complaints, but also applied in other areas of resident engagement.”

In a separate closing statement, a lawyer representing the mayor of London said that the evidence during module three “confirmed the failures in communication and response by KCTMO to those concerned about safety was widespread” and that it “illustrates a culture of treating the tenants as sub-citizens and a sub-class”.

Anne Studd QC listed multiplied examples of “legitimate” fire safety complaints raised by Grenfell residents being ignored, such as the blog kept by resident Edward Daffarn that KCTMO blocked from its servers or the 2010 letter sent to KCTMO by Shah Ahmed that detailed a number of fire safety issues, including a broken smoke ventilation system that would not be fixed for another six years.

In a statement released yesterday in response to module three closing statements, Grenfell United, a group of bereaved families and survivors, said: “Our mistreatment by RBKC and the KCTMO is not a one-off, thousands of social housing tenants across the country experience this same contempt and neglect, living in dreadful conditions with their complaints ignored.”

In its closing statement to the inquiry, which was delivered yesterday, KCTMO said that its employees “were all well-intentioned and conscientious individuals who have made the vocational choice to work in social housing” and that it was “highly improbable that they would ever have deliberately and purposefully sought to deceive or disadvantage”.