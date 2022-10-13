Grenfell-style cladding removed from all but one social housing high rise

Anchor

Chief executive: Jane Ashcroft

Anchor chairman Christopher Kemball said: "Anchor is England’s largest provider of housing and care for older people and we are continuing to grow and invest in our core mission of improving the lives of older people.

“We compete successfully with for-profit organisations in both care and housing, had a turnover in 2021-22 of £526.2m and employ more than 9,000 people.

“Total remuneration reflected performance in meeting demanding financial, compliance, resident and employee targets for the financial year.

“We voluntarily subscribe to the Combined Code on Corporate Governance, under which we have a remuneration committee which is made up entirely of non-executive directors and is advised by specialised remuneration consultants.

“The committee constructs annual targets to ensure that we remain financially robust, deliver excellent services and are able to increase our capacity to meet growing demand.

“Overall performance compared with other large providers is strong and we maintain the Regulator of Social Housing’s top rating of G1/V1 for both governance and viability.”

Orbit

Chief executive: Mark Hoyland

A spokesperson said: “The pay of the executive directors is reviewed through Orbit’s Governance and Remuneration Committee, which consists of non executive directors.

“In the financial year 2021-2022, Orbit’s group chief executive received a 2% increase in basic salary.

“In addition, as with all eligible Orbit colleagues, the chief executive received an incentive payment reflecting the group’s very strong performance in all areas of our customer services, development, community investment, and financial results.

“2021-2022 incentive figures are not comparable with the prior year (2020-2021), when in response to the pandemic, the Orbit Group board took the decision not to pay the incentive scheme as a precautionary measure.

“The group chief executive emoluments were therefore lower in 2020-2021 because no incentive was paid.”

Stonewater

Chief executive: Nicholas Harris

A spokesperson said: “Nicholas Harris’ overall remuneration package is in line with housing association leaders from organisations of a similar size and complexity to Stonewater.

“The elements of salary and bonus will obviously differ between HAs, depending on their approach to performance and reward.

“Stonewater is committed to being both an employer and landlord of choice, and effective leadership is key to delivering for our customers.

“The increase in his basic salary this year was 7.91%. The fluctuations in overall pay are as a result of our approach to performance and reward.”

GreenSquareAccord

Chief executive: Ruth Cooke

A spokesperson said: “Ruth’s reported salary for 2020-21 was her salary as chief executive of a very different organisation – GreenSquare.

“Ruth’s new salary, which was independently benchmarked, reflects the substantial increase to the scale and scope of our merged organisation - GreenSquareAccord.

“This includes doubling the number of homes we own and manage and adding a care and support portfolio which provided 1.5m hours of care last year.

“The merger created significant salary savings – bringing two executive teams, including two chief executive roles, into one.

“Our ability to generate savings like this and focus resources on making a difference for our customers was a central part of the rationale for the merger.”

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership

Chief executive: Murray Macdonald

A spokesperson: “In 2020-21, Mr Macdonald’s salary was split to include a car allowance. In 2021-22, the car allowance was not split from the total salary.

“Taking this into consideration, Mr Macdonald received less total salary for 2021/22, compared to 2020/21.”

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing

Chief executive: Gareth Swarbrick

In a statement, RBH board chair Alison Tumilty and Phill Worthington, chair of the RBH representative body, said: “The salary of our chief executive was independently benchmarked in 2018 by a specialist external organisation, and the 2021 increase brought the salary in line with the median level for similar sized providers of social housing.

“As a mutual housing society, this increase was approved both by our independent non-executive directors and by the elected tenants and employees on our representative body."

Westward Housing

Chief executive: Barbara Shaw

A spokesperson said: “Westward Board carries out independent annual benchmarking for the CEO's pay.

“This is to ensure that salary levels keep pace with the market median. The salary fell below that level for 2021-22 and so has been adjusted accordingly.”

Riverside

Chief executive: Carol Matthews

A spokesperson said: “Based on external benchmarking advice, Riverside’s governance and remuneration committee agreed to an uplift in our CEO’s salary, which has for many years been below the market median, to reflect the increased responsibilities after One Housing Group joined The Riverside Group in 2021.

“This merger saw The Riverside Group’s housing stock grow by over 30% and its turnover increase by almost 20%. The comparable year on year increase in CEO salary is 9.8%.

“As group chief executive of the country’s fifth largest housing association, with the additional challenges of a substantial care and support business, the salary is only the 20th highest in the sector and on a per property basis, is £3.36 per home compared to the median of £14.66.”

Coastline

Chief executive: Allister Young

A spokesperson said: “Along with all colleague’s salaries, Coastline’s executive team’s salaries are periodically benchmarked against the median for similar organisations. The increase in basic salary for 2021-22 reflects this, as the most recent benchmarking happened at the end of 2020-21.

“The other element of the increase in total remuneration for 2021-22 is a non-consolidated ‘high performance award’.

“High performance awards were introduced by Coastline’s board in 2021/22 to reflect that Coastline’s executive team’s salaries are benchmarked at median levels, with no progression beyond this.

“The high performance award is based on organisation and individual performance over a three year period against a range of targets, and gives the board a mechanism to reward high performance without it becoming embedded and consolidated in basic salary.”

Johnnie Johnson

Chief executive: Yvonne Castle

A spokesperson said: “Johnnie Johnson Housing is a median payer.

“Every three years we review all our colleagues’ pay, at the same time, using an external provider who benchmarks median pay nationally.

“During COVID we delayed this by one year.

“The outcome of the review for our CEO is the same – an externally benchmarked, median pay salary.

“Whilst the percentage increase might look high, the CEO salary in pounds is at median level.”

L&Q

Chief executive: Fiona Fletcher-Smith

A spokesperson said: “Executive remuneration is set by L&Q’s governance and remuneration committee following an independent review.

“The committee considers value for money, current market levels, and the importance of talent retention for an organisation that is large, complex and commercially driven to deliver social goals."

Trent and Dove

Chief executive: Ursula Bennion

A spokesperson for Trent & Dove said: “As a board, during this year we commissioned a benchmarking exercise and took independent, external advice before deciding remuneration levels for our newly restructured and reduced executive team. This insight showed that our Chief Executive’s pay had not been reflective of their level of responsibility and compared unfavourably with similar roles. The fair increase helps us retain strong leadership and ensures the consistent delivery of our ambitious strategic plan.”

Aster

Chief executive: Bjorn Howard

A spokesperson said: “Executive board bonuses are based on pre-agreed performance targets set and reviewed by Aster’s group remunerations and nominations committee.

“The committee comprises non-executive members acting in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and remuneration is only paid once strict performance criteria have been met.”