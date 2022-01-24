Grenfell survivors call for ‘duty of candour’ and national body to oversee inquiry response

Speaking at the Grenfell Inquiry today, a lawyer representing a group of bereaved, survivors and residents backed the introduction of the so-called ‘Hillsborough Law’, which would place a statutory duty of candour on public bodies.

First tabled in 2017 following a review of the experiences of families connected to the Hillsborough disaster, such a law would place a legally enforceable duty on public officials to be honest and to assist any public inquiries or legal investigations.

Renewed calls are being made for the law to be passed following the recent broadcast of a TV drama telling the story of Anne Williams, whose son was one of the 97 who died as a result of the crush during a football match at Hillsborough stadium in 1989.

Today Leslie Thomas QC drew some similarities between the aftermaths of Grenfell and Hillsborough, including a “complete lack of candour” from bodies involved in the tragedies.

Closing submissions were being heard today for the inquiry evidence focusing on the failures of the fire brigade in the years leading up to Grenfell.

In his submission, Mr Thomas was especially critical of the Fire Officers Association (FOA), which he said had “little regard” for “the extremely trenchant criticisms that have come their way”.