Grenfell survivors criticise ex-PM Cameron for claiming inquiry agreed fire regulations were excluded from ‘red tape challenge’

The following day, it was revealed that the government considered scrapping building control entirely and relying on private insurers to maintain standards in the construction industry as part of its so-called ‘red tape challenge’.

Lord Cameron added: “I associate myself fully with the powerful statements delivered in the House of Commons this week by the prime minister and leader of the opposition; and I echo their unreserved apology. To the bereaved families; to the survivors; to the community; and all who have suffered: the British state let you down; it should not have happened; it must not happen again.”

However, survivors’ groups described his statement as “disrespectful” and “ridiculous”.

Grenfell United said in response: “The second former prime minister who has not bothered to read the executive summary or report. How many more want to disrespect us?! We’re noticing a pattern…

“Government ministers and corporates are denying involvement and dispute the judges findings. But they need to stop lying. It’s already a PR disaster.

“Who is the public going to believe? You, the government/corporates who repeatedly failed us over many years, or the judge and his panel of experts who have concluded their findings based on overwhelming evidence.”

The Grenfell Next of Kin group said: “There was a bonfire, Mr Cameron, and the ashes of that bonfire were returned to us, the immediate families of those killed, in a box, with maybe a remnant of our mothers, fathers, children, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters, in co-mingled ashes which we buried.

“The shamelessness of the former prime minister is staggering. Indeed the Conservative Party. Only last week one of the contenders for the Conservative Party, James Cleverly, was pitching for the leadership that was centred on the need for more deregulation.”

Masoumeh Samimi, whose mother and aunt were killed in the fire on the 23rd floor, said: “David Cameron is talking without thinking and his statement is ridiculous. They had a bonfire of regulations, with no regard to the lives of people.

“Deregulate at all costs for more profits, but what is the price of our kin? So was my mother and aunt sacrificed for your profits? Ultimately it is the state that is responsible for safeguarding citizens and it was this culture that created the conditions for the mother of all disasters.

Former PM Tony Blair has also come under criticism following the report’s publication last week, which he said came after years of missed opportunities to regulate combustible cladding, which were a result of unavoidable mistakes.

However, Mr Apps has set out, in a response for The Spectator magazine, why the system of regulation was not a good one, and why it was one in “which Blair’s governments had more than a small hand in creating”.

He added: “In fact, it was Blair’s government to whom the most direct warning about the looming danger of a cladding fire was delivered in 1999, and Blair’s government which disastrously failed to act.”

A spokesperson for Mr Blair has since said that his “remarks have been taken completely out of context”.