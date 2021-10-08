Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 50: ‘There is a culture in LFB that is very conservative. I think there is great comfort in what is familiar’

This week the inquiry heard how the London Fire Brigade (LFB) elected not to issue warnings about dangerous cladding before Grenfell and a detailed examination of its policy for checking high-risk buildings. Peter Apps reports
The examination of three witnesses at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry this week focused on similar issues to the past two: an apparent failure to learn the lessons from previous fires, most notably the Lakanal House blaze that killed six in south London in 2009, and a general resistance to change ahead of Grenfell.
These are the key issues that were discussed.
This week began with assistant commissioner Dan Daly being grilled about the LFB’s response to a fire at Shepherd’s Court in August 2016, which spread over five floors after it lit combustible panels installed beneath windows.
The inquiry heard this week that the brigade obtained testing in October 2016 which showed that panels had ‘delaminated’ in the fire, exposing timber and polystyrene, which had fuelled the blaze.
An internal LFB email from the same month said this was “further evidence” about poor standards in the construction industry and a lack of understanding about regulations. More evidence about this issue should be gathered as a result, it said, with a consideration of prosecution and enforcement for rule-breakers.
Another officer replied: “Please bear in mind that every time we does [sic] this [enforcement], there is a partnership at stake and a very key one… in this case.”
This was a reference to the local authority, Hammersmith and Fulham, which – the email noted – had treated the fire as “a good news story” because it did not spread internally.
“Is it fair to say that your approach at this point was a cautious one, given the relationship that you wanted to preserve with London local authorities?” asked counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC.
Mr Daly did take action in relation to Hammersmith and Fulham, but added: “I was certainly urging caution elsewhere until we had the evidence.”
A meeting was then arranged between several key personnel for December 2016 to discuss the next steps. The meeting invite noted that the LFB was preparing a response that would “include recommendation on investigation /assessment/remedial works regarding the external cladding and its performance in fire”.
“Any direction we provide to H&F will be equally applicable to most other local authorities and private blocks and could involve significant expenditure,” it said. “This could be the proverbial ‘cat out of the bag’ on this issue and AC Daly has asked that we consider what the advice should be, the implications of the advice, if we enforce or advise, and how we get the message out, amongst other things.”
“What did you mean by cat out of the bag?” asked Mr Millett.
“I think London Fire Brigade are largely a respected organisation, and if there was unfounded concerns raised without the evidence to support it, that could cause distress for residents living in these types of buildings, it could trigger a disproportionate response from building owners,” Mr Daly said.
He said he was “more concerned that there would be an uncontrolled and untargeted response, as opposed to withholding information”.
In the event, the meeting agreed to seek legal advice before taking any steps. Ultimately, a warning was issued to all London boroughs in April 2017 that focused on the specific issue of flammable panels beneath windows and advised them to consider it in their risk assessments.
This letter was in fact sent around the same time as the brigade released the testing report to Inside Housing, which had submitted a Freedom of Information request demanding it weeks earlier.
“Would it be right to characterise the warning in this letter as narrow, focused and incremental, and based entirely and solely on what you could empirically observe from the Shepherd’s Court fire?” asked Mr Millett.
“Yes, I think our experience of trying to raise the issues more broadly in the past had met with little success. What I think I was hoping to achieve here was to get a focused and targeted awareness of what was going on in the London building stock, which then in turn may well provide us with evidence to take issues further,” said Mr Daly.
Nonetheless, why was a clear warning not at least issued to LFB’s own frontline to be aware of the risk of rapid fire spread?
Mr Daly’s answer was that the operation at the tower had been a success. “I think the previous learning had obviously been successful in the operations that were applied at Shepherd’s Court,” he said.
Just weeks later Michael Dowden, the watch manager at North Kensington fire station at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire, would witness flames starting to lick up Grenfell Tower and elect not to order an evacuation of the building. He would go on to tell the inquiry he had “never seen a fire behave in this way. It was totally unprecedented.”
On Tuesday, the inquiry heard from Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, a senior firefighter who also holds a PhD in psychology and has researched and written widely about the decision-making of incident commanders during fires.
This research had helped to underpin new national guidance to fire authorities, issued in 2013, which advised changing the ‘decision-making model’ for incident commanders to a new system that took more account of the “human factor” – ie the way people actually think and reason during a high-pressure event.
Dr Cohen-Hatton also held a senior role at the LFB in 2015 when it considered this guidance and ultimately elected not to adopt it.
We saw a report from July 2015 that branded the new guidance simply “a useful tool for selection and development” but that said it “should not lead to wholesale changes in the [decision-making model] or other policies”.
Dr Cohen-Hatton sought a meeting with then-assistant commissioner Dany Cotton, who would go on to lead the brigade at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire, to try to persuade her to adopt the guidance.
“Ultimately, I was told that the London Fire Brigade didn’t intend to depart from the use of the [existing decision-management model],” Dr Cohen-Hatton told the inquiry, something she said left her “surprised and disappointed”.
She said that Ms Cotton had cited the fact that it was difficult to understand for people with dyslexia – but that this was based on showing it to one colleague with the condition, who found it confusing.
In fact, Dr Cohen-Hatton said research suggested that “having some kind of scaffolding to support a decision-making process would actually be beneficial, as opposed to inhibitory” to people with dyslexia.
“There is a culture in London [Fire Brigade] that is very conservative,” she said. “And I think there is great comfort in what is familiar, because it’s seen as tried and tested. [But] if you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.”
Mr Millett asked: “Was there anything special about London that would justify this kind of exceptionalism when it came to the decision-making model?”
“No, not that I could reasonably propose,” replied Dr Cohen-Hatton.
Fire authorities are required to visit certain premises to obtain information that may be useful if they are ever required to fight a fire there.
These visits – known as Section 7(2)(d) visits after the legislative passage that requires them – are a key focus of this phase of the inquiry.
That’s because the information recorded for Grenfell on the LFB’s ‘Operational Risk Database’ was found to be “woefully inadequate” in the inquiry’s first phase.
It included no plans of the building, no photos beyond a small aerial shot, the wrong number of floors, and a box titled ‘tactical plan’ left empty and dated October 2009.
After hearing from the firefighters in North Kensington who inspected the tower before the blaze, the inquiry’s first phase report concluded that the failings which led to this were “institutional in nature”.
On Wednesday, the inquiry heard from David Brown, a former assistant commissioner who was made responsible for making changes to these visits after the Lakanal House coroner specifically identified them as an area for reform.
This involved the creation of a new policy – Policy 800 – which set out how risk was to be analysed, buildings prioritised and the information collected and disseminated.
This policy provided a grading score that determined the frequency with which the brigade would make repeat visits. Any building that scored above 150 was supposed to be included in this system.
Mr Brown said this would result in “the absolute vast majority” of high-rise buildings going onto the database.
But data from October 2017 (six months after Mr Brown retired) said that only 1,700 of 6,900 high-rise buildings in London were included.
“Would it have been a source of concern to you… that more than 5,000 high-rise properties were not on the [database] and were therefore not subject to scheduled visits?” asked counsel to the inquiry Andrew Kinnier QC.
“Absolutely, and it was a concern of mine when I was in post, and it was one of my many things that we were trying to improve,” said Mr Brown. He explained that the brigade “could never get a complete straight answer” about how many high rises there actually were in London and said it “did an awful lot of work” trying to determine that.
What is mysterious is that in April 2009, he sent an email to all London stations telling crews to “diarise, book and visit the high-rise premises on their station’s ground” and carry out repeat inspections “annually thereafter”.
“That was back in 2009,” he said when asked to account for the email. “I think once the enormity of the task become more apparent, then we took more of a risk-based approach.”
An email sent by a colleague three years later discussing this point said: “This was the ‘knee jerk’ list where the message said visit every high rise… but what Dave meant was add one of the blocks in an estate if there are unusual or very difficult circumstances to be found there… he couldn’t say this in an email of course and we… therefore had to make sure people understood it.”
Asked where the author of this email could have got this impression from, Mr Brown said: “I don’t know. I think that’s something that only [he] would know himself.”
Policy was changed in 2015 to remove the requirement to visit all high rises. Mr Brown said he “could not recall” being consulted on this change.
In February 2013, an LFB corporate management report said that its processes for gathering information through these visits “appear to be robust and largely in compliance” with national guidelines.
But it did also recommend that an audit take place of the consistency with which stations identified buildings.
This audit, however, appears never to have taken place. In an email sent almost five years later in December 2017, a senior firefighter asked then-commissioner Ms Cotton (pictured above during the inquiry’s first phase) if it ever happened.
“No, I don’t think I’ve ever seen this before and Dave Brown would definitely not have allowed us to do this!!” she responded.
Mr Brown insisted that while an official audit may not have taken place, the database was regularly audited by his team as part of “normal business”.
He described Ms Cotton’s comments as “really disappointing” and said he had “no idea why [she] would suggest such a thing”.
Following the coroner’s investigation into the Lakanal House fire in 2013, the brigade also promised to take several actions in response to her call for improvements in relation to the visits. This included a review of existing policy, the creation of an inspection regime for “high-priority buildings” and setting corporate targets. Mr Brown led this process.
With regard to setting the inspection regime, Mr Brown asked for the assistance of another firefighter, who in turn passed it down to John Elwell – the borough commander for Kingston – to draft a proposal. Mr Elwell produced his paper in December 2013.
Among several other things, he specifically raised the issue of “sub-standard entries” in the database.
“This could indicate a poor understanding of the rationale and a lack of competency,” he wrote, recommending “further training is provided to all personnel with a role in the [database process]”.
Asked if this was a “concern”, Mr Brown replied “absolutely” and said it was something he had “reflected on”.
“Did you reflect upon it to the extent of actually taking action, for example requiring further training to remedy the potential problems identified by Mr Elwell, poor understanding of the rationale and a lack of competency?” asked Andrew Kinnier, counsel to the inquiry.
Mr Brown said the call for more training was a “valid point”, but added: “My position on that was we had only just rolled out the training some six or seven months prior to that.”
This training had in fact been rolled out in March 2013. Mr Kinnier showed Mr Brown slides, noting that “the training nowhere provides any guidance on how crews should actually go about identifying risks when carrying out the visit”.
Mr Brown defended this training package, saying that it “remedied any previous defects” and insisting that it “gives the opportunity for crews to practice that linear premises risk assessment”.
In the first phase of the inquiry, firefighters were asked why they did not ask for details about the cladding system when they visited Grenfell. This week, we looked at the policy that sat behind that.
The local LFB policy required firefighters to include “any building construction features which may promote rapid or abnormal fire spread” and specifically referenced sandwich panels.
This was based on national guidance to fire authorities, which included a list of such potential features. This national guidance specifically included the phrase “cladding systems”, which was omitted from the LFB’s list. Why?
“I think that’s probably a question that’s better aimed at those who wrote the policy notes,” said Mr Brown. “I think we did have this issue in the brigade about not overloading staff with information and just point them in the direction of things to consider.”
What about after Lakanal and Shepherd’s Court? Didn’t these fires prompt the brigade to specifically instruct crews to consider cladding when making visits?
“Even if we had done that, then there would have been questions in terms of: well, exactly what are we looking for?” said Mr Brown. “How are we supposed to determine whether one piece of cladding is any different to another? How do we know if there are voids? What do we know about the construction of it, etc?”
Mr Brown was also asked about an issue that has already come up in this module: the provision of training specifically to address the issue of rapid fire spread in highly insulated buildings.
In March 2015, this issue was brought to the attention of a senior board at the brigade who arranged new training for firefighters.
A report noted: “Rapid fire growth is becoming an increasingly common feature in highly insulated buildings. Studies have shown firefighters are often unprepared for such rapid fire growth and as a result have often not used effective firefighting tactics.
“Compartment fire behaviour training in simulator units has contributed to this lack of preparedness in that the fire in these units rarely extends beyond the compartment of origin.”
This, though, is tricky for the brigade to explain because in 2013, the Lakanal House coroner had specifically instructed them to alter training of incident commanders to increase awareness that compartmentation could, and sometimes did, fail.
On 3 March 2014, the brigade recorded this recommendation as closed.
“The blunt fact that appears to rise from this is that the LFB hadn’t implemented the coroner’s recommendation. Would you accept that proposition?” asked Mr Kinnier.
Mr Brown denied it, saying the “holistic” training and experience of firefighters meant they were well aware of this issue.
The board did place an article in its newsletter to fire stations to alert them about the risk from highly insulated buildings. But this article referred to a building where fire did not break out of the original compartment.
“There could be better examples, yes,” Mr Brown said.
“Ones that involve fire spread outside the compartment of origin, for example?” asked Mr Kinnier.
Training on this issue – as we’ve previously heard – was prepared but not rolled out, as a result of IT issues. Mr Brown said this was essentially that stations did not have the “bandwidth” to run the internet-based training.
“The problem was once we tried to use it, crews were reporting difficulties in terms of buffering at stations and the videos not loading up etc,” he said. “IT were saying to us ‘there’ll be bandwidth improvements, it’s an issue we’re aware of and we’re dealing with it’. It was forever ‘it will be sorted in a month or two’.”
The inquiry has previously concluded that on the night of the Grenfell Tower fire “none of the incident commanders had been able to conceive of the possibility of mass compartmentation failure and the consequent need to consider, and then order, a total evacuation of the building”, at least until assistant commissioner Andrew Roe took over at around 2.30am.
The inquiry is set for a short week next week, with one LFB witness on Wednesday. It will then hear expert evidence on the brigade, starting from Monday 18 October.
LFB training ‘contributed to a lack of preparedness’ for rapid fire spread despite Lakanal warning, inquiry hears
A London Fire Brigade (LFB) document noted that firefighters were often “unprepared” for fires which spread rapidly through buildings and that training had “contributed to [this] lack of preparedness”, a year after it told a coroner it had updated its training in this regard.
Internal LFB report warned of ‘sub-standard’ entries to building database four years before Grenfell
An internal review of a London Fire Brigade (LFB) database of high-risk buildings four years before Grenfell revealed a number of “sub-standard” entries that it linked to a “lack of competency… at all levels of the process”.
LFB did not move to modern model for decision making amid ‘very conservative culture’
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) opted not to move to more modern guidance for incident commanders on decision-making amid a “very conservative” culture that made it “very difficult to implement change”, a former senior officer has told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
LFB officer feared pre-Grenfell cladding warning would ‘let the cat out of the bag’
A senior officer in the London Fire Brigade (LFB) feared “letting the cat out of the bag” if it warned housing providers about combustible materials on external walls in the aftermath of a pre-Grenfell tower block fire, the inquiry heard today.
Module one: the refurbishment
Week one: A vivid picture of a broken industry
After a week of damning revelations at the opening of phase two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week two: What is the significance of the immunity application?
Sir Martin Moore-Bick has written to the attorney general requesting protection for those set to give evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps explains what the move means
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Week three: Architects of misfortune
This week saw the lead architects for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment give evidence to the inquiry. Peter Apps runs through the key points
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Week four: ‘I didn’t have any perception that it was the monster it’s become’
The architects continued to give evidence this week, outlining a lack of understanding of the fire risk posed by the cladding materials and its design. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week five: ‘No adverse effect in relation to external fire spread’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry returns from its long absence, Peter Apps recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the fire consultants to the refurbishment
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Week six: ‘I can’t recall any instance where I discussed the materials with building control’
Nathaniel Barker summarises what we learned from fire engineers Exova, architects Studio E and the early evidence from contractor Rydon
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Week seven: ‘I do not think I have ever worked with a contractor operating with this level of nonchalance’
Two key witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Peter Apps recaps some of the key points from a revealing week of evidence
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Week eight: ‘It haunts me that it wasn't challenged’
Four witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Lucie Heath recaps what we learned on the last week of evidence before the inquiry breaks for five weeks
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Week nine: ‘All I can say is you will be taken out for a very nice meal very soon’
This week the inquiry heard evidence from witnesses at Harley Facades, the sub-contractor responsible for Grenfell Tower’s cladding. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 10: ‘As we all know, ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire!’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry entered its 10th week, Jack Simpson recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the refurbishment’s cladding contractor
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Week 11: ‘Did you get the impression Grenfell Tower was a guinea pig for this insulation?’
With witnesses from the cladding subcontractor, the firm which cut the deadly panels to shape and the clerk of works which inspected the job giving evidence this was week full of revelations. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 12: ‘Would you accept that was a serious failing on your part?’
With the surveyor who inspected Grenfell Tower for compliance giving evidence, this was a crucial week from the inquiry. Dominic Brady and Peter Apps report
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Week 13: ‘Value for money is to be regarded as the key driver for this project’
With consultants to Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) giving evidence, attention at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned for this first time to the actions of the TMO and the council. Peter Apps reports
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Week 14: ‘Did it not occur to you at this point that your budget was simply too low?’
This week, for the first time in phase two, the inquiry heard from Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, the landlord that oversaw the fatal refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 15: ‘Have you ever informed the police that you destroyed documents relevant to their investigation?’
Witnesses from the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) gave evidence for a second week, which began with a shocking revelation about withheld and destroyed evidence. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 16: ‘I conclude this was very serious evidence of professional negligence’
This week saw members of Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation finish giving evidence, before the inquiry’s expert witnesses took the stand to make some highly critical assessments of the work they had seen before and during the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Jack Simpson recaps
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Grenfell Tower: a timeline of the refurbishment
Following the conclusion of module one of the Grenfell Inquiry’s second phase, Peter Apps presents a timeline of the key moments during the fatal refurbishment of the west London tower block
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Module two: the cladding products
Week 17: ‘It’s hard to make a note about this because we are not clean’
The start of the second module of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase two came with some huge revelations about the companies that sold the products used in the cladding system. Peter Apps reports
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Week 18: ‘It was just reckless optimism wasn't it?’
As the inquiry began cross-examining witnesses for the second module of its phase two work, the picture surrounding just how Grenfell Tower ended up wrapped in such dangerous materials became a little clearer. Nathaniel Barker was keeping an eye on proceedings
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Week 19: ‘And that was intentional, deliberate, dishonest?’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry this week heard the shocking story of how the insulation manufacturer “manipulated” official testing and marketed its product “dishonestly”. Peter Apps tells the story
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Week 20: ‘We were outed by a consultant who we then had to fabricate a story to’
This week the inquiry investigated the actions of Kingspan – the manufacturer of one of the insulation products used in the tower’s cladding system. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 21: ‘It’s there in black and white isn't it? We see a complete absence of any consideration of life safety’
The story of insulation giant Kingspan’s testing and marketing of its combustible insulation for high rises was unpacked in minute detail this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 22: ‘All we do is lie in here’
In the third week of evidence from insulation giant Kingspan, the inquiry continued to uncover shocking details about the firm’s behaviour both before and after the Grenfell Tower fire. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 23: ‘That would have come as an earthquake to you at the time, would it not?’
This week the inquiry took its deepest dive yet into the inner workings of the cladding manufacturer whose product has been blamed for the terrible spread of fire up Grenfell Tower. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 24: ‘Do you accept that Test 5B was Arconic's deadly secret’
The president of the firm that made and sold the cladding panels installed on Grenfell Tower was asked to account for the apparent concealment of “disastrous” fire tests on the product this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 25: ‘This is quite an incredible list of omissions and missed instances, isn’t it?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard its first witnesses from the Building Research Establishment (BRE) - the testing house which carried out key fire tests on the Kingspan and Celotex insulation products which were later used on Grenfell Tower. Peter Apps reports.
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Week 26: 'You were taking an enormous risk, weren't you?'
Week 26 at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry was a key moment in understanding how dangerous products used on the tower came to be accepted by industry professionals. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 27: ‘What will happen if one building made out [of] PE core is in fire and will kill 60 to 70 persons?’
The most explosive evidence this week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry came from those who did not attend, as the evidence which would have been presented to Arconic witnesses was displayed in their absence. Peter Apps reports
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Week 28: ‘This is a serious safety matter’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry zeroed in on the British Board of Agrément, the body that produced “misleading” certificates which inspired trust in both the cladding and insulation used on the tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 29: ‘Is it true that Kingspan’s position… was to do its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain?’
The final week in this section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry primarily examined the attempts by insulation manufacturer Kingspan to lobby government after the fire. Peter Apps reports
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How the products used in Grenfell Tower's cladding system were tested and sold
As the section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining how the products used in the cladding system were tested, marketed and sold comes to a close, Peter Apps summarises what we have learned about each of the products included in the system
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Module Three: the management of the tower
Week 30: ‘There is certainly a high probability that in the event of a fire the whole building can become an inferno’
The focus of the inquiry shifted this week to the actions of the social housing providers responsible for maintaining Grenfell Tower. Pete Apps recaps what we learned
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Week 31: ‘If we cannot get out people will die’
This week saw the former residents of Grenfell Tower enter the witness box to tell of their experiences attempting to raise complaints with the council and its managing agent. Pete Apps reports
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Week 32: ‘Let's hope our luck holds and there isn't a fire’
This week saw the return of the landlord of Grenfell Tower, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), as senior staff members attempted to explain how vital fire safety protections at the block were allowed to fall into disrepair. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 33: ‘Isn't that a serious gap in the scope of a policy meant to safeguard vulnerable people?’
A slightly disjointed week at the Grenfell Tower inquiry saw further evidence from staff at building manager Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) interspersed with the views of a cladding expert. Peter Apps reports
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Week 34: ‘Some members of the community are doing their best to spread false information’
Jack Simpson covers all the major revelations from the past week of evidence at the Grenfell Inquiry, including evidence from Laura Johnson, director of housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
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Week 35: ‘I really didn’t like the champagne’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw council witnesses, including former deputy leader Rock Feilding-Mellen and leader Nicholas Paget-Brown, questioned about their role in the story for the first time. Peter Apps reports
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Week 36: ‘Is that not a very incurious approach for a fire risk assessor?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry scrutinised the work of Carl Stokes, the man hired to carry out fire risk assessments for the block. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 37: ‘In giving that advice, weren’t you acting beyond your knowledge and expertise?’
A curtailed week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw fire risk assessor Carl Stokes grilled over advice he gave regarding the tower’s cladding. Peter Apps reports
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Week 38: ‘Well it’s a bit more than that, isn’t it. He’s suggesting that you tell the LFB a lie’
The inquiry heard the mammoth cross-examination of KCTMO’s health and safety manager Janice Wray this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 39: ‘What you said there was a grotesque understatement’
This week the inquiry continued to hear from former employees of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, as well as two employees from the London Fire Brigade. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 40: ‘An exercise in concealment and half-truth’
Former KCTMO chief executive Robert Black gave his evidence to the inquiry this week and was asked to account for the various failures described over the previous six weeks. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report.
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Week 41: ‘We should do nothing. This is not the sort of website we should be responding to’
This week saw the return of Robert Black, chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), before the inquiry turned its attention to the defective smoke control system in the tower. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 42:‘They would leak as much as they leaked. They were what they were’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued its in-depth investigation of the tower’s non-compliant smoke control system this week, with evidence from the various contractors involved in delivering it. Pete Apps reports
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Week 43:‘Contractors at the time were not generally aware of the importance of leaving holes unsealed’
This week the inquiry focused on two of the more overlooked areas of the Grenfell Tower fire, with evidence focusing on the gas pipelines and lifts within the west London block. It was a packed week, with five witnesses giving evidence. Jack Simpson reports
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Week 44:‘I've never seen a fully compliant firefighting lift in any local authority building, to this day actually’
This week the inquiry turn the focus onto the building’s defective lifts, with evidence from an expert, contractors who worked on them and a former engineer at KCTMO. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 45: ‘Don’t you find all this rather a surprising debate, given that the Equality Act was passed in 2010?’
The inquiry heard from expert witness Colin Todd this week, who gave his views about the work of risk assessor Carl Stokes as well as answered questions about his own guidance. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report
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Week 46: ‘I think I've been very, very clear that is completely wrong’
This week the inquiry heard further expert evidence about fire risk assessor Carl Stokes’ actions, as the section of its work covering the management and maintenance of the tower concluded. Peter Apps reports
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Six key failures in the way Grenfell Tower was managed before the fire
Peter Apps recaps some of what we have learned about the actions of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) and Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) in the years before the fire.
Module one and two closing statements
Week 47: ‘An unedifying spectacle’
After a week of closing statements from the core participants involved in modules one and two, Lucie Heath recaps the key arguments of each group
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Module five: the fire brigade
Week 48: ‘They knew, and lives could and should have been saved’
The phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining the actions of the London Fire Brigade in the years before the fire kicked off this week with some major revelations. Peter Apps reports
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Week 49: ‘I'm not sure we've always taken every opportunity to learn as an organisation’
How the London Fire Brigade acted upon lessons from incidents in the years before the Grenfell Tower disaster came under the microscope this week at the public inquiry. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 50: ‘There is a culture in LFB that is very conservative. I think there is great comfort in what is familiar’
This week the inquiry heard how the London Fire Brigade (LFB) elected not to issue warnings about dangerous cladding before Grenfell and a detailed examination of its policy for checking high risk buildings. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 51:‘We teach firefighters to expect building failure’
An unusually brief week of evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry explored how a fire service neighbouring London was taking a different approach to tackling blazes in high rises. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 52: ‘I actually think that there is a measure of incompetence at all levels’
Expert evidence concluded the current section of the inquiry with some stinging criticism of the London Fire Brigade (LFB). Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report.
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Module six: fire services
Week 53: ‘They make for chilling reading and harrowing listening’
The inquiry’s investigation into central government began this week with lawyers setting out their view on how and why firefighting policies failed. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 54: ‘Our consideration of evacuation at this time was something of a blind spot’
The development of policy on ‘stay put’, both nationally and for London, occupied the attention of the inquiry this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 55: ‘My review is pretty scathing!’
In a week that included the 200th day of evidence in phase two of the inquiry, attention turned to the London Fire Brigade’s control room. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 56: ‘Why didn't we thump the table harder’
This week, the control room at the London Fire Brigade was examined further – both before and after the fire. Pete Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 57: ‘It was worse than slow, it was sluggish’
Former London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Dany Cotton was the star witness this week, as the inquiry continued to delve into the brigade’s knowledge and training before the Grenfell Tower fire. Jack Simpson, Grainne Cuffe and Pete Apps report
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Week 58: ‘I don't think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes’
A current and former commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) wrapped up the inquiry’s investigation into the actions of the brigade before the fire. Grainne Cuffe and Peter Apps report.
Module six: testing and government
One of the major scandals of our time: key revelations as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turns to government
The government was accused of “covering up” the risks of dangerous cladding as its “unbridled passion for deregulation” left it a “junior party” to the construction industry as the latest phase of the public inquiry opened today. Peter Apps summarises some of the main points
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Week 59: ‘Recent tests have apparently shown it continued to burn for 20 minutes after the flame was taken away’
After shocking opening statements, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of Local Authority Building Control. Pete Apps reports
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Week 60: ‘You could have an exact repeat of the Dubai fire in any number of buildings in London’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of the National House Building Council this week, with shocking revelations about the extent of the warnings issued to central government before the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 61: ‘Mistakes are meant for learning, not repeating’
In the first hearings of the new year, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard closing statements from the firefighting section of phase two. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 62: Did it ever occur to you that this act of collaboration was, in one sense, corrupting?
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned to the work of the National House Building Council (NHBC) this week, with a new shocking revelation about the government’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 63: ‘It came after the general move to deregulation. So more regulation was not welcome’
The government’s focus on deregulation before the Grenfell Tower fire was placed in the spotlight this week with a series of shocking revelations about its failure to amend fire safety guidance. Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 64: ‘I didn’t think ACM would be suitable for use in any high-rise buildings. I don’t think anyone did’
This week, the Building Research Establishment’s Dr Sarah Colwell gave more than three days of evidence, with some huge revelations about what was known about the dangers of aluminium composite material years before the fire and the mass confusion over the government’s building regulations. Peter Apps and Jack Simpson report
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Week 65: ‘Unless the government does something now about ACM panels, people will die’
Further evidence from the Building Research Establishment and the first government witnesses added new depth to our understanding of how warnings were missed before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 66: ‘Was there a cover-up?’
The latest evidence from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry tracked the government’s failure to act on fire safety warnings right up until the months before the fire. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 67: ‘When exposed to a fire, the aluminium melts away and exposes the polyethylene. Whoosh!’
This week the inquiry heard disturbing new evidence about the failure of senior government officials to act on warnings about dangerous cladding in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 68: ‘Can we agree that was a pretty dangerous thing to have, all this falling on one man’s shoulders?’
Three senior civil servants gave evidence this week, including the official who had responsibility for building regulations guidance on fire safety in the years before Grenfell. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 69: ‘It was just unthinkable. You had the makings here of a crisis you could not comprehend’
This week, civil servant Brian Martin gave his long-awaited evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps reports
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Week 70: ‘Show me the bodies’
An important week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw a dramatic conclusion to the mammoth cross-examination of civil servant Brian Martin, as well as the first politicians. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 71: ‘I have changed my schedule to fit this in. I do have an extremely busy day meeting people’
Three politicians who were responsible for building regulations before Grenfell appeared before the inquiry this week, including the former communities secretary Eric Pickles, who responded to the coroner’s letter following the Lakanal House fire. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Module Four: aftermath
Week 72: 'The system isn't broken. It was built this way'
This week the inquiry turned to the shocking story of the lack of support for bereaved and survivors in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Grainne Cuffe and Jack Simpson report
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Week 73: ‘Most people would regard that as hopeless’
This week, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard about the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s chaotic response in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, from the staff responsible for it. Pete Apps, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 74: ‘Do you agree that RBKC was ill-prepared and incapable to meet its duties’
This week, Nicholas Holgate, former chief executive of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, was grilled on his failure to hand over control of the aftermath of the fire, despite the borough’s lack of capacity. Peter Apps reports
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Week 75: ‘It still shocks me to the core that that’s how we treat our citizens in this country’
This week the inquiry heard witnesses from the housing management body discuss their role in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, followed by a range of witnesses from other organisations which supported the response. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 76: ‘I fear this will become our New Orleans’
This week the inquiry heard from central government figures and members of the London-wide emergency response arrangements. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 77: ‘The planning wasn’t done and there was nothing for us to be drawing on’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s examination of the aftermath of the fire concluded with witnesses from central government. Peter Apps reports
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Module seven: expert evidence and closing statements
Week 78: ‘The abandonment of the ‘stay put’ strategy for high-rise residential buildings is essential’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard a range of expert witnesses discuss their reports. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 79: ‘You could argue the system was created to enable people to circumvent the rules’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued to hear expert evidence this week, with two senior figures in the world of fire safety academia criticising the government’s approach before and after the blaze. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 80: ‘The evidence points to wilful blindness and complacency towards safety’
As the inquiry moves into its final stages, lawyers for the key players gave statements about the evidence surrounding central government. Peter Apps reports
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Week 81: ‘This is Islamophobia. It’s racism. It is the elephant staring back at us in the room’
This week, closing statements covering the aftermath of the fire delivered a shocking new revelation and an expert toxicologist gave his views on the causes of the deaths. Peter Apps reports
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Module eight: further evidence relating to the deceased
Week 82: ‘Their chance to hear about the circumstances in which their loved ones died is the culmination of five years of waiting’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry moved into its final module this week, with evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims died. Peter Apps reports
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Week 83: ‘They died together as they lived: caring for one another’
A second week of evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims of the fire died delivered more heartbreaking stories about their final moments. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 84: ‘Every decision affects someone who is an adored child, a beloved sister, a respected uncle, a needed mother’
The final week of oral evidence for the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second phase contained more heartbreaking evidence about the deaths in the tower. Peter Apps reports
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Closing statements
Week 85: ‘The merry-go-round turns still, the notes of its melody clearly audible in the last few days’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned this week for closing statements from lawyers representing the bereaved and survivors and the various parties under scrutiny for the fire. Pete Apps reports.
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