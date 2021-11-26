Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 57: ‘It was worse than slow, it was sluggish’

Did the LFB know about widespread compartmentation failures in buildings across London before the Grenfell Tower fire? That was a topic which dominated the conclusion of Ms Cotton’s (pictured) evidence.

In what was an explosive first hour on Thursday, we saw not only how compartmentation issues were being discussed and written about within the LFB, but that the organisation was warning others, including high-ranking government ministers, about them.

Ms Cotton became commissioner of the LFB on 1 January 2017. Just four months earlier, the LFB’s regulatory enforcement department had produced a document titled “Fire Resisting Compartmentation Failure”.

The document, which was based on what the enforcement team had found while inspecting buildings across the capital, painted a picture of widespread failures across housing stock, pointing to fires such as Lakanal House and Pacific Wharf as examples of where fire spread had been expedited by compartmentation issues.

It concluded that there were significant examples of compartmentation issues posing a threat to public safety. Ms Cotton told the inquiry she did not see this document at the time.

But, in April 2017, the LFB was worried enough to send a letter, with Ms Cotton’s signature on it, demanding a meeting with the then housing minister Gavin Barwell to discuss “significant compartmentation deficiencies” in buildings across London.

The letter, which was sent just weeks before the Grenfell Tower fire, told Mr Barwell that the LFB was discovering one block a month with compartmentation deficiencies and that it expected there were many more out there.

A similar letter was also sent to the Conservative Party, as well as the other main political parties, before the publication of its manifesto, in which the LFB called for action to toughen regulations and enforcement.

This matters not just because of the warning offered to government, but because it shows the foresight the LFB had of a serious fire in a tower block.

In 2018, Ms Cotton had controversially told the inquiry that the type of fire at Grenfell was as foreseeable as a “spaceship landing on the Shard”.

She revised this statement on Thursday and admitted that there had been knowledge within the fire service of some of the issues faced at Grenfell.

She said: “I still think that the knowledge that the LFB and UK fire service had could not have anticipated such a catastrophic failure of any building with so many breaches, but yes, we did have knowledge of various aspects, and that has become evident from the documents that I have read.”

A day before, she had accepted that the national guidance specifically raised the risk of cladding fires but the LFB had failed to incorporate it into policy or training.

In a final question from lead counsel Richard Millett QC, he asked Ms Cotton whether there was anything she would have done differently during her time at the LFB to better equip commanders with the skills to tackle the Grenfell blaze. She said: “I think, organisationally, we had information we could have shared and that could have been translated into training for all members of London Fire Brigade, which would have better assisted them.”

Ron Dobson, Ms Cotton’s predecessor, also began his evidence this week. Mr Dobson was commissioner for nine years between October 2007 and December 2016, with his tenure covering the fallout from the Lakanal House fire.

As the inquiry previously saw, Mr Dobson sent a letter to Ken Knight, the then chief fire and rescue adviser to the government, calling on him to advise all housing providers to check the external walls and ensure that they meet fire safety requirements.

Sir Ken responded saying that it was felt that there was “insufficient information to warrant alerting housing authorities and property owners” to any action around external wall inspection. A letter was sent to councils, but failed to explicitly call on them to check their cladding.

Mr Dobson said he was partially satisfied with this response, but it didn’t go as far as he had hoped the government would go.