Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 58: ‘I don’t think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes’

A current and former commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) wrapped up the inquiry’s investigation into the actions of the brigade before the fire. Grainne Cuffe and Peter Apps report.
Andy Roe, current commissioner of the LFB, appeared before the inquiry to answer questions about its failures in the years before the fire and how effectively it has changed since. He was joined by Ron Dobson, who led the brigade until 2016, and was in charge for much of the period the inquiry has been investigating.
The key revelations are below.
The inquiry began hearing from Mr Roe (pictured above) on Tuesday.
At the start of his evidence, counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC said he wanted to put three questions to him: was he able to explain why the LFB failed to learn all the lessons from the Lakanal House fire, has the LFB asked itself that question, and has it learned about itself as an organisation from its failure to learn from Lakanal.
Mr Roe said there is a “lesson in there about how you sustain learning” so it “is carried forward”.
Asked whether the response to Grenfell would have been improved if the recommendations from Lakanal had been implemented, the commissioner said the lessons were “directly relatable” to Grenfell and had the brigade “sustained that learning”, such as bringing forward training packages, it “may have made a difference”.
But he added that the “totality of the failure” on the night of 14 June 2017 made things “extremely difficult” in terms of decision-making.
He said there was intent to learn from and change after Lakanal, but the failure to do it was brought about by poor governance, a culture of looking in rather than out, and an “erosion of professional standards”, not just in the brigade but nationally that had happened over years.
“There was a very strong sense in the brigade that [Lakanal] had been the most awful tragedy that had impacted the most vulnerable in society once again… To find all these years later that that change had not been sustained and not all of the lessons had been captured will be heartbreaking for the firefighters who were involved,” he said, adding it would be “remiss not to look back at Lakanal” and understand what happened.
In March, Mr Roe gave an interview to The Guardian in which he said the brigade needed to face up to racism and misogyny within the organisation. He said he feared his mixed-race daughter might not be treated with “dignity and respect” at some fire stations.
Mr Millett questioned Mr Roe about the article, asking for “concrete examples of the kinds of behaviour you yourself have seen which still persist”.
Mr Roe also described hearing a colleague use racist language to describe Somali people as he was questioned about problems of discrimination within the brigade at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
The commissioner recalled hearing a colleague describe Somali people using an offensive term, and saying they “breed like rabbits”.
Mr Roe said he responded to the comments, made in the immediate aftermath of an incident, by saying: “I hope so, I’ve just married one.”
Grenfell survivors’ lawyers have previously called for racial discrimination to be considered as a factor in the fire.
Mr Roe said that the example “exemplifies the reality” that he does not think “race or misogyny plays any part in our response”.
He has launched a review of the LFB to investigate issues relating to racial and gender discrimination, which will report next year.
Mr Millett later referred to fire survival guidance (FSG) call training from January 2017, presenting an image that was included in training slides of a woman in her underwear being rescued by a topless firefighter.
Mr Roe, who said it was “highly unacceptable”, said that he had never seen the slides and that the image would not have been included if he had.
He said the image pointed to an “unthinking culture”, but Mr Millett pushed him and said it is “more than unthinking”.
“Apart from the offensive signifier of unacceptable attitudes, it belittles and trivialises fire survival guidance and how control rooms work, and so tends to undermine public safety,” Mr Millett said.
Mr Roe said he did not know if he would “extrapolate all of that” from it.
“All I know is that it is a wholly inappropriate image that I would not expect to be delivered as part of a professional training package,” Mr Roe said.
“What it speaks to in greater part to me is a lack of professional delivery of training and that is of greater concern to me.
“I think it’s a poor attempt at humour and it’s been done in an unthinking way.”
Mr Roe launched an independent culture review into the issues in March, one month after an inquest into the death of Jaden Francois-Esprit, a trainee firefighter at Wembley Fire Station who committed suicide in August 2020.
His family were concerned he had been bullied because of his race.
The review is expected to take a year. Mr Roe said: “Rather than waiting for the results, we are engaged in a programme of mass education.
“As we speak, cultural awareness workshops are taking place.”
Continuing his evidence on Wednesday, Mr Roe said a conservative culture at the LFB had led to “arrogance and complacency”.
Mr Millett (pictured above) asked if he agreed with claims made by Dr Sabrina Cohen Hatton that a “very conservative culture” had made it “very difficult to implement change” within the organisation.
Mr Roe said it was a “fair challenge to make to the LFB”.
“Part of the issues we've talked about over the past two days were that sometimes because of the scale of our operation experience, the manifestly different risks we face as an organisation in comparison to any other service in the country, sometimes it allowed us to become complacent.
“It sometimes allowed us to become slightly arrogant about our level of knowledge and understanding,” Mr Roe said.
Mr Millett said asked why Londoners should trust the organisation to learn the lessons of Grenfell if it “did not learn from Lakanal on compartmentation, FSGs, or evacuation, and did not admit that it had failed to learn from Lakanal when it came to a report in 2018”.
Mr Roe said: “The public should judge us on the outcomes we deliver into London. So I don't ask for trust – I don't think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes.
“We are beginning to do that.”
Describing the New Providence Wharf fire in May, during which a completely different approach to evacuation (near immediate) was taken, Mr Roe added: “My promise to Londoners is that we will continue to take that attitude forward into the future. But I would expect them to hold us to hard account – I don't want blind trust in the LFB.
“I want a public that is engaged and challenging to us and questioning us, and we need to open ourselves up to enable them to make that challenge,” Mr Roe said.
The question of looking back to learn was raised several times by Mr Millett on Wednesday.
The commissioner was also grilled about the Shepherd’s Court fire in August 2016. The fire spread a result of combustible panels under the windows on the facade of the building.
Mr Millett raised Mr Roe’s evidence in phase one of the inquiry that he “didn't understand at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire that new construction materials and methods were being used with limited understanding of their fire behaviour and performance”.
“And that your base assumption was that buildings were constructed in accordance with the building regulations, which would include principles that the facade would not contribute to the fire spread itself.
“Does it remain your evidence?” Mr Millett said.
Mr Roe agreed and said: “It’s still a shock to me, the scale of the failure of the British regulatory system in this regard… I just don't think we anticipated failure on that scale in the British built environment.”
Mr Millet showed the commissioner a section of a tall building slideshow, which was updated in early October 2016 after the Shepherd’s Court fire. It concluded that the facade contributed to the fire spread.
Mr Millett asked if Mr Roe agreed that the presentation “demonstrates a detailed and pretty sophisticated level of technical understanding of the risks of facade fires in the built environment, at least on the part of the LFB’s fire safety department”.
Mr Roe agreed and said it speaks to the point that “one of the things we should have done better was to ensure that that knowledge was shared with all the other relevant parts of the organisation”.
Several times throughout his evidence, Mr Millett pushed the commissioner on understanding why the organisation failed to learn lessons in the past, particularly as he is seeking to reform it.
Mr Roe said he was more focused on “taking things forward” and “less interested in previous relationships”.
“We could expend a great deal of energy in unpicking every single aspect of where a training package hadn’t met the requirements I would reasonably expect,” he said, adding that the LFB would not have the capacity to do that, while the focus would be on generally improving.
Before Mr Roe took the stand, the inquiry heard the end of the evidence from one of his predecessors, Mr Dobson (pictured above). A key question running through this evidence was why the London Fire Brigade issued warnings to central government about the risk of external fire spread and non-compliant materials but did not repeat them to their own frontline.
Last week, he had been taken through letters outlining these and other warnings to key government advisor Sir Ken Knight and then-minister Brandon Lewis.
This week, Andrew Kinnier QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked: “Now, put bluntly, it appears that the government had no intention of accepting your invitation to intervene… Would you agree, however, that those risks nonetheless remained for the LFB to address on the ground when confronted with fires involving external fire spread?”
“Yes, I would,” replied Mr Dobson. He explained that the brigade did not believe “the risk was such that was realised at Grenfell Tower” and that he believed conventional fire-fighting techniques could cope with it appropriately.
Mr Dobson was taken to evidence he gave to the coroner investigating the Lakanal House fire – when he said the brigade could only plan for incidents on the basis that regulations were complied with. But, as it was currently warning government, it knew this was not always the case.
“Would you accept from me that it was, based on the evidence available to you at the time, dangerous to plan on the assumption that building regulations would be met and that compartmentation would always subsist?” asked Mr Kinnier.
“I think we still had no other way to plan because the majority of buildings had still been built with that as a requirement and, therefore, the fire brigade’s expectation,” replied Mr Dobson.
Mr Dobson’s view on why the government did not act more decisively was politics.
“I think this needs to be put in the context of the government’s stated objective at this time to reduce the regulation on the building industry particularly in order to actually free up industry to be more effective,” he said.
“If a new regulation came in, another one had to go out somewhere else. So we were very much of the view that this was affected by the government policy in terms of not increasing the regulation on industry generally and the building industry in particular.”
Mr Dobson was also asked about the evidence of international cladding fires, particularly in the Middle East, which occurred during the 2010s.
A July 2016 presentation, which has been referenced several times by the inquiry in recent weeks, looked at the evidence of these fires. Another officer has previously said comfort was taken that UK regulations were strong enough to prevent such a fire occurring here.
Mr Dobson agreed when asked if this assumption was “fundamentally at odds” with the non-compliance the brigade had learned about post-Lakanal and the government’s unwillingness to fix it.
“In the light of that knowledge, would you accept that it was complacent, at best, of the LFB to continue to assume that buildings would indeed comply with the building regulations?” asked Mr Kinnier.
“Yes,” replied Mr Dobson. “The fires that we had seen largely had been small − relatively small breaches of the building regulations, and at that point they had not resulted in large loss of life.”
One of several areas in which the brigade appears to have failed to learn the lessons of Lakanal House was radio communications.
At Lakanal, radio communication was overwhelmed as low-power handsets struggled to cope with the concrete structure of the building and the single channel for communications was overwhelmed with messages.
But at Grenfell, little appears to have changed and similar problems hindered the response.
We have already heard much about why: the LFB elected to stick with low power ‘one watt’ radios out of concern for safety. It feared higher strength radios may create sparks which cause explosions at, for example, gas or chemical leaks.
They also felt having multiple channels for communication was too difficult for crews in the heat of an incident, and the risk of missing messages due to being on the wrong channel was too high.
This was a subject Mr Dobson was questioned about at length on Tuesday – particularly now that the LFB has reformed its position and only uses the lower strength radios for particularly hazardous incidents.
“Do you agree that by sticking slavishly to the one-watt limitation for [breathing apparatus] crews, the LFB policies and procedures hampered safety and the effectiveness of its crews?” asked Mr Kinnier (pictured).
Mr Dobson said he “did not entirely” accept this – explaining that prior guidance had taken the opposite view and that the LFB was hampered from implementing the latest guidance due to the time taken up by industrial action.
The inquiry has previously heard that communications training was not rolled out because of IT issues which meant that video elements could not be played on computers at fire stations.
“The criticism that might be made of you is that in relation to communications, during your tenure as commissioner, the London Fire Brigade failed to improve its equipment, policies or training in response to its experience at Lakanal,” said Mr Kinnier.
Mr Dobson said he did not accept the criticism.
Asked at the end of his evidence what he might have done differently, he said he wished he had done more to bridge the gap between staff working on fire safety policy and those on frontline operations, that he had done more to learn from international fires, outsourced the LFB’s control room and pushed government harder to change regulations.
The inquiry continues with opening statements relating to the actions of government set to begin next week.
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Module one: the refurbishment
Week one: A vivid picture of a broken industry
After a week of damning revelations at the opening of phase two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week two: What is the significance of the immunity application?
Sir Martin Moore-Bick has written to the attorney general requesting protection for those set to give evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps explains what the move means
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Week three: Architects of misfortune
This week saw the lead architects for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment give evidence to the inquiry. Peter Apps runs through the key points
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Week four: ‘I didn’t have any perception that it was the monster it’s become’
The architects continued to give evidence this week, outlining a lack of understanding of the fire risk posed by the cladding materials and its design. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week five: ‘No adverse effect in relation to external fire spread’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry returns from its long absence, Peter Apps recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the fire consultants to the refurbishment
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Week six: ‘I can’t recall any instance where I discussed the materials with building control’
Nathaniel Barker summarises what we learned from fire engineers Exova, architects Studio E and the early evidence from contractor Rydon
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Week seven: ‘I do not think I have ever worked with a contractor operating with this level of nonchalance’
Two key witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Peter Apps recaps some of the key points from a revealing week of evidence
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Week eight: ‘It haunts me that it wasn't challenged’
Four witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Lucie Heath recaps what we learned on the last week of evidence before the inquiry breaks for five weeks
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Week nine: ‘All I can say is you will be taken out for a very nice meal very soon’
This week the inquiry heard evidence from witnesses at Harley Facades, the sub-contractor responsible for Grenfell Tower’s cladding. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 10: ‘As we all know, ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire!’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry entered its 10th week, Jack Simpson recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the refurbishment’s cladding contractor
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Week 11: ‘Did you get the impression Grenfell Tower was a guinea pig for this insulation?’
With witnesses from the cladding subcontractor, the firm which cut the deadly panels to shape and the clerk of works which inspected the job giving evidence this was week full of revelations. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 12: ‘Would you accept that was a serious failing on your part?’
With the surveyor who inspected Grenfell Tower for compliance giving evidence, this was a crucial week from the inquiry. Dominic Brady and Peter Apps report
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Week 13: ‘Value for money is to be regarded as the key driver for this project’
With consultants to Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) giving evidence, attention at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned for this first time to the actions of the TMO and the council. Peter Apps reports
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Week 14: ‘Did it not occur to you at this point that your budget was simply too low?’
This week, for the first time in phase two, the inquiry heard from Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, the landlord that oversaw the fatal refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 15: ‘Have you ever informed the police that you destroyed documents relevant to their investigation?’
Witnesses from the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) gave evidence for a second week, which began with a shocking revelation about withheld and destroyed evidence. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 16: ‘I conclude this was very serious evidence of professional negligence’
This week saw members of Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation finish giving evidence, before the inquiry’s expert witnesses took the stand to make some highly critical assessments of the work they had seen before and during the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Jack Simpson recaps
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Grenfell Tower: a timeline of the refurbishment
Following the conclusion of module one of the Grenfell Inquiry’s second phase, Peter Apps presents a timeline of the key moments during the fatal refurbishment of the west London tower block
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Module two: the cladding products
Week 17: ‘It’s hard to make a note about this because we are not clean’
The start of the second module of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase two came with some huge revelations about the companies that sold the products used in the cladding system. Peter Apps reports
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Week 18: ‘It was just reckless optimism wasn't it?’
As the inquiry began cross-examining witnesses for the second module of its phase two work, the picture surrounding just how Grenfell Tower ended up wrapped in such dangerous materials became a little clearer. Nathaniel Barker was keeping an eye on proceedings
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Week 19: ‘And that was intentional, deliberate, dishonest?’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry this week heard the shocking story of how the insulation manufacturer “manipulated” official testing and marketed its product “dishonestly”. Peter Apps tells the story
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Week 20: ‘We were outed by a consultant who we then had to fabricate a story to’
This week the inquiry investigated the actions of Kingspan – the manufacturer of one of the insulation products used in the tower’s cladding system. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 21: ‘It’s there in black and white isn't it? We see a complete absence of any consideration of life safety’
The story of insulation giant Kingspan’s testing and marketing of its combustible insulation for high rises was unpacked in minute detail this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 22: ‘All we do is lie in here’
In the third week of evidence from insulation giant Kingspan, the inquiry continued to uncover shocking details about the firm’s behaviour both before and after the Grenfell Tower fire. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 23: ‘That would have come as an earthquake to you at the time, would it not?’
This week the inquiry took its deepest dive yet into the inner workings of the cladding manufacturer whose product has been blamed for the terrible spread of fire up Grenfell Tower. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 24: ‘Do you accept that Test 5B was Arconic's deadly secret’
The president of the firm that made and sold the cladding panels installed on Grenfell Tower was asked to account for the apparent concealment of “disastrous” fire tests on the product this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 25: ‘This is quite an incredible list of omissions and missed instances, isn’t it?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard its first witnesses from the Building Research Establishment (BRE) - the testing house which carried out key fire tests on the Kingspan and Celotex insulation products which were later used on Grenfell Tower. Peter Apps reports.
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Week 26: 'You were taking an enormous risk, weren't you?'
Week 26 at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry was a key moment in understanding how dangerous products used on the tower came to be accepted by industry professionals. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 27: ‘What will happen if one building made out [of] PE core is in fire and will kill 60 to 70 persons?’
The most explosive evidence this week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry came from those who did not attend, as the evidence which would have been presented to Arconic witnesses was displayed in their absence. Peter Apps reports
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Week 28: ‘This is a serious safety matter’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry zeroed in on the British Board of Agrément, the body that produced “misleading” certificates which inspired trust in both the cladding and insulation used on the tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 29: ‘Is it true that Kingspan’s position… was to do its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain?’
The final week in this section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry primarily examined the attempts by insulation manufacturer Kingspan to lobby government after the fire. Peter Apps reports
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How the products used in Grenfell Tower's cladding system were tested and sold
As the section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining how the products used in the cladding system were tested, marketed and sold comes to a close, Peter Apps summarises what we have learned about each of the products included in the system
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Module Three: the management of the tower
Week 30: ‘There is certainly a high probability that in the event of a fire the whole building can become an inferno’
The focus of the inquiry shifted this week to the actions of the social housing providers responsible for maintaining Grenfell Tower. Pete Apps recaps what we learned
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Week 31: ‘If we cannot get out people will die’
This week saw the former residents of Grenfell Tower enter the witness box to tell of their experiences attempting to raise complaints with the council and its managing agent. Pete Apps reports
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Week 32: ‘Let's hope our luck holds and there isn't a fire’
This week saw the return of the landlord of Grenfell Tower, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), as senior staff members attempted to explain how vital fire safety protections at the block were allowed to fall into disrepair. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 33: ‘Isn't that a serious gap in the scope of a policy meant to safeguard vulnerable people?’
A slightly disjointed week at the Grenfell Tower inquiry saw further evidence from staff at building manager Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) interspersed with the views of a cladding expert. Peter Apps reports
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Week 34: ‘Some members of the community are doing their best to spread false information’
Jack Simpson covers all the major revelations from the past week of evidence at the Grenfell Inquiry, including evidence from Laura Johnson, director of housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
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Week 35: ‘I really didn’t like the champagne’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw council witnesses, including former deputy leader Rock Feilding-Mellen and leader Nicholas Paget-Brown, questioned about their role in the story for the first time. Peter Apps reports
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Week 36: ‘Is that not a very incurious approach for a fire risk assessor?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry scrutinised the work of Carl Stokes, the man hired to carry out fire risk assessments for the block. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 37: ‘In giving that advice, weren’t you acting beyond your knowledge and expertise?’
A curtailed week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw fire risk assessor Carl Stokes grilled over advice he gave regarding the tower’s cladding. Peter Apps reports
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Week 38: ‘Well it’s a bit more than that, isn’t it. He’s suggesting that you tell the LFB a lie’
The inquiry heard the mammoth cross-examination of KCTMO’s health and safety manager Janice Wray this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 39: ‘What you said there was a grotesque understatement’
This week the inquiry continued to hear from former employees of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, as well as two employees from the London Fire Brigade. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 40: ‘An exercise in concealment and half-truth’
Former KCTMO chief executive Robert Black gave his evidence to the inquiry this week and was asked to account for the various failures described over the previous six weeks. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report.
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Week 41: ‘We should do nothing. This is not the sort of website we should be responding to’
This week saw the return of Robert Black, chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), before the inquiry turned its attention to the defective smoke control system in the tower. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 42:‘They would leak as much as they leaked. They were what they were’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued its in-depth investigation of the tower’s non-compliant smoke control system this week, with evidence from the various contractors involved in delivering it. Pete Apps reports
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Week 43:‘Contractors at the time were not generally aware of the importance of leaving holes unsealed’
This week the inquiry focused on two of the more overlooked areas of the Grenfell Tower fire, with evidence focusing on the gas pipelines and lifts within the west London block. It was a packed week, with five witnesses giving evidence. Jack Simpson reports
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Week 44:‘I've never seen a fully compliant firefighting lift in any local authority building, to this day actually’
This week the inquiry turn the focus onto the building’s defective lifts, with evidence from an expert, contractors who worked on them and a former engineer at KCTMO. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 45: ‘Don’t you find all this rather a surprising debate, given that the Equality Act was passed in 2010?’
The inquiry heard from expert witness Colin Todd this week, who gave his views about the work of risk assessor Carl Stokes as well as answered questions about his own guidance. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report
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Week 46: ‘I think I've been very, very clear that is completely wrong’
This week the inquiry heard further expert evidence about fire risk assessor Carl Stokes’ actions, as the section of its work covering the management and maintenance of the tower concluded. Peter Apps reports
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Six key failures in the way Grenfell Tower was managed before the fire
Peter Apps recaps some of what we have learned about the actions of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) and Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) in the years before the fire.
Module one and two closing statements
Week 47: ‘An unedifying spectacle’
After a week of closing statements from the core participants involved in modules one and two, Lucie Heath recaps the key arguments of each group
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Module five: the fire brigade
Week 48: ‘They knew, and lives could and should have been saved’
The phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining the actions of the London Fire Brigade in the years before the fire kicked off this week with some major revelations. Peter Apps reports
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Week 49: ‘I'm not sure we've always taken every opportunity to learn as an organisation’
How the London Fire Brigade acted upon lessons from incidents in the years before the Grenfell Tower disaster came under the microscope this week at the public inquiry. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 50: ‘There is a culture in LFB that is very conservative. I think there is great comfort in what is familiar’
This week the inquiry heard how the London Fire Brigade (LFB) elected not to issue warnings about dangerous cladding before Grenfell and a detailed examination of its policy for checking high risk buildings. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 51:‘We teach firefighters to expect building failure’
An unusually brief week of evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry explored how a fire service neighbouring London was taking a different approach to tackling blazes in high rises. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 52: ‘I actually think that there is a measure of incompetence at all levels’
Expert evidence concluded the current section of the inquiry with some stinging criticism of the London Fire Brigade (LFB). Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report.
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Module six: fire services
Week 53: ‘They make for chilling reading and harrowing listening’
The inquiry’s investigation into central government began this week with lawyers setting out their view on how and why firefighting policies failed. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 54: ‘Our consideration of evacuation at this time was something of a blind spot’
The development of policy on ‘stay put’, both nationally and for London, occupied the attention of the inquiry this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 55: ‘My review is pretty scathing!’
In a week that included the 200th day of evidence in phase two of the inquiry, attention turned to the London Fire Brigade’s control room. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 56: ‘Why didn't we thump the table harder’
This week, the control room at the London Fire Brigade was examined further – both before and after the fire. Pete Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 57: ‘It was worse than slow, it was sluggish’
Former London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Dany Cotton was the star witness this week, as the inquiry continued to delve into the brigade’s knowledge and training before the Grenfell Tower fire. Jack Simpson, Grainne Cuffe and Pete Apps report
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Week 58: ‘I don't think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes’
A current and former commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) wrapped up the inquiry’s investigation into the actions of the brigade before the fire. Grainne Cuffe and Peter Apps report.
Module six: testing and government
One of the major scandals of our time: key revelations as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turns to government
The government was accused of “covering up” the risks of dangerous cladding as its “unbridled passion for deregulation” left it a “junior party” to the construction industry as the latest phase of the public inquiry opened today. Peter Apps summarises some of the main points
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Week 59: ‘Recent tests have apparently shown it continued to burn for 20 minutes after the flame was taken away’
After shocking opening statements, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of Local Authority Building Control. Pete Apps reports
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Week 60: ‘You could have an exact repeat of the Dubai fire in any number of buildings in London’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of the National House Building Council this week, with shocking revelations about the extent of the warnings issued to central government before the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 61: ‘Mistakes are meant for learning, not repeating’
In the first hearings of the new year, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard closing statements from the firefighting section of phase two. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 62: Did it ever occur to you that this act of collaboration was, in one sense, corrupting?
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned to the work of the National House Building Council (NHBC) this week, with a new shocking revelation about the government’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 63: ‘It came after the general move to deregulation. So more regulation was not welcome’
The government’s focus on deregulation before the Grenfell Tower fire was placed in the spotlight this week with a series of shocking revelations about its failure to amend fire safety guidance. Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 64: ‘I didn’t think ACM would be suitable for use in any high-rise buildings. I don’t think anyone did’
This week, the Building Research Establishment’s Dr Sarah Colwell gave more than three days of evidence, with some huge revelations about what was known about the dangers of aluminium composite material years before the fire and the mass confusion over the government’s building regulations. Peter Apps and Jack Simpson report
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Week 65: ‘Unless the government does something now about ACM panels, people will die’
Further evidence from the Building Research Establishment and the first government witnesses added new depth to our understanding of how warnings were missed before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 66: ‘Was there a cover-up?’
The latest evidence from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry tracked the government’s failure to act on fire safety warnings right up until the months before the fire. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 67: ‘When exposed to a fire, the aluminium melts away and exposes the polyethylene. Whoosh!’
This week the inquiry heard disturbing new evidence about the failure of senior government officials to act on warnings about dangerous cladding in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 68: ‘Can we agree that was a pretty dangerous thing to have, all this falling on one man’s shoulders?’
Three senior civil servants gave evidence this week, including the official who had responsibility for building regulations guidance on fire safety in the years before Grenfell. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 69: ‘It was just unthinkable. You had the makings here of a crisis you could not comprehend’
This week, civil servant Brian Martin gave his long-awaited evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps reports
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Week 70: ‘Show me the bodies’
An important week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw a dramatic conclusion to the mammoth cross-examination of civil servant Brian Martin, as well as the first politicians. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 71: ‘I have changed my schedule to fit this in. I do have an extremely busy day meeting people’
Three politicians who were responsible for building regulations before Grenfell appeared before the inquiry this week, including the former communities secretary Eric Pickles, who responded to the coroner’s letter following the Lakanal House fire. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Module Four: aftermath
Week 72: 'The system isn't broken. It was built this way'
This week the inquiry turned to the shocking story of the lack of support for bereaved and survivors in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Grainne Cuffe and Jack Simpson report
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Week 73: ‘Most people would regard that as hopeless’
This week, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard about the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s chaotic response in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, from the staff responsible for it. Pete Apps, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 74: ‘Do you agree that RBKC was ill-prepared and incapable to meet its duties’
This week, Nicholas Holgate, former chief executive of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, was grilled on his failure to hand over control of the aftermath of the fire, despite the borough’s lack of capacity. Peter Apps reports
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Week 75: ‘It still shocks me to the core that that’s how we treat our citizens in this country’
This week the inquiry heard witnesses from the housing management body discuss their role in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, followed by a range of witnesses from other organisations which supported the response. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 76: ‘I fear this will become our New Orleans’
This week the inquiry heard from central government figures and members of the London-wide emergency response arrangements. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 77: ‘The planning wasn’t done and there was nothing for us to be drawing on’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s examination of the aftermath of the fire concluded with witnesses from central government. Peter Apps reports
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Module seven: expert evidence and closing statements
Week 78: ‘The abandonment of the ‘stay put’ strategy for high-rise residential buildings is essential’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard a range of expert witnesses discuss their reports. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 79: ‘You could argue the system was created to enable people to circumvent the rules’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued to hear expert evidence this week, with two senior figures in the world of fire safety academia criticising the government’s approach before and after the blaze. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 80: ‘The evidence points to wilful blindness and complacency towards safety’
As the inquiry moves into its final stages, lawyers for the key players gave statements about the evidence surrounding central government. Peter Apps reports
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Week 81: ‘This is Islamophobia. It’s racism. It is the elephant staring back at us in the room’
This week, closing statements covering the aftermath of the fire delivered a shocking new revelation and an expert toxicologist gave his views on the causes of the deaths. Peter Apps reports
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Module eight: further evidence relating to the deceased
Week 82: ‘Their chance to hear about the circumstances in which their loved ones died is the culmination of five years of waiting’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry moved into its final module this week, with evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims died. Peter Apps reports
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Week 83: ‘They died together as they lived: caring for one another’
A second week of evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims of the fire died delivered more heartbreaking stories about their final moments. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 84: ‘Every decision affects someone who is an adored child, a beloved sister, a respected uncle, a needed mother’
The final week of oral evidence for the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second phase contained more heartbreaking evidence about the deaths in the tower. Peter Apps reports
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Closing statements
Week 85: ‘The merry-go-round turns still, the notes of its melody clearly audible in the last few days’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned this week for closing statements from lawyers representing the bereaved and survivors and the various parties under scrutiny for the fire. Pete Apps reports.
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