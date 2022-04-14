Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 72: ‘The system isn’t broken. It was built this way’

This week the inquiry turned to the shocking story of the lack of support for bereaved and survivors in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Grainne Cuffe and Jack Simpson report
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s focus moved on to a new topic this week: the chaotic days immediately after the fire when the response to the disaster collapsed.
The inquiry began with opening statements from the various legal teams before moving on to evidence from the bereaved and survivors.
On Monday, lawyers for bereaved and survivors set out the details of why they felt that the response failed.
At the highest level, this came down to the inadequate disaster response arrangements in the UK, which place reliance on unsupervised local government arrangements to take charge.
“There is no sophisticated system somewhere in central London with plans, data and specialists that can grasp reality quickly and effect change,” said Danny Friedman QC (pictured above), appearing for one group of bereaved and survivors. “That is a fantasy.”
Instead, he said, the “entire system is wagered on the local authority having the capability and capacity to deal with matters on the ground”. In the case of Grenfell, “that wager fundamentally failed and the system crashed”.
Why? First, the lawyers said, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) was not just a crisis responder, but was deeply implicated in what had just happened.
“The crisis was political because the disaster was undeniably human-made, and its victims remained under the governance of those in part who made it,” said Mr Friedman.
He said that the council suffered a “disconnect” from the impacted community, a consequence of “the degraded nature of local government and democracy that had come to exist in this part of the city”.
We heard that at the first gold command meeting, at 11am on the morning of the fire, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) was given time to assure that the tower’s refurbishment had been signed off by building control and to commission a PR firm to put this message out.
RBKC also appears to have spread negative messages about the survivors. It told a meeting the day after the fire that there was “great concern over community tension”, with “hostile residents very vocal in negative comments towards the incident” – despite the lack of any police intelligence to support this.
It claimed that “hurt and anger” was being “stoked by a small number of known local instigators who continued to fabricate stories to further their aims” and said it “might need assistance from the police”.
Government officials on a watching brief took this on board and fed back to Whitehall: “Worried about community tension, several embittered residents painting the situation in a very poor light. Incite a mob.”
“RBKC’s efforts to instil fear of the crowd against our clients could not have underscored more why it was inappropriate and unjust for response and recovery to remain under its control,” Mr Friedman said.
While it was the default position for RBKC to take charge of the response, at 7.44am on the morning of the fire it was offered the chance to hand over control to a pan-London group called London Local Authority Gold (LLAG).
But Mr Holgate did not want to take up this offer. A log of events record him saying: “That looks like we can’t cope.”
“Mr Holgate, it would seem, was too concerned with RBKC’s appearance to invoke formal mutual aid agreements,” said Imran Khan QC (pictured above), appearing for another group of bereaved and survivors. “Shamefully, Mr Holgate prioritised RBKC’s appearance and reputation over the welfare of our clients.”
He also quoted from an email sent by a senior figure at Westminster City Council, which said RBKC was “reluctant to take housing assistance from Labour councils”. Mr Khan said this “suggests that petty party politics took priority” even in the immediate aftermath of the fire.
Why did central government not intervene and take responsibility away from the council as the response started to fail?
Oversight of the council’s response fell to a group within the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG).
DCLG had initially said that RBKC “aren’t on our radar at all”. However, they appear to have formed a positive view of them after permanent secretary Melanie Dawes said that RBKC leader Nicholas Paget-Brown’s “relationship with the department is good”, he is ”well respected” and “runs a tight and steady ship”.
She also believed Mr Holgate would make a good gold commander because “had previously worked in the Treasury”.
Control was not passed on from RBKC to LLAG until 16 June, two days after the fire. By this point, much damage was already done.
Mr Friedman said that survivors and bereaved “suffered a torrid pillar-to-post experience that was physically harsh as much as deeply traumatic”.
With RBKC effectively invisible on the ground, rest centres were overwhelmed and chaotic and those desperately seeking information on loved ones had nowhere to turn for news.
The inquiry heard a dizzying series of devastating stories from Professor Leslie Thomas QC (pictured above), who read from several first-hand accounts of bereaved and survivors.
One was of a relative who, along with his sisters, was seeking news on his family. He could find no one official to ask, but had found someone who had told him they were safe.
Then, while standing outside a local charity that had opened its doors to offer support, one of his sisters received the news that the family had, in fact, not escaped.
“The screams of his sister drew the attention of the assembled media, who ran towards them, pushing cameras in their faces,” said Professor Thomas. “Even in this, their darkest hour, they could not grieve properly.”
As the horror of the first day turned to night, horrendously insufficient emergency accommodation compounded the suffering of traumatised survivors.
The inquiry heard about whole families being placed in single rooms, bereaved residents being left without support, mothers being left without facilities to sterilise bottles for their babies, and residents with disabilities being put in upper floors where they could not navigate the stairs.
Throughout, they had no one from the state to call for help.
“Ordinary things became ghastly, like doing laundry when you have several young children, or eating hotel or takeaway food over and over again for each meal, aggravated when it is Ramadan, or staying on higher floors or being dependent on lifts when you have just come out of a high-rise fire,” said Mr Friedman.
“It was terrible to have large families all in one room, but frightening for them to be spread across separate rooms, sometimes on several floors.”
Lawyers referred to the response of community organisations: volunteers from the Al-Manaar mosque, local churches, charities, community organisations and, relatively quickly, the survivors and bereaved themselves pulled together to provide some semblance of response.
“People made their lists of survivors and missing persons, and a WhatsApp group for essential single-line communication,” said Mr Friedman.
“From these lists and updates, meetings began organically, evolving into more formal ways in order for [the community] themselves to fill the humanitarian gaps that they were individually and collectively experiencing. If resilience means anything, it was evidenced in this community in crisis intervening to help itself when the state had failed it.”
After the opening statements, the inquiry heard from Karim Mussilhy (pictured above), whose uncle Hesham Rahman died in the fire.
He said that the survivors and bereaved were treated like “criminals and crooks” as they desperately tried to find out information about loved ones in the wake of the fire.
He said he believed police were “not there to help”, “ready for a fight” and told anyone who was not supposed to be there to “move along”.
The inquiry heard that the communication was so poor in the days after the tragedy that the first time Mr Mussilhy began to believe his uncle, who he said was like a father to him, was dead was when he saw London Fire Brigade T-shirts placed in front of the tower the day after the fire.
Firefighters had written notes on them, one of which said “to all those on the 21st floor and above we are sorry we couldn’t get to you”.
Mr Mussilhy’s uncle lived and died in Flat 204 on the 23rd floor of the tower. He had health problems and struggled with mobility, but the council still placed him near the top of the tower without assessing his ability to escape in an emergency.
The inquiry heard that as Mr Mussilhy travelled around the makeshift ‘rest centres’ that had been set up to accommodate survivors, he had trouble accessing them as he was not a resident of the tower. He also saw no one from the council or KCTMO. Mr Mussilhy said people were “abandoned”.
The inquiry also heard the statement of Grenfell Tower resident Jose Vieiro, who compared one of the rest centres to a “concentration camp” as people were forced to wear wristbands.
Another resident said this meant they were easily identifiable to journalists in the area, some of whom Mr Mussilhy described as “parasites” preying on vulnerable residents’ trauma.
Others were asked for identification to enter the rest centres, which they did not have because they had lost all their possessions.
The inquiry was also told that a staff member of KCTMO who lived locally had been told not to go to the area and not to wear his uniform, and quit his job on the spot as a result.
Mr Mussilhy said he could not face going home to his grandmother and family because he had no information about his uncle.
In the days that followed, although the family did get a family liaison officer, it was a “constant battle” to get information.
Mr Mussilhy said the only information available was through the community or via the news.
He and his family did not officially find out that his uncle was dead until August, two months after the fire. He said that neither the council nor the TMO have yet to contact the family about the death.
Another resident, Peter John Murphy, said in his statement that he had never received official confirmation about his father Dennis Murphy’s death.
In a statement at the end of this evidence, Mr Mussilhy said he had “almost completely lost faith in humanity” since the fire. “It’s always the same thing everywhere – we suffer and they prosper. The system isn’t broken, it was built this way specifically to benefit them,” he said.
On Wednesday, the inquiry heard from Hisam Choucair, who lost six family members in the fire.
Mr Choucair recounted the hours after the fire, when he desperately sought information on his relatives across west London, and how at nearly every turn he was failed by authorities.
In emotionally charged evidence, he took the inquiry through a detailed account that included first visiting all of the listed emergency centres. He described what he found as “chaos”, with representatives from the council, the government and KCTMO missing and nobody on hand to help survivors or bereaved.
He then began travelling to hospitals across west and south London, visiting 11 in total. In many cases those at the hospital were unable to provide any help to him.
A particularly poignant passage saw Mr Choucair, on the verge of tears, recount leaving one hospital with the realisation that hope was fading.
“I burst into tears because I felt the hopes of finding our family were reducing more and more,” he said.
Summing up his experiences that day, Mr Choucair blasted the authorities, saying that it was like being sent from “trauma to trauma” and that he felt like he was being punished.
He added: “It was like the inside of your gut was being ripped up [because of] the lack of communication, the lack of updates, the challenges.”
To add to this, when he was finally able to speak to authorities, he found himself repeatedly giving the same information about his relatives, something that was deeply traumatic.
He said that in total, he gave details – such as names, dates of birth and descriptions – on five different occasions on the day after the fire.
In one case, he had to give the police’s Casualty Bureau exactly the same details twice, and the second time they gave him a completely different serial number for each relative.
He said: “I would have expected the government or council to have some sort of system in place, some sort of order in place to assist us in looking for loved ones.”
He would only find out officially that the six members of his family had died in the fire weeks later.
His evidence ended with him pleading with Grenfell Inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick to “make sure this doesn’t happen again” and to do everything in his power to ensure recommendations are fulfilled by the government.
He also called on the inquiry to look more deeply into racism, and what part this played in the response both before and after the fire by authorities.
The second half of Wednesday saw evidence given by survivors of the fire, who focused more on the support they received in the days and weeks after the fire.
The first person to give evidence was Mahmoud Al-Karad. Mr Al-Karad was a Syrian who had moved to the UK a few years earlier to flee war in his homeland. He had been living in Grenfell Tower with his childhood friends Mohammad and Omar Alhaj Ali.
Mr Al-Karad was working when he heard there had been a fire and rushed back to the block after Mohammad Alhaj Ali, who was in the block, had called him. Speaking to the panicked Mohammed on the phone as the fire spread, Mr Al-Karad recounted how he pleaded with firefighters to keep the hose on Flat 113.
Mohammad would never make it out of the tower. Omar did manage to escape and was sent to hospital in the aftermath.
Yet despite the trauma Mr Al-Karad experienced, he said that there was a lack of support from the council and the TMO.
Mr Al-Karad was given accommodation in a hotel room in West London but said that he spent months completely on his own.
He said that survivors were not made aware of the support that was available to them. He was never told that there was financial support, and provisions for things such as travel, until 10 days after the fire, and instead paid out of his own pocket. By this point, he could not work because of the stress and was running out of money.
He said in the aftermath of the fire he was given eight different key workers, with each one changing every couple of weeks. He said that Westminster Council told him to take a flat nearby the Grenfell Tower, with the officer presenting it as a ‘take it or leave it’ offer.
Summarising his experiences, he said: “The first few months you had to fight for everything, you had to ask once or twice, sometimes 20 times even.
“It was very hard, the added stress. I say the tragedy was equal to stress they caused us, to be honest. There was a lot of stress because I was living by myself, and I didn’t know where to go at that time.”
The inquiry also heard from Mohammed Rasoul (pictured above) who was living in a flat on the sixth floor with his wife, his two children and his father, who had dementia. All of the family members were able to escape the building.
Mr Rasoul was highly critical of the response in the immediate and long-term aftermath of the fire. He said that residents were left to “try and figure it out for themselves”.
He said that when a member of KCTMO did finally arrive, they produced a board with the numbers of every flat and who lived there. Residents soon pointed out that one of the names next to a flat belonged to woman who had died more than a year ago.
“You can imagine how we felt – we are here seeking a source of security and someone to give us information to help us with what we were going through, and they couldn’t even get something like that right,” he said.
Following the fire, the Rasoul family had to live in a hotel for 19 months, split over two rooms. Mr Rasoul’s father, who was disorientated by the new surroundings, would regularly try to escape. It was eight weeks until the family knew of the financial support available, by which time they were living off savings and donations.
He described the feeling as being like “refugees in our own country”.
“Looking at survivors at the time, we were such a vulnerable group of people – we were constantly having to jump over hurdles and through hoops,” he said.
On Friday the inquiry heard from three witnesses who lived in or next to Grenfell Tower.
First was Mouna El-Ogbani, who escaped from the 11th floor with her husband and three children. For more than a month, Ms El-Ogbani and her family lived across two rooms in a Premier Inn in Earl’s Court, which she said was extremely difficult as the hotel was far away from her children’s school and the various centres that were offering support to bereaved and survivors.
Like others, she described the lack of presence from RBKC and KCTMO in the week after the fire.
“We always pay our rent, and if you didn’t pay your rent they will come and you will get letters, you will get phone calls. But, you know, on the day of when it happened, no one has turned up. So where is their duty of care?” she said.
She also touched on how difficult living in a hotel was for her family, who were observing Ramadan at the time. A lack of halal and vegetarian options meant her family could only eat pizza or fish and chips, while the strict meal times at the hotel meant they often had to rely on outside volunteers for food.
Ms El-Ogbani did have warm words for the various volunteer and faith groups who provided support in the aftermath of the fire, including Al-Manaar mosque and Latymer Christian Centre.
“It showed us that we are one community and one faith. The amount of support that was given to us during that time and up until now is amazing,” she said.
The inquiry then heard from Fatima Boujettif, a resident of Hurstway Walk, which neighboured Grenfell. She was evacuated from her home on the night of the fire and was unable to return until months later, in the winter.
Ms Boujettif recounted the confusion in the days following the fire. She was not given emergency accommodation until roughly a week after she was evacuated and even then was given no information about how to get food or financial support.
On the day after the fire, she said that a “condescending” RBKC officer told her to check the news if she wanted information about where she was going to live.
Finally, the inquiry heard from Hanan Cherbika, who lived at Grenfell Walk, which was next to the tower.
Like many residents, Ms Cherbika and her family fled to the nearby Westway Centre following the fire, but initially she was not allowed in as she had not lived in the tower itself.
Ms Cherbika, who was not allowed to return home, was eventually allowed into the centre. During her evidence session, she became emotional when she was shown a picture her husband had taken at the centre showing pillows and blankets laid out in rows on the floor.
“I couldn’t believe that this was happening,” she said. “I remember walking in and thinking, ‘It looks like something that you see on TV.’ This doesn’t happen here.”
When asked at the end if there was anything she wanted to add to her evidence, Ms Cherbika took a moment to highlight how the children who had lived in and around Grenfell were impacted by the chaos and confusion.
She said nothing was made available for children, such as play areas or places to do their homework.
“These kids were trying to deal with witnessing the biggest tragedy they’re probably ever going to witness in their life. They were trying to cope with death of friends or family, and these are children who can’t process that,” she said.
“I just need somebody to open their eyes and consider this, if it was to ever happen again, because these children didn’t deserve that,” she added.
This phase of the inquiry will focus exclusively on the seven days after the fire. After the survivors and bereaved, it will call witnesses from RBKC, KCTMO, the charity and volunteer organisations that provided additional support, and the wider London group that took over from RBKC.
It will also hear from central government witnesses including Ms Dawes and former fire minister Nick Hurd.
The inquiry continues.
Grenfell aftermath created trauma after trauma, says bereaved relative
A man who lost six members of his family in the Grenfell Tower fire has slammed the response in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, after enduring a traumatic hunt around 11 different London hospitals for his family.
Grenfell bereaved treated like criminals while searching for loved ones, inquiry hears
Survivors and bereaved from the Grenfell Tower fire were treated like “criminals and crooks” as they desperately tried to find out information about loved ones in the wake of the blaze, a bereaved family member has said.
RBKC sought to instil fear about Grenfell community after fire, inquiry hears
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) sought to “instil fear” against survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, as it refused outside help and the emergency response collapsed in “spectacular fashion”, the inquiry heard today.
For me personally, Grenfell has completely changed my life, my family's life. The life we had before Grenfell is almost non-existent.
I thought we lived in a country where the people we vote for and the people put in place to look after its people, its most vulnerable people, would help, would come swooping in. And it never happened.
The sad part about that, Mr Millett, is that they never planned to. They don’t care about us. They care more about themselves, their pockets.
And I won’t go into the detail, because you questioned these crooks, these criminals who acted so fraudulently.
I mean, how many more politicians, ministers and lords are going to insult our families before something is done about what happened to us.
And it’s sad. I have almost completely lost faith in humanity. I’ve almost completely lost faith in the world, because it’s always the same thing everywhere. We suffer and they prosper.
And I’ve said this before, the system isn’t broken. It’s built this way, specifically, to benefit them.
Our families died in the most public and horrific way possible. And here we are five years later with no arrests, no accountability but the ones who were put in charge, or the ones who were involved, have been able to prosper since the fire.
And how can we allow this to happen? And I feel like as time goes on, the general public have forgotten about us, or every time they hear about us, they’re fed up.
And this is the problem. People need to see themselves in us. People need to understand that what’s happened to us and what’s happening to us is also happening to them.
Putting aside these corporates who behave the way they behave because it’s in their nature, it’s what they do, but the government?
The government’s duty is to protect us, to look after its people. But only last week a lord was here, calling our families ‘nameless’, getting the numbers mixed with up Hillsborough. He couldn’t even say Grenfell, he said Grenbell.
These are the people put in place, Mr Millett, to look after us. The government we elect, and we pay our taxes to and they can’t even get our family’s name right. They can’t even get the name of where our families remains still live to this day right.
And it’s sad. I’ve given up on the world. I think it’s completely messed up and I almost want to just create a bubble for me and my family and live in it.
I don’t do what I do with Grenfell United because I want to be an activist because it’s a battle we’re never going to win.
The government will do whatever they can to try to keep us quiet, sweep this under the carpet and continue to make money the way they have been doing for decades and either we change it, or we accept it.
I don’t know what changing it looks like. All I know is my uncle is gone, we’re never going get him back, our families are broken, and they will never be fixed. That’s all I want to say.
Module one: the refurbishment
Week one: A vivid picture of a broken industry
After a week of damning revelations at the opening of phase two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week two: What is the significance of the immunity application?
Sir Martin Moore-Bick has written to the attorney general requesting protection for those set to give evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps explains what the move means
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Week three: Architects of misfortune
This week saw the lead architects for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment give evidence to the inquiry. Peter Apps runs through the key points
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Week four: ‘I didn’t have any perception that it was the monster it’s become’
The architects continued to give evidence this week, outlining a lack of understanding of the fire risk posed by the cladding materials and its design. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week five: ‘No adverse effect in relation to external fire spread’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry returns from its long absence, Peter Apps recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the fire consultants to the refurbishment
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Week six: ‘I can’t recall any instance where I discussed the materials with building control’
Nathaniel Barker summarises what we learned from fire engineers Exova, architects Studio E and the early evidence from contractor Rydon
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Week seven: ‘I do not think I have ever worked with a contractor operating with this level of nonchalance’
Two key witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Peter Apps recaps some of the key points from a revealing week of evidence
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Week eight: ‘It haunts me that it wasn't challenged’
Four witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Lucie Heath recaps what we learned on the last week of evidence before the inquiry breaks for five weeks
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Week nine: ‘All I can say is you will be taken out for a very nice meal very soon’
This week the inquiry heard evidence from witnesses at Harley Facades, the sub-contractor responsible for Grenfell Tower’s cladding. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 10: ‘As we all know, ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire!’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry entered its 10th week, Jack Simpson recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the refurbishment’s cladding contractor
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Week 11: ‘Did you get the impression Grenfell Tower was a guinea pig for this insulation?’
With witnesses from the cladding subcontractor, the firm which cut the deadly panels to shape and the clerk of works which inspected the job giving evidence this was week full of revelations. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 12: ‘Would you accept that was a serious failing on your part?’
With the surveyor who inspected Grenfell Tower for compliance giving evidence, this was a crucial week from the inquiry. Dominic Brady and Peter Apps report
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Week 13: ‘Value for money is to be regarded as the key driver for this project’
With consultants to Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) giving evidence, attention at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned for this first time to the actions of the TMO and the council. Peter Apps reports
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Week 14: ‘Did it not occur to you at this point that your budget was simply too low?’
This week, for the first time in phase two, the inquiry heard from Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, the landlord that oversaw the fatal refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 15: ‘Have you ever informed the police that you destroyed documents relevant to their investigation?’
Witnesses from the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) gave evidence for a second week, which began with a shocking revelation about withheld and destroyed evidence. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 16: ‘I conclude this was very serious evidence of professional negligence’
This week saw members of Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation finish giving evidence, before the inquiry’s expert witnesses took the stand to make some highly critical assessments of the work they had seen before and during the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Jack Simpson recaps
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Grenfell Tower: a timeline of the refurbishment
Following the conclusion of module one of the Grenfell Inquiry’s second phase, Peter Apps presents a timeline of the key moments during the fatal refurbishment of the west London tower block
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Module two: the cladding products
Week 17: ‘It’s hard to make a note about this because we are not clean’
The start of the second module of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase two came with some huge revelations about the companies that sold the products used in the cladding system. Peter Apps reports
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Week 18: ‘It was just reckless optimism wasn't it?’
As the inquiry began cross-examining witnesses for the second module of its phase two work, the picture surrounding just how Grenfell Tower ended up wrapped in such dangerous materials became a little clearer. Nathaniel Barker was keeping an eye on proceedings
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Week 19: ‘And that was intentional, deliberate, dishonest?’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry this week heard the shocking story of how the insulation manufacturer “manipulated” official testing and marketed its product “dishonestly”. Peter Apps tells the story
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Week 20: ‘We were outed by a consultant who we then had to fabricate a story to’
This week the inquiry investigated the actions of Kingspan – the manufacturer of one of the insulation products used in the tower’s cladding system. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 21: ‘It’s there in black and white isn't it? We see a complete absence of any consideration of life safety’
The story of insulation giant Kingspan’s testing and marketing of its combustible insulation for high rises was unpacked in minute detail this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 22: ‘All we do is lie in here’
In the third week of evidence from insulation giant Kingspan, the inquiry continued to uncover shocking details about the firm’s behaviour both before and after the Grenfell Tower fire. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 23: ‘That would have come as an earthquake to you at the time, would it not?’
This week the inquiry took its deepest dive yet into the inner workings of the cladding manufacturer whose product has been blamed for the terrible spread of fire up Grenfell Tower. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 24: ‘Do you accept that Test 5B was Arconic's deadly secret’
The president of the firm that made and sold the cladding panels installed on Grenfell Tower was asked to account for the apparent concealment of “disastrous” fire tests on the product this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 25: ‘This is quite an incredible list of omissions and missed instances, isn’t it?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard its first witnesses from the Building Research Establishment (BRE) - the testing house which carried out key fire tests on the Kingspan and Celotex insulation products which were later used on Grenfell Tower. Peter Apps reports.
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Week 26: 'You were taking an enormous risk, weren't you?'
Week 26 at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry was a key moment in understanding how dangerous products used on the tower came to be accepted by industry professionals. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 27: ‘What will happen if one building made out [of] PE core is in fire and will kill 60 to 70 persons?’
The most explosive evidence this week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry came from those who did not attend, as the evidence which would have been presented to Arconic witnesses was displayed in their absence. Peter Apps reports
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Week 28: ‘This is a serious safety matter’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry zeroed in on the British Board of Agrément, the body that produced “misleading” certificates which inspired trust in both the cladding and insulation used on the tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 29: ‘Is it true that Kingspan’s position… was to do its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain?’
The final week in this section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry primarily examined the attempts by insulation manufacturer Kingspan to lobby government after the fire. Peter Apps reports
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How the products used in Grenfell Tower's cladding system were tested and sold
As the section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining how the products used in the cladding system were tested, marketed and sold comes to a close, Peter Apps summarises what we have learned about each of the products included in the system
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Module Three: the management of the tower
Week 30: ‘There is certainly a high probability that in the event of a fire the whole building can become an inferno’
The focus of the inquiry shifted this week to the actions of the social housing providers responsible for maintaining Grenfell Tower. Pete Apps recaps what we learned
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Week 31: ‘If we cannot get out people will die’
This week saw the former residents of Grenfell Tower enter the witness box to tell of their experiences attempting to raise complaints with the council and its managing agent. Pete Apps reports
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Week 32: ‘Let's hope our luck holds and there isn't a fire’
This week saw the return of the landlord of Grenfell Tower, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), as senior staff members attempted to explain how vital fire safety protections at the block were allowed to fall into disrepair. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 33: ‘Isn't that a serious gap in the scope of a policy meant to safeguard vulnerable people?’
A slightly disjointed week at the Grenfell Tower inquiry saw further evidence from staff at building manager Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) interspersed with the views of a cladding expert. Peter Apps reports
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Week 34: ‘Some members of the community are doing their best to spread false information’
Jack Simpson covers all the major revelations from the past week of evidence at the Grenfell Inquiry, including evidence from Laura Johnson, director of housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
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Week 35: ‘I really didn’t like the champagne’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw council witnesses, including former deputy leader Rock Feilding-Mellen and leader Nicholas Paget-Brown, questioned about their role in the story for the first time. Peter Apps reports
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Week 36: ‘Is that not a very incurious approach for a fire risk assessor?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry scrutinised the work of Carl Stokes, the man hired to carry out fire risk assessments for the block. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 37: ‘In giving that advice, weren’t you acting beyond your knowledge and expertise?’
A curtailed week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw fire risk assessor Carl Stokes grilled over advice he gave regarding the tower’s cladding. Peter Apps reports
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Week 38: ‘Well it’s a bit more than that, isn’t it. He’s suggesting that you tell the LFB a lie’
The inquiry heard the mammoth cross-examination of KCTMO’s health and safety manager Janice Wray this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 39: ‘What you said there was a grotesque understatement’
This week the inquiry continued to hear from former employees of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, as well as two employees from the London Fire Brigade. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 40: ‘An exercise in concealment and half-truth’
Former KCTMO chief executive Robert Black gave his evidence to the inquiry this week and was asked to account for the various failures described over the previous six weeks. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report.
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Week 41: ‘We should do nothing. This is not the sort of website we should be responding to’
This week saw the return of Robert Black, chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), before the inquiry turned its attention to the defective smoke control system in the tower. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 42:‘They would leak as much as they leaked. They were what they were’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued its in-depth investigation of the tower’s non-compliant smoke control system this week, with evidence from the various contractors involved in delivering it. Pete Apps reports
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Week 43:‘Contractors at the time were not generally aware of the importance of leaving holes unsealed’
This week the inquiry focused on two of the more overlooked areas of the Grenfell Tower fire, with evidence focusing on the gas pipelines and lifts within the west London block. It was a packed week, with five witnesses giving evidence. Jack Simpson reports
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Week 44:‘I've never seen a fully compliant firefighting lift in any local authority building, to this day actually’
This week the inquiry turn the focus onto the building’s defective lifts, with evidence from an expert, contractors who worked on them and a former engineer at KCTMO. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 45: ‘Don’t you find all this rather a surprising debate, given that the Equality Act was passed in 2010?’
The inquiry heard from expert witness Colin Todd this week, who gave his views about the work of risk assessor Carl Stokes as well as answered questions about his own guidance. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report
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Week 46: ‘I think I've been very, very clear that is completely wrong’
This week the inquiry heard further expert evidence about fire risk assessor Carl Stokes’ actions, as the section of its work covering the management and maintenance of the tower concluded. Peter Apps reports
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Six key failures in the way Grenfell Tower was managed before the fire
Peter Apps recaps some of what we have learned about the actions of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) and Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) in the years before the fire.
Module one and two closing statements
Week 47: ‘An unedifying spectacle’
After a week of closing statements from the core participants involved in modules one and two, Lucie Heath recaps the key arguments of each group
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Module five: the fire brigade
Week 48: ‘They knew, and lives could and should have been saved’
The phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining the actions of the London Fire Brigade in the years before the fire kicked off this week with some major revelations. Peter Apps reports
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Week 49: ‘I'm not sure we've always taken every opportunity to learn as an organisation’
How the London Fire Brigade acted upon lessons from incidents in the years before the Grenfell Tower disaster came under the microscope this week at the public inquiry. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 50: ‘There is a culture in LFB that is very conservative. I think there is great comfort in what is familiar’
This week the inquiry heard how the London Fire Brigade (LFB) elected not to issue warnings about dangerous cladding before Grenfell and a detailed examination of its policy for checking high risk buildings. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 51:‘We teach firefighters to expect building failure’
An unusually brief week of evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry explored how a fire service neighbouring London was taking a different approach to tackling blazes in high rises. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 52: ‘I actually think that there is a measure of incompetence at all levels’
Expert evidence concluded the current section of the inquiry with some stinging criticism of the London Fire Brigade (LFB). Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report.
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Module six: fire services
Week 53: ‘They make for chilling reading and harrowing listening’
The inquiry’s investigation into central government began this week with lawyers setting out their view on how and why firefighting policies failed. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 54: ‘Our consideration of evacuation at this time was something of a blind spot’
The development of policy on ‘stay put’, both nationally and for London, occupied the attention of the inquiry this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 55: ‘My review is pretty scathing!’
In a week that included the 200th day of evidence in phase two of the inquiry, attention turned to the London Fire Brigade’s control room. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 56: ‘Why didn't we thump the table harder’
This week, the control room at the London Fire Brigade was examined further – both before and after the fire. Pete Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 57: ‘It was worse than slow, it was sluggish’
Former London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Dany Cotton was the star witness this week, as the inquiry continued to delve into the brigade’s knowledge and training before the Grenfell Tower fire. Jack Simpson, Grainne Cuffe and Pete Apps report
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Week 58: ‘I don't think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes’
A current and former commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) wrapped up the inquiry’s investigation into the actions of the brigade before the fire. Grainne Cuffe and Peter Apps report.
Module six: testing and government
One of the major scandals of our time: key revelations as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turns to government
The government was accused of “covering up” the risks of dangerous cladding as its “unbridled passion for deregulation” left it a “junior party” to the construction industry as the latest phase of the public inquiry opened today. Peter Apps summarises some of the main points
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Week 59: ‘Recent tests have apparently shown it continued to burn for 20 minutes after the flame was taken away’
After shocking opening statements, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of Local Authority Building Control. Pete Apps reports
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Week 60: ‘You could have an exact repeat of the Dubai fire in any number of buildings in London’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of the National House Building Council this week, with shocking revelations about the extent of the warnings issued to central government before the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 61: ‘Mistakes are meant for learning, not repeating’
In the first hearings of the new year, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard closing statements from the firefighting section of phase two. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 62: Did it ever occur to you that this act of collaboration was, in one sense, corrupting?
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned to the work of the National House Building Council (NHBC) this week, with a new shocking revelation about the government’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 63: ‘It came after the general move to deregulation. So more regulation was not welcome’
The government’s focus on deregulation before the Grenfell Tower fire was placed in the spotlight this week with a series of shocking revelations about its failure to amend fire safety guidance. Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 64: ‘I didn’t think ACM would be suitable for use in any high-rise buildings. I don’t think anyone did’
This week, the Building Research Establishment’s Dr Sarah Colwell gave more than three days of evidence, with some huge revelations about what was known about the dangers of aluminium composite material years before the fire and the mass confusion over the government’s building regulations. Peter Apps and Jack Simpson report
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Week 65: ‘Unless the government does something now about ACM panels, people will die’
Further evidence from the Building Research Establishment and the first government witnesses added new depth to our understanding of how warnings were missed before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 66: ‘Was there a cover-up?’
The latest evidence from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry tracked the government’s failure to act on fire safety warnings right up until the months before the fire. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 67: ‘When exposed to a fire, the aluminium melts away and exposes the polyethylene. Whoosh!’
This week the inquiry heard disturbing new evidence about the failure of senior government officials to act on warnings about dangerous cladding in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 68: ‘Can we agree that was a pretty dangerous thing to have, all this falling on one man’s shoulders?’
Three senior civil servants gave evidence this week, including the official who had responsibility for building regulations guidance on fire safety in the years before Grenfell. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 69: ‘It was just unthinkable. You had the makings here of a crisis you could not comprehend’
This week, civil servant Brian Martin gave his long-awaited evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps reports
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Week 70: ‘Show me the bodies’
An important week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw a dramatic conclusion to the mammoth cross-examination of civil servant Brian Martin, as well as the first politicians. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 71: ‘I have changed my schedule to fit this in. I do have an extremely busy day meeting people’
Three politicians who were responsible for building regulations before Grenfell appeared before the inquiry this week, including the former communities secretary Eric Pickles, who responded to the coroner’s letter following the Lakanal House fire. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Module Four: aftermath
Week 72: 'The system isn't broken. It was built this way'
This week the inquiry turned to the shocking story of the lack of support for bereaved and survivors in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Grainne Cuffe and Jack Simpson report
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Week 73: ‘Most people would regard that as hopeless’
This week, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard about the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s chaotic response in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, from the staff responsible for it. Pete Apps, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 74: ‘Do you agree that RBKC was ill-prepared and incapable to meet its duties’
This week, Nicholas Holgate, former chief executive of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, was grilled on his failure to hand over control of the aftermath of the fire, despite the borough’s lack of capacity. Peter Apps reports
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Week 75: ‘It still shocks me to the core that that’s how we treat our citizens in this country’
This week the inquiry heard witnesses from the housing management body discuss their role in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, followed by a range of witnesses from other organisations which supported the response. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 76: ‘I fear this will become our New Orleans’
This week the inquiry heard from central government figures and members of the London-wide emergency response arrangements. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 77: ‘The planning wasn’t done and there was nothing for us to be drawing on’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s examination of the aftermath of the fire concluded with witnesses from central government. Peter Apps reports
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Module seven: expert evidence and closing statements
Week 78: ‘The abandonment of the ‘stay put’ strategy for high-rise residential buildings is essential’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard a range of expert witnesses discuss their reports. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 79: ‘You could argue the system was created to enable people to circumvent the rules’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued to hear expert evidence this week, with two senior figures in the world of fire safety academia criticising the government’s approach before and after the blaze. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 80: ‘The evidence points to wilful blindness and complacency towards safety’
As the inquiry moves into its final stages, lawyers for the key players gave statements about the evidence surrounding central government. Peter Apps reports
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Week 81: ‘This is Islamophobia. It’s racism. It is the elephant staring back at us in the room’
This week, closing statements covering the aftermath of the fire delivered a shocking new revelation and an expert toxicologist gave his views on the causes of the deaths. Peter Apps reports
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Module eight: further evidence relating to the deceased
Week 82: ‘Their chance to hear about the circumstances in which their loved ones died is the culmination of five years of waiting’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry moved into its final module this week, with evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims died. Peter Apps reports
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Week 83: ‘They died together as they lived: caring for one another’
A second week of evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims of the fire died delivered more heartbreaking stories about their final moments. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 84: ‘Every decision affects someone who is an adored child, a beloved sister, a respected uncle, a needed mother’
The final week of oral evidence for the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second phase contained more heartbreaking evidence about the deaths in the tower. Peter Apps reports
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Closing statements
Week 85: ‘The merry-go-round turns still, the notes of its melody clearly audible in the last few days’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned this week for closing statements from lawyers representing the bereaved and survivors and the various parties under scrutiny for the fire. Pete Apps reports.
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