Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 85: ‘The merry-go-round turns still, the notes of its melody clearly audible in the last few days’

At the start of this submission, Mr Millett made a short speech summarising the position as it stands. That is included, lightly edited for length, below.

“From all of the evidence that you have heard at phase two, you are able to distill a single overall conclusion: that there was nothing unknown or not reasonably knowable which caused or contributed to the fire and its consequences,” he said.

“On the contrary, each and every one of the risks which eventuated at Grenfell Tower on that night were well known by many and ought to have been known by all who had any part to play.

“As a result, you will be able to conclude with confidence that each and every one of the deaths that occurred in Grenfell Tower on 14 June 2017 was avoidable.

“The reasons were many, complex and in many cases inextricably interlinked.

“Some had an immediately causative effect, and others less so.

“It is open to you on the evidence to conclude that there was a long run-up of incompetence and poor practices in the construction industry and the fire engineering and architects’ profession; weak and incompetent building control; cynical and possibly even dishonest practices in the cladding and insulation materials manufacturing sector; incompetence, weakness and malpractice by those responsible for testing and certifying those materials; the failure of central government to act, despite known risks; failures of competence, training and oversight within the TMO and RBKC; a failure by the [London Fire Brigade] to learn the lessons of Lakanal, and other fires, and to train its operational staff to collect, understand and to act on the risks presented by modern construction methods and materials; risks well known to some, but not all, within that institution.

“And behind all of these discrete factors, there lay complex, opaque and piecemeal legislation, and an over-reliance by law and policymakers on guidance, some of which − including the statutory guidance − was ambiguous, dangerously out of date, and much of which was created by non-governmental bodies and influenced by commercial interests.

“Many of these conclusions themselves arise from admissions made in the course of submission or in the course of evidence. Some, of course, remain highly contested.

“There are certain common structural themes that persist across the evidence: insufficient or inadequate standards of competence; poor, ill-focused or insufficient training; lack of independent peer review; inability or unwillingness to regulate conflicts of interest sufficiently robustly; under-resourcing; short-termism; siloed thinking; over-dependence on small numbers of individuals with professed expertise; lack of internal challenge systems; overcomplicated strategies, policies, protocols, governance structures that valued the purity of conceptualism over the human experience; localism; various deregulatory policies pursued by successive governments; a fundamental failure to understand and to assess fire risk in high-rise blocks; and a concomitant failure to pay due respect to the idea of home as a physical aspect of human privacy, agency, safety and dignity.

“Now, those are systemic and they are abstract ideas. The fire, the last moments of those who were trapped and doomed in and by that building, and the deaths that ensued, were anything but.

“It will therefore be crucial, when you come to consider the evidence, not to start with grand themes or preconceived narratives, but to work from what lies on the ground in front of you: the myriad shards of evidence, the emails, notes, minutes, slides, witness statements, reports, audits, certificates, which form the stories of how we got to Grenfell and what should be done about it as a result.

“Listening to the last three-and-a-half days of closing statements, if everything that has been said is correct, then nobody was to blame for the Grenfell Tower fire.

“Can that really be right? Is the answer that you are to give to the survivors, to the grieving families and to the wider public to be that the Grenfell Tower fire was just a terrible accident, just one of those unfortunate incidents that happen occasionally?

“Or is it to be that there are so many to blame that no one individual or organisation shoulders very much blame?

“Is that the answer that these core participants, taken collectively, would urge upon you? And if they do, are they really as sorry as they say?

“When I opened this inquiry as counsel, I told you that all the indications were to be that some, at least, of the core participants would indulge in what I termed a ‘merry-go-round of buck-passing’.

“I had hoped that my task, and so your task in turn, would be made easier by candid admission of blame.

“Some core participants, principally public bodies, have made carefully expressly admissions of specific fault.

“My metaphor may now have become rather worn, but for many even now, on day 312 of this phase of this inquiry, the merry-go-round turns still, the notes of its melody clearly audible in the last few days.

“And if you listen closely to the tune, you can begin to hear that many core participants have adopted a particular technique; namely, the deflection of criticism by reference to causative relevance, and then, in turn, to take a narrow and technical approach to causative relevance in order to escape blame for the fire and the ensuing deaths. But then to blame others, without any regard necessarily to causative impact.

“This kind of casuistry, which is what it is, is not helpful to you in working out who is to blame.

“It is an enduring and regrettable mark of that failure that, throughout this inquiry − but with notable exceptions, I must emphasise − those responsible for the building and the building environment being as it was on the night of the fire sought to exculpate themselves and to pin the blame on others.

“Expressions of regret for the victims of the fire have been as common, to the point of trite, as admissions of responsibility have been rare.

“A tragedy of these dimensions ought to have provoked a strong sense of public responsibility. Instead, many core participants appear simply to have used the inquiry as an opportunity to position themselves for any legal proceedings which might or might not follow in order to minimise their own exposure to legal liability.

“Now, quite apart from the lack of respect that that stance shows to the victims and their families, it makes your task all the harder.

“A public inquiry is not the place for cleverness, but for candour. The public has a right to expect that those persons who are granted core participant status in public inquiries and take all the benefits of that status will in turn act in the public interest by making admissions against their own private interests where the evidence clearly justifies it.

“In the case of this inquiry, that expectation has been largely disappointed, at least until witnesses were confronted with the contemporaneous documents, and very often not even then.

“Many questions were asked of many witnesses for hundreds of days.

“One question remains: who among the core participants has actually admitted that they caused or contributed materially to these deaths?

“That may be one question too many and too much to expect. Humankind cannot bear very much reality.

“Many of the failings of many of the organisations revealed by the fire and the evidence about it are redolent of a culture pervasive through these organisations of dissociation, blame-shifting and defensiveness to cover up incompetence, lack of skill and experience, false and unverified assumptions, and plain carelessness or lack of engagement.

“There will have been many times in the evidence when I don’t doubt that you will have been struck by how many witnesses thought that something was somebody else’s job, but never bothered to check.

“And there is a moral dimension to this approach, too. True regret is not the repeated and mournful use of the word ‘sorry’, but the achievement of a practical outcome reflecting permanent self-corrective action.

“The families of those who died and the wider public want to know who is to blame for this tragedy, how culpability is shared, and what will be done about it.

“Based on a close study and analysis of the facts, you can and you must help them answer that question. It is only then that the merry-go-round can stop and the families can start to get some kind of closure.”