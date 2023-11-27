The Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel’s final report will not be published before April next year, the inquiry has revealed #UKhousing

The Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service are awaiting the publication of the final report before bringing forward any criminal prosecutions, meaning any delay pushes justice back.

No previous estimated date had been given for the publication of the report, although some sources involved in the process had estimated autumn this year.

They estimate that the process of preparing and printing a work of this size will take a considerable number of weeks.

In its latest update, the inquiry team explained that the sheer amount of evidence collected makes the drafting of a report a very time-consuming task.

The team said: “As things stand, the report will not be published before April next year but the panel hopes to be able to send it to the prime minister before the next anniversary of the fire, with publication soon thereafter. In due course, we will write to all [core participant] CPs about the arrangements for publication.”

The seventh anniversary of the fire will be on 14 June 2024.

The inquiry panel said that it “continues to make progress in drafting its final report” but it was the rule 13 process that was “proving time-consuming”.

Under this rule, it is necessary to write to those subject to criticism, and explain the basis for it – a legal process known as Maxwellisation.

“Not only do we have to allow recipients a reasonable time to respond to potential criticisms, but we also have to analyse their responses in order to decide whether we need to modify our provisional conclusions or the way in which we have expressed them.

“Nonetheless, we are probably over halfway through the process, having sent out over 100 letters so far,” it said.