Grenfell Tower Inquiry recap: module six – central government

Our final recap of the evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry covers the actions of central government and the key organisations that advised it in the years before the fire. Peter Apps reports
The evidence surrounding the actions of central government ran from December 2021 to April 2022 and was a sorry story of missed warnings and deregulation.
Our recap looks at the actions of politicians and civil servants, as well as the actions of the Building Research Establishment (BRE) and National House Building Council (NHBC), both of which influenced the shape of regulations in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire.
Its role: Primarily under the microscope as the department with responsibility for building regulations, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) – which has gone by several names over the years – also held responsibility for some areas of fire safety policy.
What we learned: The evidence surrounding the department began in 1991, with a fire at a pilot scheme for cladding in Merseyside called Knowsley Heights.
The fire ripped through combustible ‘glass reinforced plastic’ (GRP) cladding and tore up 11 storeys of the building. The cladding was ‘Class 0’ – the minimum standard set in guidance for cladding materials.
The fire should have revealed that this standard, which was a very limited test and not sufficient for modern building materials, needed to be toughened. But it was not. A handwritten internal memo referred to a decision to “play down” the fire.
Several opportunities followed to remove Class 0 from guidance and none were taken. The most shocking was a 2001 test on a cladding system including aluminium composite material (ACM), the cladding later used on Grenfell. The test was a shocking failure, with flames extending several metres above the top of the nine-metre rig.
The material was Class 0, but the standard was still not removed from guidance.
In 2005, following a further fire at The Edge in Salford, this time involving Class 0 ‘sandwich panels’, civil servant Brian Martin (pictured above) altered guidance to say that ‘filler materials’ were required to meet the tougher standard of ‘limited combustibility’.
He intended this to mean the core of a combustible cladding panel, but the wording was deliberately ambiguous and was widely taken to mean something else, such as Polyfilla-type products used to plug up gaps.
In 2009, a fire at Lakanal House killed six people. In 2013, a coroner’s inquest resulted in the government being told to take several actions to prevent a repeat.
Crucially, it was told to encourage the retrofitting of sprinklers in social housing and review building regulations guidance with particular attention paid to the external envelope of the building. Neither happened.
Mr Martin told his superiors that the department was obliged to “respond to the coroner but not kiss her backside” and the government simply referred her to a previous letter about sprinklers following an earlier fire.
Witnesses said ministers were concerned about the need for ‘new burdens’ funding if they were too forceful in encouraging councils to take them up.
With regard to building regulations guidance, the review was promised by 2016-17, as part of an already scheduled review.
But this was continually placed onto the backburner, with civil servants unable to persuade a series of ministers to expedite the work. In the end, preliminary work had barely begun by the time of the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017.
Civil servants who gave evidence explained that an emphasis on deregulation in this period and a ‘one in, two out’ rule for new ‘burdens on industry’ would have made it “virtually impossible” to introduce tougher new rules.
Some of this appears to have been driven by Eric Pickles, housing secretary from 2010 to 2015 and a long time champion of deregulation. When he gave evidence, he caused controversy by calling for the barrister questioning him to hurry up as he had an “extremely busy day meeting people”.
He later got the number of deaths wrong, paying tribute to the 96 victims of the fire. He apologised the next day – admitting that he had confused the fire with the Hillsborough Stadium crush.
During the 2010s, Mr Martin was personally warned by industry experts that the ‘filler material’ definition was not properly understood and that dangerous cladding with a Class 0 rating was being used as a result at a meeting in summer 2014. He promised to produce a frequently asked question (FAQ) to clarify the position but never did.
As a series of huge cladding fires hit the Middle East, he assured his superiors that such materials were not in use in the UK.
One cladding contractor emailed Mr Martin in February 2016 to warn that “there are many such buildings [with dangerous cladding in the UK] and their numbers are growing” and that “the situation is of grave concern”.
This email, described as a “red alert” warning by barristers representing the inquiry, led to no action from Mr Martin and was not circulated to his superiors.
After the fire, the government publicly insisted that the “filler material” phrase meant all combustible cladding was effectively “banned” from UK buildings and quietly tried to get independent experts to publicly support this view.
Mr Martin accepted this letter – drafted with the help of advisors Colin Todd, Sir Ken Knight and Martin Shipp, formerly of the BRE – was a “false representation”, but said it was only the result of a “mistake”.
One key exchange: “Do you know how this false representation of the government’s position… came to be included in this footnote?” asked Richard Millett QC (now KC), counsel to the inquiry, discussing the letter sent nine days after the fire.
“It’s a mistake on my part, I must have missed it,” said Mr Martin, adding that he was “probably really tired at that point”.
“Are you sure this wasn’t a planned, deliberate and underhanded attempt by you and those around you to rewrite history in the light of the 71 deaths at Grenfell [on the night] in order to protect the government’s position after the event?” asked Mr Millett.
“No,” said Mr Martin.
Key week: Week 69. Read our summary here.
Its role: The BRE, first as part of the British state and then as a private entity after 1997, carried out research, reported on real-world fires and assisted with the drafting of official guidance.
What we learned: The BRE’s evidence closely mirrored the questions asked of government witnesses, given that the two organisations worked closely together during this period.
After the Knowsley Heights fire in 1991, it was the BRE that wrote the report into the blaze. But the report did not make it clear that the cladding used on the tower was combustible. In fact, it implied the opposite.
It drew attention to a deficiency in guidance which allowed cavity barriers to be omitted “where the cladding system was non-combustible”. This was changed after the fire, to require them in all systems.
But it drew no particular attention to the fact that the cladding itself was not only combustible, but permitted by the guidance in force at the time.
After another fire at Garnock Court in North Ayrshire in 1999, the BRE produced two reports: one for the government and one for the local council. They were almost identical, but key passages in the report to North Ayrshire Council about the Class 0 standard had been removed from the report to the government. No BRE witnesses were able to explain why.
The BRE then ran the testing process which involved the Class 0-rated ACM panel experiencing a devastating failure in 2001.
But it did not spell out that the standard should be toughened in its report on the findings, merely recording that “these issues require further consideration”.
The BRE also had a role in reporting on ‘fires of special interest’ for government, a contract it held for decades before Grenfell and continues today.
But despite various fires in the build up to Grenfell which should have raised concern about, for example, rapid external fire spread or the impact of modern methods of construction, the BRE advised report after report without fail for 14 years that “the findings from this period have reaffirmed the overall effectiveness of the building regulation”.
The government amended the contract for this work in October 2012 to insist that the BRE’s reports “not contain any policy recommendations” or proposed revisions to guidance. “It came after the general move towards deregulation. So more regulation was not welcome,” said witness Dr David Crowder (pictured above), former head of fire investigation at the BRE.
The BRE also produced a report after the Lakanal House fire on the issue of external fire spread, which said “there is currently no evidence from these investigations to suggest that the current recommendations… are failing in their purpose”.
But Mr Crowder accepted when asked that this report was “flawed” and “should be seen in the context of the extremely limited resources in terms of budget, people and time that were available”. He said it was written in the knowledge that the government did not want to tighten regulations.
The BRE was also involved when the issue of writing an FAQ to clarify guidance was raised at an industry summit in summer 2014.
Documents showed Dr Sarah Colwell agreed to write one, but she never did even after repeated chasing and despite saying over email that the note had been drafted and it would be “hopefully closed soon” and then “circulated”.
“It’s [the email] wholly misleading, isn’t it?” asked Kate Grange QC (now KC), counsel to the inquiry.
“With hindsight, yes it is,” replied Ms Colwell.
The FAQ had been requested by the Centre for Window and Cladding Technology (CWCT), which had raised the potential of writing joint guidance with the BRE on the issue of combustible cladding.
“Woooh! This looks very dangerous,” wrote Debbie Smith, former managing director at the BRE, when she saw the email. “We need to discuss our strategy to ensure that we don’t end up handing the fire safety mantle to CWCT (a competitor), losing the need for [guidance covering large-scale testing] etc etc.”
She denied that the email showed her “sole concern was to protect the BRE’s revenue stream” and that she was not “interested in matters of public fire safety”.
One key exchange: “Was there any discussion, either internally or with government, about whether it was in the public interest that private businesses should sell fire safety tests for money?” asked Mr Millett.
“I don’t know. I mean, and I would have imagined that there would have been discussions between the BRE management and the department… but I was not involved in that,” replied Ms Smith.
Key week: Week 65. Read our summary here.
Its role: The NHBC played no direct role in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment. But as the country’s largest building control inspector and warranty provider, its views on the use of combustible materials was important in the years before the fire.
What we learned: A key question for NHBC witnesses was why the firm continued to sign off cladding systems on tall buildings with combustible Kingspan insulation, even after it was warned they did not comply with the rules.
Initially, witnesses explained that they relied on a certificated from the British Board of Agrément (BBA), which said the material could be used on high rises provided the builder sought agreement from Kingspan.
But in October 2013, NHBC was warned by consultancy Wintech that the material should not be used outside one specific system in which it had been tested. In December of that year, the BBA amended its certificate to remove the line about seeking approval from Kingspan.
But NHBC did not start rejecting the product. Internal emails showed staff fretting that doing so would “cause a major issue with our customers [house builders]”, as they would “be forced to use Rockwool [a non-combustible alternative]”.
Instead, it asked Kingspan to provide further testing to justify its claims about the material.
But Kingspan struggled to provide this testing – failing a couple of tests before a single pass in summer 2014.
In July 2014, civil servant Mr Martin was warned about the use of combustible insulation on high rises and emailed senior NHBC figures with a “friendly warning” that it was not to be accepted unless in a tested system.
But Steve Evans (pictured above), head of technical operations at the NHBC, wrote back to tell him “there is no reason to suspect buildings built with Kingspan K15 are at risk at this time. It is just the fact that the testing carried out to date does not bear this out”.
In autumn, the NHBC’s own fire engineer, John Lewis, called the use of K15 on high rises “an accident waiting to happen”, described a certificate approving its use as “garbage” and referred to tests he had heard about where the insulation “continues to burn up in the cavity” after the test fire was extinguished. But the NHBC continued to sign off buildings with the insulation.
In January 2015, it did tell Kingspan it intended to stop accepting the product on high rises, but reneged after receiving a legal letter from the manufacturer threatening it with defamation.
Meanwhile, NHBC was working with other building control bodies to create an alternative: desktop studies. It helped write industry guidance, which said untested combinations of combustible materials could be used, provided an expert report was provided saying they could be used.
This ultimately opened the door to the widespread use of such studies and combustible cladding systems becoming an increasingly common feature of high rise buildings.
The NHBC also heard warnings of the use of ACM cladding.
The inquiry saw video of a conference session from January 2016 where Mr Evans was speaking, when a representative of a cladding company warned about the wide use of the product, which by then had been linked to numerous fires worldwide, especially in the Middle East.
“You could have an exact repeat of the Dubai fire in any number of buildings that we supply product to in London,” he said.
Asked if the country was “sitting on a time bomb”, Mr Evans laughed and said: “You will have to ask our builder customers.”
He acknowledged that due to the Class 0 standard in guidance: “There could be instances where you have this polyethylene-filled panel on buildings over 18 metres.”
But rather than move to eliminate it, NHBC published guidance which appeared to green light its use.
In July 2016, the NHBC published a guidance note, which listed cladding materials which were acceptable without even a desktop study. The guide included ACM, so long as it had a Euroclass B rating, and combustible insulation made by Kingspan and Celotex.
Asked if it was a “desperate attempt to give some validity retrospectively” to the projects the NHBC had signed off, Mr Evans said no.
One key exchange: Mr Evans was asked why it did not start rejecting high rises with K15 after the BBA certificate was amended in December 2013.
“If we’d taken a knee-jerk reaction to say we’re not accepting it on any building… that would have meant, at that point, a great deal of upheaval for those designers, builders for the industry as a whole, which could in three months’ time have actually been demonstrated was the wrong action,” he said.
“Did it not occur to you at the time that, really, this was a very soft and lax approach to fire safety and that really, in effect, you had been captured by Kingspan and were being used by them as their poodles?” asked Mr Millett.
“No, I don’t believe that’s the case at all,” replied Mr Evans. “We had one test which had demonstrated the material could be used [on buildings] over 18 metres. There was no evidence at this point that Kingspan would not be able to provide further testing to demonstrate that.”
Key week: Week 60. Read our summary here.
Module one: the refurbishment
Week one: A vivid picture of a broken industry
After a week of damning revelations at the opening of phase two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week two: What is the significance of the immunity application?
Sir Martin Moore-Bick has written to the attorney general requesting protection for those set to give evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps explains what the move means
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Week three: Architects of misfortune
This week saw the lead architects for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment give evidence to the inquiry. Peter Apps runs through the key points
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Week four: ‘I didn’t have any perception that it was the monster it’s become’
The architects continued to give evidence this week, outlining a lack of understanding of the fire risk posed by the cladding materials and its design. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week five: ‘No adverse effect in relation to external fire spread’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry returns from its long absence, Peter Apps recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the fire consultants to the refurbishment
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Week six: ‘I can’t recall any instance where I discussed the materials with building control’
Nathaniel Barker summarises what we learned from fire engineers Exova, architects Studio E and the early evidence from contractor Rydon
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Week seven: ‘I do not think I have ever worked with a contractor operating with this level of nonchalance’
Two key witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Peter Apps recaps some of the key points from a revealing week of evidence
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Week eight: ‘It haunts me that it wasn't challenged’
Four witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Lucie Heath recaps what we learned on the last week of evidence before the inquiry breaks for five weeks
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Week nine: ‘All I can say is you will be taken out for a very nice meal very soon’
This week the inquiry heard evidence from witnesses at Harley Facades, the sub-contractor responsible for Grenfell Tower’s cladding. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 10: ‘As we all know, ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire!’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry entered its 10th week, Jack Simpson recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the refurbishment’s cladding contractor
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Week 11: ‘Did you get the impression Grenfell Tower was a guinea pig for this insulation?’
With witnesses from the cladding subcontractor, the firm which cut the deadly panels to shape and the clerk of works which inspected the job giving evidence this was week full of revelations. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 12: ‘Would you accept that was a serious failing on your part?’
With the surveyor who inspected Grenfell Tower for compliance giving evidence, this was a crucial week from the inquiry. Dominic Brady and Peter Apps report
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Week 13: ‘Value for money is to be regarded as the key driver for this project’
With consultants to Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) giving evidence, attention at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned for this first time to the actions of the TMO and the council. Peter Apps reports
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Week 14: ‘Did it not occur to you at this point that your budget was simply too low?’
This week, for the first time in phase two, the inquiry heard from Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, the landlord that oversaw the fatal refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 15: ‘Have you ever informed the police that you destroyed documents relevant to their investigation?’
Witnesses from the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) gave evidence for a second week, which began with a shocking revelation about withheld and destroyed evidence. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 16: ‘I conclude this was very serious evidence of professional negligence’
This week saw members of Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation finish giving evidence, before the inquiry’s expert witnesses took the stand to make some highly critical assessments of the work they had seen before and during the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Jack Simpson recaps
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Grenfell Tower: a timeline of the refurbishment
Following the conclusion of module one of the Grenfell Inquiry’s second phase, Peter Apps presents a timeline of the key moments during the fatal refurbishment of the west London tower block
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Module two: the cladding products
Week 17: ‘It’s hard to make a note about this because we are not clean’
The start of the second module of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase two came with some huge revelations about the companies that sold the products used in the cladding system. Peter Apps reports
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Week 18: ‘It was just reckless optimism wasn't it?’
As the inquiry began cross-examining witnesses for the second module of its phase two work, the picture surrounding just how Grenfell Tower ended up wrapped in such dangerous materials became a little clearer. Nathaniel Barker was keeping an eye on proceedings
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Week 19: ‘And that was intentional, deliberate, dishonest?’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry this week heard the shocking story of how the insulation manufacturer “manipulated” official testing and marketed its product “dishonestly”. Peter Apps tells the story
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Week 20: ‘We were outed by a consultant who we then had to fabricate a story to’
This week the inquiry investigated the actions of Kingspan – the manufacturer of one of the insulation products used in the tower’s cladding system. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 21: ‘It’s there in black and white isn't it? We see a complete absence of any consideration of life safety’
The story of insulation giant Kingspan’s testing and marketing of its combustible insulation for high rises was unpacked in minute detail this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 22: ‘All we do is lie in here’
In the third week of evidence from insulation giant Kingspan, the inquiry continued to uncover shocking details about the firm’s behaviour both before and after the Grenfell Tower fire. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 23: ‘That would have come as an earthquake to you at the time, would it not?’
This week the inquiry took its deepest dive yet into the inner workings of the cladding manufacturer whose product has been blamed for the terrible spread of fire up Grenfell Tower. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 24: ‘Do you accept that Test 5B was Arconic's deadly secret’
The president of the firm that made and sold the cladding panels installed on Grenfell Tower was asked to account for the apparent concealment of “disastrous” fire tests on the product this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 25: ‘This is quite an incredible list of omissions and missed instances, isn’t it?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard its first witnesses from the Building Research Establishment (BRE) - the testing house which carried out key fire tests on the Kingspan and Celotex insulation products which were later used on Grenfell Tower. Peter Apps reports.
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Week 26: 'You were taking an enormous risk, weren't you?'
Week 26 at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry was a key moment in understanding how dangerous products used on the tower came to be accepted by industry professionals. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 27: ‘What will happen if one building made out [of] PE core is in fire and will kill 60 to 70 persons?’
The most explosive evidence this week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry came from those who did not attend, as the evidence which would have been presented to Arconic witnesses was displayed in their absence. Peter Apps reports
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Week 28: ‘This is a serious safety matter’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry zeroed in on the British Board of Agrément, the body that produced “misleading” certificates which inspired trust in both the cladding and insulation used on the tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 29: ‘Is it true that Kingspan’s position… was to do its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain?’
The final week in this section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry primarily examined the attempts by insulation manufacturer Kingspan to lobby government after the fire. Peter Apps reports
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How the products used in Grenfell Tower's cladding system were tested and sold
As the section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining how the products used in the cladding system were tested, marketed and sold comes to a close, Peter Apps summarises what we have learned about each of the products included in the system
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Module Three: the management of the tower
Week 30: ‘There is certainly a high probability that in the event of a fire the whole building can become an inferno’
The focus of the inquiry shifted this week to the actions of the social housing providers responsible for maintaining Grenfell Tower. Pete Apps recaps what we learned
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Week 31: ‘If we cannot get out people will die’
This week saw the former residents of Grenfell Tower enter the witness box to tell of their experiences attempting to raise complaints with the council and its managing agent. Pete Apps reports
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Week 32: ‘Let's hope our luck holds and there isn't a fire’
This week saw the return of the landlord of Grenfell Tower, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), as senior staff members attempted to explain how vital fire safety protections at the block were allowed to fall into disrepair. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 33: ‘Isn't that a serious gap in the scope of a policy meant to safeguard vulnerable people?’
A slightly disjointed week at the Grenfell Tower inquiry saw further evidence from staff at building manager Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) interspersed with the views of a cladding expert. Peter Apps reports
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Week 34: ‘Some members of the community are doing their best to spread false information’
Jack Simpson covers all the major revelations from the past week of evidence at the Grenfell Inquiry, including evidence from Laura Johnson, director of housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
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Week 35: ‘I really didn’t like the champagne’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw council witnesses, including former deputy leader Rock Feilding-Mellen and leader Nicholas Paget-Brown, questioned about their role in the story for the first time. Peter Apps reports
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Week 36: ‘Is that not a very incurious approach for a fire risk assessor?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry scrutinised the work of Carl Stokes, the man hired to carry out fire risk assessments for the block. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 37: ‘In giving that advice, weren’t you acting beyond your knowledge and expertise?’
A curtailed week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw fire risk assessor Carl Stokes grilled over advice he gave regarding the tower’s cladding. Peter Apps reports
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Week 38: ‘Well it’s a bit more than that, isn’t it. He’s suggesting that you tell the LFB a lie’
The inquiry heard the mammoth cross-examination of KCTMO’s health and safety manager Janice Wray this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 39: ‘What you said there was a grotesque understatement’
This week the inquiry continued to hear from former employees of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, as well as two employees from the London Fire Brigade. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 40: ‘An exercise in concealment and half-truth’
Former KCTMO chief executive Robert Black gave his evidence to the inquiry this week and was asked to account for the various failures described over the previous six weeks. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report.
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Week 41: ‘We should do nothing. This is not the sort of website we should be responding to’
This week saw the return of Robert Black, chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), before the inquiry turned its attention to the defective smoke control system in the tower. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 42:‘They would leak as much as they leaked. They were what they were’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued its in-depth investigation of the tower’s non-compliant smoke control system this week, with evidence from the various contractors involved in delivering it. Pete Apps reports
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Week 43:‘Contractors at the time were not generally aware of the importance of leaving holes unsealed’
This week the inquiry focused on two of the more overlooked areas of the Grenfell Tower fire, with evidence focusing on the gas pipelines and lifts within the west London block. It was a packed week, with five witnesses giving evidence. Jack Simpson reports
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Week 44:‘I've never seen a fully compliant firefighting lift in any local authority building, to this day actually’
This week the inquiry turn the focus onto the building’s defective lifts, with evidence from an expert, contractors who worked on them and a former engineer at KCTMO. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 45: ‘Don’t you find all this rather a surprising debate, given that the Equality Act was passed in 2010?’
The inquiry heard from expert witness Colin Todd this week, who gave his views about the work of risk assessor Carl Stokes as well as answered questions about his own guidance. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report
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Week 46: ‘I think I've been very, very clear that is completely wrong’
This week the inquiry heard further expert evidence about fire risk assessor Carl Stokes’ actions, as the section of its work covering the management and maintenance of the tower concluded. Peter Apps reports
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Six key failures in the way Grenfell Tower was managed before the fire
Peter Apps recaps some of what we have learned about the actions of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) and Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) in the years before the fire.
Module one and two closing statements
Week 47: ‘An unedifying spectacle’
After a week of closing statements from the core participants involved in modules one and two, Lucie Heath recaps the key arguments of each group
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Module five: the fire brigade
Week 48: ‘They knew, and lives could and should have been saved’
The phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining the actions of the London Fire Brigade in the years before the fire kicked off this week with some major revelations. Peter Apps reports
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Week 49: ‘I'm not sure we've always taken every opportunity to learn as an organisation’
How the London Fire Brigade acted upon lessons from incidents in the years before the Grenfell Tower disaster came under the microscope this week at the public inquiry. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 50: ‘There is a culture in LFB that is very conservative. I think there is great comfort in what is familiar’
This week the inquiry heard how the London Fire Brigade (LFB) elected not to issue warnings about dangerous cladding before Grenfell and a detailed examination of its policy for checking high risk buildings. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 51:‘We teach firefighters to expect building failure’
An unusually brief week of evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry explored how a fire service neighbouring London was taking a different approach to tackling blazes in high rises. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 52: ‘I actually think that there is a measure of incompetence at all levels’
Expert evidence concluded the current section of the inquiry with some stinging criticism of the London Fire Brigade (LFB). Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report.
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Module six: fire services
Week 53: ‘They make for chilling reading and harrowing listening’
The inquiry’s investigation into central government began this week with lawyers setting out their view on how and why firefighting policies failed. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 54: ‘Our consideration of evacuation at this time was something of a blind spot’
The development of policy on ‘stay put’, both nationally and for London, occupied the attention of the inquiry this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 55: ‘My review is pretty scathing!’
In a week that included the 200th day of evidence in phase two of the inquiry, attention turned to the London Fire Brigade’s control room. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 56: ‘Why didn't we thump the table harder’
This week, the control room at the London Fire Brigade was examined further – both before and after the fire. Pete Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 57: ‘It was worse than slow, it was sluggish’
Former London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Dany Cotton was the star witness this week, as the inquiry continued to delve into the brigade’s knowledge and training before the Grenfell Tower fire. Jack Simpson, Grainne Cuffe and Pete Apps report
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Week 58: ‘I don't think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes’
A current and former commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) wrapped up the inquiry’s investigation into the actions of the brigade before the fire. Grainne Cuffe and Peter Apps report.
Module six: testing and government
One of the major scandals of our time: key revelations as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turns to government
The government was accused of “covering up” the risks of dangerous cladding as its “unbridled passion for deregulation” left it a “junior party” to the construction industry as the latest phase of the public inquiry opened today. Peter Apps summarises some of the main points
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Week 59: ‘Recent tests have apparently shown it continued to burn for 20 minutes after the flame was taken away’
After shocking opening statements, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of Local Authority Building Control. Pete Apps reports
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Week 60: ‘You could have an exact repeat of the Dubai fire in any number of buildings in London’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of the National House Building Council this week, with shocking revelations about the extent of the warnings issued to central government before the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 61: ‘Mistakes are meant for learning, not repeating’
In the first hearings of the new year, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard closing statements from the firefighting section of phase two. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 62: Did it ever occur to you that this act of collaboration was, in one sense, corrupting?
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned to the work of the National House Building Council (NHBC) this week, with a new shocking revelation about the government’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 63: ‘It came after the general move to deregulation. So more regulation was not welcome’
The government’s focus on deregulation before the Grenfell Tower fire was placed in the spotlight this week with a series of shocking revelations about its failure to amend fire safety guidance. Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 64: ‘I didn’t think ACM would be suitable for use in any high-rise buildings. I don’t think anyone did’
This week, the Building Research Establishment’s Dr Sarah Colwell gave more than three days of evidence, with some huge revelations about what was known about the dangers of aluminium composite material years before the fire and the mass confusion over the government’s building regulations. Peter Apps and Jack Simpson report
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Week 65: ‘Unless the government does something now about ACM panels, people will die’
Further evidence from the Building Research Establishment and the first government witnesses added new depth to our understanding of how warnings were missed before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 66: ‘Was there a cover-up?’
The latest evidence from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry tracked the government’s failure to act on fire safety warnings right up until the months before the fire. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 67: ‘When exposed to a fire, the aluminium melts away and exposes the polyethylene. Whoosh!’
This week the inquiry heard disturbing new evidence about the failure of senior government officials to act on warnings about dangerous cladding in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 68: ‘Can we agree that was a pretty dangerous thing to have, all this falling on one man’s shoulders?’
Three senior civil servants gave evidence this week, including the official who had responsibility for building regulations guidance on fire safety in the years before Grenfell. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 69: ‘It was just unthinkable. You had the makings here of a crisis you could not comprehend’
This week, civil servant Brian Martin gave his long-awaited evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps reports
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Week 70: ‘Show me the bodies’
An important week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw a dramatic conclusion to the mammoth cross-examination of civil servant Brian Martin, as well as the first politicians. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 71: ‘I have changed my schedule to fit this in. I do have an extremely busy day meeting people’
Three politicians who were responsible for building regulations before Grenfell appeared before the inquiry this week, including the former communities secretary Eric Pickles, who responded to the coroner’s letter following the Lakanal House fire. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Module Four: aftermath
Week 72: 'The system isn't broken. It was built this way'
This week the inquiry turned to the shocking story of the lack of support for bereaved and survivors in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Grainne Cuffe and Jack Simpson report
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Week 73: ‘Most people would regard that as hopeless’
This week, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard about the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s chaotic response in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, from the staff responsible for it. Pete Apps, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 74: ‘Do you agree that RBKC was ill-prepared and incapable to meet its duties’
This week, Nicholas Holgate, former chief executive of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, was grilled on his failure to hand over control of the aftermath of the fire, despite the borough’s lack of capacity. Peter Apps reports
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Week 75: ‘It still shocks me to the core that that’s how we treat our citizens in this country’
This week the inquiry heard witnesses from the housing management body discuss their role in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, followed by a range of witnesses from other organisations which supported the response. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 76: ‘I fear this will become our New Orleans’
This week the inquiry heard from central government figures and members of the London-wide emergency response arrangements. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 77: ‘The planning wasn’t done and there was nothing for us to be drawing on’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s examination of the aftermath of the fire concluded with witnesses from central government. Peter Apps reports
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Module seven: expert evidence and closing statements
Week 78: ‘The abandonment of the ‘stay put’ strategy for high-rise residential buildings is essential’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard a range of expert witnesses discuss their reports. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 79: ‘You could argue the system was created to enable people to circumvent the rules’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued to hear expert evidence this week, with two senior figures in the world of fire safety academia criticising the government’s approach before and after the blaze. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 80: ‘The evidence points to wilful blindness and complacency towards safety’
As the inquiry moves into its final stages, lawyers for the key players gave statements about the evidence surrounding central government. Peter Apps reports
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Week 81: ‘This is Islamophobia. It’s racism. It is the elephant staring back at us in the room’
This week, closing statements covering the aftermath of the fire delivered a shocking new revelation and an expert toxicologist gave his views on the causes of the deaths. Peter Apps reports
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Module eight: further evidence relating to the deceased
Week 82: ‘Their chance to hear about the circumstances in which their loved ones died is the culmination of five years of waiting’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry moved into its final module this week, with evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims died. Peter Apps reports
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Week 83: ‘They died together as they lived: caring for one another’
A second week of evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims of the fire died delivered more heartbreaking stories about their final moments. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 84: ‘Every decision affects someone who is an adored child, a beloved sister, a respected uncle, a needed mother’
The final week of oral evidence for the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second phase contained more heartbreaking evidence about the deaths in the tower. Peter Apps reports
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Closing statements
Week 85: ‘The merry-go-round turns still, the notes of its melody clearly audible in the last few days’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned this week for closing statements from lawyers representing the bereaved and survivors and the various parties under scrutiny for the fire. Pete Apps reports.
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