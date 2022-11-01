Grenfell Tower Inquiry recap: module two – the cladding products

As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry prepares to return for closing statements, Peter Apps recaps some of the evidence relating to the testing, sale and certification of materials used in the building’s cladding system
Evidence covering the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower ran from October 2020 to March 2021, much of it conducted over Zoom because of the coronavirus lockdown.
As the various participants prepare to return to give overarching closing statements, here is a recap of the evidence.
Its role: Arconic manufactured and sold the Reynobond PE 55 cladding panels used on Grenfell Tower.
What we learned: In 2004, Arconic’s French arm ran fire tests on its products to assess their performance against new European standards. The results were startling. When its aluminium composite material (ACM) was bent into a ‘cassette’ shape (so it could be hung on rails instead of being riveted to a building), its fire performance deteriorated sharply.
The results showed it burned 10 times as quickly and released seven times as much heat and three times as much smoke when shaped in this way, making it effectively unclassifiable under the new standards.
But Arconic neither commissioned further testing nor removed the product from the market. Instead, the test was internally branded a “rogue result” and the product remained on the market.
Arconic went on to obtain a certificate from the British Board of Agrement (BBA), a respected third-party certifying body, which suggested the ACM had a Class 0 fire performance and Euroclass B fire rating.
Either was acceptable as the minimum standard for high-rise buildings, but only the riveted panel had obtained Euroclass B. Arconic provided a test on a fire-retardant version of the panel to support its claim that it was Class 0.
The certificate, however, appeared to apply to the product in all its forms. The BBA was not told about Test 5B.
Inside Arconic, warnings about the dangers of ACM mounted in the years before Grenfell, as other fires occurred globally. In one 2007 document, a senior member of the company speculated about a fire killing “60/70” people in a tower clad with its material.
When a salesperson based in Spain queried the fire rating of the product, Claude Wehrle, a technical manager, replied, explaining that the material could not achieve Class B in cassette form. But he added: “This shortfall in relation to this standard is something we have to keep VERY CONFIDENTIAL!!!!”
Further testing in 2011 duplicated the results from 2004, showing the stark difference between the riveted and cassette panel.
While the product remained on the market, Mr Wehrle did eventually email salespeople in February 2014, advising that the product had only achieved Euroclass E – based on the cassette testing – and saying the B-classification “can no more be used from now”.
This email went to its UK salesperson, Debbie French, who was finalising a sale of the panels for use on Grenfell Tower. Despite receiving this email, she sent the BBA certificate which contained the B-grading to the team refurbishing the tower.
She said she believed Class 0 was all that was relevant in the UK, and she did not think the Euroclass B grading mattered.
Challenged on whether she had decided to keep the new information to herself, knowing it could hurt sales, she said: “Absolutely not.”
In its statements, Arconic emphasised that its cladding could be used safely, that the BBA certificate only applied to its product in sheet form and that it had no involvement in the design process for Grenfell Tower.
One key exchange: “Do you accept that if the Grenfell Tower fire had never happened, no one would have known about the failed Test 5B?” asked Richard Millett (QC at the time, now KC), lead counsel to the inquiry.
“Yes,” replied Claude Schmidt, the company president, pictured above, speaking through a translator.
“Do you accept that Test 5B was Arconic’s deadly secret?” asked Mr Millett.
Mr Schmidt said he did not.
“The product that was sold was not dangerous in itself, it did have some risks which were dealt with differently in different countries… there are many things we use every day that give rise to some risk,” he said.
Key week: Week 24. Read our summary here.
Its role: Celotex manufactured and sold RS5000, the insulation material used behind the cladding panels on Grenfell Tower.
What we learned: Celotex, a medium-sized British insulation manufacturer, was purchased by global firm Saint-Gobain in 2012. Seeking to boost its profits, the parent company instructed Celotex to find new product lines.
One area where Celotex lagged behind its competitors was high-rise buildings. Statutory guidance required insulation to be of limited combustibility, which meant mineral and glass wool products, not the plastic foam Celotex produced.
But Celotex’s competitor Kingspan was selling its K15 product for use on high-rise buildings and a young recruit, Jonathan Roper, pictured above, aged just 22, was asked to find out how.
He discovered that Kingspan had passed a large-scale test which should have permitted the use of K15 only as part of the system tested, but Kingspan was marketing it more widely.
“An architect will be told that K15 is applicable for above 18m… and that suffices from their perspective,” he wrote in an email in November 2013.
Mr Roper suggested Celotex could try to repeat Kingspan’s method – passing their own test and then marketing the product for use on high rises more widely – but he sounded a note of caution.
“Do we take the view that our product realistically shouldn’t be used behind most cladding panels because in the event of a fire it would burn?” he wrote.
The company elected to go ahead with a test, the first of which was carried out at a facility owned by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) in February 2014.
This was a failure. The company had tested its insulation behind a non-combustible cladding board, but it cracked and let flames through to the combustible insulation.
It tried again. This time, it reinforced the external cladding with additional fire-resisting boards to help prevent it cracking. The test was a success.
But the fire-resisting boards were not mentioned in the BRE’s test report. Nor were they mentioned in the marketing literature Celotex produced to describe the test, which said the product was “suitable for use on buildings above 18m”.
Asked why he went along with this, one witness, Celotex employee Jamie Hayes, said: “I didn’t know who I should speak to or could speak to. I lacked the life experience to find the right way forward and it was a failure of courage, and a failure of character and a failure of moral fibre on my part not to do so.”
The firm then secured a certificate from Local Authority Building Control (LABC), a membership body for town hall building control officers. This said the product “can be termed a material of limited combustibility” and was “suitable for use within the wall construction even at heights above 18m”.
This was simply not true, but Celotex did not seek a correction. In fact, they specifically targeted high-rise jobs – including Grenfell Tower – which they intended to use as a “case study” for their insulation.
Celotex has emphasised that all staff involved in this testing process have left the company and that a repeat of the March 2014 test without the additional boards was passed after the fire.
One key exchange: “Is it right that… by failing to ensure that [the LABC certificate] reflected the fact that [a large-scale test] is only for the system tested, Celotex ran the risk of misleading customers?” asked Mr Millett.
“Yes,” replied Mr Roper.
“And misleading building control officers?” asked Mr Millett.
“Yes,” replied Mr Roper.
“And that was intentional, deliberate and dishonest?” asked Mr Millett.
“I believe so, yes,” replied Mr Roper.
Key week: Week 19. Read our summary here.
Its role: Kingspan manufactured K15, a small quantity of which was used on Grenfell without the company’s knowledge.
What we learned: After regulations changed in the early 2000s to allow the use of combustible insulation products within a system that had passed a large-scale test, Kingspan was the first manufacturer to secure a pass in one of these tests.
However, it did so using a system which placed its insulation behind cement fibre cladding, a non-combustible material and not a common choice for real-world buildings.
It hoped the BRE, which carried out the test, would issue a certificate that allowed the result to be extrapolated to other buildings. But when this was not forthcoming, it nonetheless marketed K15 for use on high-rise buildings for a wide variety of cladding systems.
It emerged at the inquiry that, after the 2005 test, Kingspan altered the way it made its insulation product. A new test on a different system featuring the new product burned fiercely: internal company documents described a “raging inferno” and said the insulation “burnt very ferociously”. But the 2005 test was still used to support the claim that K15 could be used on high rises.
Like Arconic, Kingspan secured a certificate from the BBA. Issued in 2008, this certificate said the product “will not contribute to the development stages of a fire or present a smoke or toxic hazard”. A later version of the certificate said the material could be used “in accordance with” paragraph 12.7 of Approved Document B, the section of the statutory guidance that relates to insulation on high-rise buildings.
Under questioning, BBA witnesses would accept that this certificate was “misleading” and produced by reliance on tests on other Kingspan products.
The firm also secured an LABC certificate, which said the material “can be considered a material of limited combustibility”. This was plainly untrue, but was celebrated by Kingspan staff as “fanbloodytastic” in internal emails.
Asked how it was secured, one Kingspan staff member said in an email: “We can be very convincing when we need to be, we threw every bit of fire test data we could at him [the surveyor who produced the certificate], we probably blocked his server… We didn’t even have to get any real ale down him!”
Repeatedly challenged over the suitability of their product by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the county’s largest private building control inspector, Kingspan sought further testing in 2014. It did pass one test, but it has emerged that this was carried out using a trial product that never made it to market.
When the NHBC threatened to stop accepting K15 on high-rise buildings, Kingspan threatened it with legal action for defamation.
The inquiry also heard about Kingspan’s post-fire lobbying, and its attempts to convince a parliamentary select committee that a ban on combustible insulation was undesirable. Under questioning, its witnesses denied the firm had done “its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain”.
Kingspan has said its insulation was “misused” on Grenfell Tower, and has pointed to expert evidence which shows the fire would still have spread rapidly with non-combustible insulation because of the fiercely combustible nature of the cladding panels.
It says new testing supports previous claims about its product and says it has “sincerely apologised for these actions by a small group of employees at our Kingspan Insulation UK business”, which it claims “in no way reflects Kingspan’s culture or values”.
One key exchange: Towards the end of the evidence given by witness Phil Heath (a Kingspan employee, pictured above), Kate Grange QC (now KC) asked him why there was so little concern for life safety in the documents they had reviewed.
“It’s there in black and white, isn’t it?” she said. “We see a complete absence of any consideration of life safety; that’s right, isn’t it?”
“I don’t believe that was the mindset of Kingspan at that time, but on reflection I can see why you think that, yes,” replied Mr Heath.
Key week: Week 21. Read our summary here.
Its role: The BRE ran several large-scale tests on systems containing K15 and RS5000.
What we learned: In Module Two, the BRE’s role in running tests on the Celotex and Kingspan insulation products was placed under the microscope.
A crucial question was whether their scientist, Phil Clark, knew that Celotex was using fire-resisting boards to strengthen the cladding panels in its test in March 2014. The evidence of Celotex witnesses was that he did, but this is something he flatly denied.
The boards were visible in several photos of the rig, but a delivery slip recording their arrival at the test facility was mysteriously missing.
Several normal steps were also not taken in this test, including photographing the components before the test rig was assembled. Mr Clark said he thought he was off work on the day in question.
Helmet-camera footage of the test then showed him saying “see how that flame seems to have ceased now that the board is there” as he observed the test play out.
He said that the word “boards” was merely a reference to the external cladding panels and his use of the word “now” was no more than “misuse of a word” in “general conversation”.
It emerged during his evidence that he had had three days of unsupervised access to the BRE’s files to prepare his witness statement, something he initially claimed had not happened, before being corrected by the BRE’s lawyers.
Months later, a more-senior member of the BRE, Debbie Smith, was asked what systems had been put in place to prevent him removing or destroying evidence as he did this. She said she could not comment.
A further issue surrounded a Kingspan test in 2014. This test failed when flames breached the top of the test rig and should, under the rules, have been stopped.
But Mr Clark allowed it to run on. Helmet-camera footage showed him discussing his notes with Kingspan employees.
As he noted that flames passed the top of the rig, a Kingspan employee said: “Can’t you just delete the whole sentence?”
Mr Clark replied: “I will put…” before trailing off.
He denied that this showed “collaboration” with Kingspan. After the test concluded, the firm challenged its categorisation as a failure – which the BRE resisted.
The BRE did, however, provide Kingspan with a report which did not spell out that the test had failed. It emerged that this report has been used to support the use of K15 on high-rise buildings, despite the failed test.
Mr Clark went on to work for Kingspan after the Grenfell Tower fire, to help establish their own testing facility, before being made redundant and joining the BBA.
One key exchange: “This is quite an incredible list of omissions and missed instances, isn’t it?” Mr Millett asked, running through the irregularities surrounding the March 2014 Celotex test.
“Yes, I probably agree with you, yes,” Mr Clark replied.
“I mean, Mr Clark, isn’t the reality that you knew very well that there was a 6mm magnesium-oxide layer behind it? You were in charge of this test, the photographs showed it was there, the deputy knew it was there… and it was covered over by a perfectly obvious ruby-coloured band in two places of a material of a different thickness. Surely you must have realised what was behind it?” Mr Millett said.
“No, I would have reported it. And had I known it, I would have stopped the test,” Mr Clark stated.
Key week: Week 25. Read our report here.
Module one: the refurbishment
Week one: A vivid picture of a broken industry
After a week of damning revelations at the opening of phase two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week two: What is the significance of the immunity application?
Sir Martin Moore-Bick has written to the attorney general requesting protection for those set to give evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps explains what the move means
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Week three: Architects of misfortune
This week saw the lead architects for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment give evidence to the inquiry. Peter Apps runs through the key points
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Week four: ‘I didn’t have any perception that it was the monster it’s become’
The architects continued to give evidence this week, outlining a lack of understanding of the fire risk posed by the cladding materials and its design. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week five: ‘No adverse effect in relation to external fire spread’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry returns from its long absence, Peter Apps recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the fire consultants to the refurbishment
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Week six: ‘I can’t recall any instance where I discussed the materials with building control’
Nathaniel Barker summarises what we learned from fire engineers Exova, architects Studio E and the early evidence from contractor Rydon
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Week seven: ‘I do not think I have ever worked with a contractor operating with this level of nonchalance’
Two key witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Peter Apps recaps some of the key points from a revealing week of evidence
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Week eight: ‘It haunts me that it wasn't challenged’
Four witnesses from contractor Rydon gave evidence this week. Lucie Heath recaps what we learned on the last week of evidence before the inquiry breaks for five weeks
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Week nine: ‘All I can say is you will be taken out for a very nice meal very soon’
This week the inquiry heard evidence from witnesses at Harley Facades, the sub-contractor responsible for Grenfell Tower’s cladding. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 10: ‘As we all know, ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire!’
As the Grenfell Tower Inquiry entered its 10th week, Jack Simpson recaps the key points from a week of important evidence from the refurbishment’s cladding contractor
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Week 11: ‘Did you get the impression Grenfell Tower was a guinea pig for this insulation?’
With witnesses from the cladding subcontractor, the firm which cut the deadly panels to shape and the clerk of works which inspected the job giving evidence this was week full of revelations. Peter Apps recaps the key points
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Week 12: ‘Would you accept that was a serious failing on your part?’
With the surveyor who inspected Grenfell Tower for compliance giving evidence, this was a crucial week from the inquiry. Dominic Brady and Peter Apps report
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Week 13: ‘Value for money is to be regarded as the key driver for this project’
With consultants to Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) giving evidence, attention at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned for this first time to the actions of the TMO and the council. Peter Apps reports
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Week 14: ‘Did it not occur to you at this point that your budget was simply too low?’
This week, for the first time in phase two, the inquiry heard from Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, the landlord that oversaw the fatal refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 15: ‘Have you ever informed the police that you destroyed documents relevant to their investigation?’
Witnesses from the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) gave evidence for a second week, which began with a shocking revelation about withheld and destroyed evidence. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 16: ‘I conclude this was very serious evidence of professional negligence’
This week saw members of Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation finish giving evidence, before the inquiry’s expert witnesses took the stand to make some highly critical assessments of the work they had seen before and during the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower. Jack Simpson recaps
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Grenfell Tower: a timeline of the refurbishment
Following the conclusion of module one of the Grenfell Inquiry’s second phase, Peter Apps presents a timeline of the key moments during the fatal refurbishment of the west London tower block
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Module two: the cladding products
Week 17: ‘It’s hard to make a note about this because we are not clean’
The start of the second module of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase two came with some huge revelations about the companies that sold the products used in the cladding system. Peter Apps reports
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Week 18: ‘It was just reckless optimism wasn't it?’
As the inquiry began cross-examining witnesses for the second module of its phase two work, the picture surrounding just how Grenfell Tower ended up wrapped in such dangerous materials became a little clearer. Nathaniel Barker was keeping an eye on proceedings
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Week 19: ‘And that was intentional, deliberate, dishonest?’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry this week heard the shocking story of how the insulation manufacturer “manipulated” official testing and marketed its product “dishonestly”. Peter Apps tells the story
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Week 20: ‘We were outed by a consultant who we then had to fabricate a story to’
This week the inquiry investigated the actions of Kingspan – the manufacturer of one of the insulation products used in the tower’s cladding system. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 21: ‘It’s there in black and white isn't it? We see a complete absence of any consideration of life safety’
The story of insulation giant Kingspan’s testing and marketing of its combustible insulation for high rises was unpacked in minute detail this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 22: ‘All we do is lie in here’
In the third week of evidence from insulation giant Kingspan, the inquiry continued to uncover shocking details about the firm’s behaviour both before and after the Grenfell Tower fire. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 23: ‘That would have come as an earthquake to you at the time, would it not?’
This week the inquiry took its deepest dive yet into the inner workings of the cladding manufacturer whose product has been blamed for the terrible spread of fire up Grenfell Tower. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 24: ‘Do you accept that Test 5B was Arconic's deadly secret’
The president of the firm that made and sold the cladding panels installed on Grenfell Tower was asked to account for the apparent concealment of “disastrous” fire tests on the product this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 25: ‘This is quite an incredible list of omissions and missed instances, isn’t it?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard its first witnesses from the Building Research Establishment (BRE) - the testing house which carried out key fire tests on the Kingspan and Celotex insulation products which were later used on Grenfell Tower. Peter Apps reports.
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Week 26: 'You were taking an enormous risk, weren't you?'
Week 26 at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry was a key moment in understanding how dangerous products used on the tower came to be accepted by industry professionals. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 27: ‘What will happen if one building made out [of] PE core is in fire and will kill 60 to 70 persons?’
The most explosive evidence this week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry came from those who did not attend, as the evidence which would have been presented to Arconic witnesses was displayed in their absence. Peter Apps reports
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Week 28: ‘This is a serious safety matter’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry zeroed in on the British Board of Agrément, the body that produced “misleading” certificates which inspired trust in both the cladding and insulation used on the tower. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 29: ‘Is it true that Kingspan’s position… was to do its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain?’
The final week in this section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry primarily examined the attempts by insulation manufacturer Kingspan to lobby government after the fire. Peter Apps reports
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How the products used in Grenfell Tower's cladding system were tested and sold
As the section of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining how the products used in the cladding system were tested, marketed and sold comes to a close, Peter Apps summarises what we have learned about each of the products included in the system
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Module Three: the management of the tower
Week 30: ‘There is certainly a high probability that in the event of a fire the whole building can become an inferno’
The focus of the inquiry shifted this week to the actions of the social housing providers responsible for maintaining Grenfell Tower. Pete Apps recaps what we learned
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Week 31: ‘If we cannot get out people will die’
This week saw the former residents of Grenfell Tower enter the witness box to tell of their experiences attempting to raise complaints with the council and its managing agent. Pete Apps reports
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Week 32: ‘Let's hope our luck holds and there isn't a fire’
This week saw the return of the landlord of Grenfell Tower, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), as senior staff members attempted to explain how vital fire safety protections at the block were allowed to fall into disrepair. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 33: ‘Isn't that a serious gap in the scope of a policy meant to safeguard vulnerable people?’
A slightly disjointed week at the Grenfell Tower inquiry saw further evidence from staff at building manager Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) interspersed with the views of a cladding expert. Peter Apps reports
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Week 34: ‘Some members of the community are doing their best to spread false information’
Jack Simpson covers all the major revelations from the past week of evidence at the Grenfell Inquiry, including evidence from Laura Johnson, director of housing at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
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Week 35: ‘I really didn’t like the champagne’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw council witnesses, including former deputy leader Rock Feilding-Mellen and leader Nicholas Paget-Brown, questioned about their role in the story for the first time. Peter Apps reports
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Week 36: ‘Is that not a very incurious approach for a fire risk assessor?’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry scrutinised the work of Carl Stokes, the man hired to carry out fire risk assessments for the block. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 37: ‘In giving that advice, weren’t you acting beyond your knowledge and expertise?’
A curtailed week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw fire risk assessor Carl Stokes grilled over advice he gave regarding the tower’s cladding. Peter Apps reports
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Week 38: ‘Well it’s a bit more than that, isn’t it. He’s suggesting that you tell the LFB a lie’
The inquiry heard the mammoth cross-examination of KCTMO’s health and safety manager Janice Wray this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 39: ‘What you said there was a grotesque understatement’
This week the inquiry continued to hear from former employees of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, as well as two employees from the London Fire Brigade. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 40: ‘An exercise in concealment and half-truth’
Former KCTMO chief executive Robert Black gave his evidence to the inquiry this week and was asked to account for the various failures described over the previous six weeks. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report.
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Week 41: ‘We should do nothing. This is not the sort of website we should be responding to’
This week saw the return of Robert Black, chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), before the inquiry turned its attention to the defective smoke control system in the tower. Dominic Brady reports
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Week 42:‘They would leak as much as they leaked. They were what they were’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued its in-depth investigation of the tower’s non-compliant smoke control system this week, with evidence from the various contractors involved in delivering it. Pete Apps reports
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Week 43:‘Contractors at the time were not generally aware of the importance of leaving holes unsealed’
This week the inquiry focused on two of the more overlooked areas of the Grenfell Tower fire, with evidence focusing on the gas pipelines and lifts within the west London block. It was a packed week, with five witnesses giving evidence. Jack Simpson reports
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Week 44:‘I've never seen a fully compliant firefighting lift in any local authority building, to this day actually’
This week the inquiry turn the focus onto the building’s defective lifts, with evidence from an expert, contractors who worked on them and a former engineer at KCTMO. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 45: ‘Don’t you find all this rather a surprising debate, given that the Equality Act was passed in 2010?’
The inquiry heard from expert witness Colin Todd this week, who gave his views about the work of risk assessor Carl Stokes as well as answered questions about his own guidance. Peter Apps and Nathaniel Barker report
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Week 46: ‘I think I've been very, very clear that is completely wrong’
This week the inquiry heard further expert evidence about fire risk assessor Carl Stokes’ actions, as the section of its work covering the management and maintenance of the tower concluded. Peter Apps reports
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Six key failures in the way Grenfell Tower was managed before the fire
Peter Apps recaps some of what we have learned about the actions of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) and Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) in the years before the fire.
Module one and two closing statements
Week 47: ‘An unedifying spectacle’
After a week of closing statements from the core participants involved in modules one and two, Lucie Heath recaps the key arguments of each group
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Module five: the fire brigade
Week 48: ‘They knew, and lives could and should have been saved’
The phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry examining the actions of the London Fire Brigade in the years before the fire kicked off this week with some major revelations. Peter Apps reports
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Week 49: ‘I'm not sure we've always taken every opportunity to learn as an organisation’
How the London Fire Brigade acted upon lessons from incidents in the years before the Grenfell Tower disaster came under the microscope this week at the public inquiry. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 50: ‘There is a culture in LFB that is very conservative. I think there is great comfort in what is familiar’
This week the inquiry heard how the London Fire Brigade (LFB) elected not to issue warnings about dangerous cladding before Grenfell and a detailed examination of its policy for checking high risk buildings. Pete Apps reports.
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Week 51:‘We teach firefighters to expect building failure’
An unusually brief week of evidence at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry explored how a fire service neighbouring London was taking a different approach to tackling blazes in high rises. Nathaniel Barker reports
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Week 52: ‘I actually think that there is a measure of incompetence at all levels’
Expert evidence concluded the current section of the inquiry with some stinging criticism of the London Fire Brigade (LFB). Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report.
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Module six: fire services
Week 53: ‘They make for chilling reading and harrowing listening’
The inquiry’s investigation into central government began this week with lawyers setting out their view on how and why firefighting policies failed. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 54: ‘Our consideration of evacuation at this time was something of a blind spot’
The development of policy on ‘stay put’, both nationally and for London, occupied the attention of the inquiry this week. Peter Apps reports
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Week 55: ‘My review is pretty scathing!’
In a week that included the 200th day of evidence in phase two of the inquiry, attention turned to the London Fire Brigade’s control room. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 56: ‘Why didn't we thump the table harder’
This week, the control room at the London Fire Brigade was examined further – both before and after the fire. Pete Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 57: ‘It was worse than slow, it was sluggish’
Former London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Dany Cotton was the star witness this week, as the inquiry continued to delve into the brigade’s knowledge and training before the Grenfell Tower fire. Jack Simpson, Grainne Cuffe and Pete Apps report
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Week 58: ‘I don't think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes’
A current and former commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) wrapped up the inquiry’s investigation into the actions of the brigade before the fire. Grainne Cuffe and Peter Apps report.
Module six: testing and government
One of the major scandals of our time: key revelations as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turns to government
The government was accused of “covering up” the risks of dangerous cladding as its “unbridled passion for deregulation” left it a “junior party” to the construction industry as the latest phase of the public inquiry opened today. Peter Apps summarises some of the main points
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Week 59: ‘Recent tests have apparently shown it continued to burn for 20 minutes after the flame was taken away’
After shocking opening statements, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of Local Authority Building Control. Pete Apps reports
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Week 60: ‘You could have an exact repeat of the Dubai fire in any number of buildings in London’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry turned its attention to the work of the National House Building Council this week, with shocking revelations about the extent of the warnings issued to central government before the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 61: ‘Mistakes are meant for learning, not repeating’
In the first hearings of the new year, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard closing statements from the firefighting section of phase two. Lucie Heath reports
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Week 62: Did it ever occur to you that this act of collaboration was, in one sense, corrupting?
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned to the work of the National House Building Council (NHBC) this week, with a new shocking revelation about the government’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 63: ‘It came after the general move to deregulation. So more regulation was not welcome’
The government’s focus on deregulation before the Grenfell Tower fire was placed in the spotlight this week with a series of shocking revelations about its failure to amend fire safety guidance. Pete Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 64: ‘I didn’t think ACM would be suitable for use in any high-rise buildings. I don’t think anyone did’
This week, the Building Research Establishment’s Dr Sarah Colwell gave more than three days of evidence, with some huge revelations about what was known about the dangers of aluminium composite material years before the fire and the mass confusion over the government’s building regulations. Peter Apps and Jack Simpson report
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Week 65: ‘Unless the government does something now about ACM panels, people will die’
Further evidence from the Building Research Establishment and the first government witnesses added new depth to our understanding of how warnings were missed before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 66: ‘Was there a cover-up?’
The latest evidence from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry tracked the government’s failure to act on fire safety warnings right up until the months before the fire. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 67: ‘When exposed to a fire, the aluminium melts away and exposes the polyethylene. Whoosh!’
This week the inquiry heard disturbing new evidence about the failure of senior government officials to act on warnings about dangerous cladding in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps reports
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Week 68: ‘Can we agree that was a pretty dangerous thing to have, all this falling on one man’s shoulders?’
Three senior civil servants gave evidence this week, including the official who had responsibility for building regulations guidance on fire safety in the years before Grenfell. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 69: ‘It was just unthinkable. You had the makings here of a crisis you could not comprehend’
This week, civil servant Brian Martin gave his long-awaited evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. Peter Apps reports
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Week 70: ‘Show me the bodies’
An important week at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry saw a dramatic conclusion to the mammoth cross-examination of civil servant Brian Martin, as well as the first politicians. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Week 71: ‘I have changed my schedule to fit this in. I do have an extremely busy day meeting people’
Three politicians who were responsible for building regulations before Grenfell appeared before the inquiry this week, including the former communities secretary Eric Pickles, who responded to the coroner’s letter following the Lakanal House fire. Peter Apps and Lucie Heath report
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Module Four: aftermath
Week 72: 'The system isn't broken. It was built this way'
This week the inquiry turned to the shocking story of the lack of support for bereaved and survivors in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire. Peter Apps, Lucie Heath, Grainne Cuffe and Jack Simpson report
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Week 73: ‘Most people would regard that as hopeless’
This week, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard about the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s chaotic response in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, from the staff responsible for it. Pete Apps, Stephen Delahunty and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 74: ‘Do you agree that RBKC was ill-prepared and incapable to meet its duties’
This week, Nicholas Holgate, former chief executive of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, was grilled on his failure to hand over control of the aftermath of the fire, despite the borough’s lack of capacity. Peter Apps reports
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Week 75: ‘It still shocks me to the core that that’s how we treat our citizens in this country’
This week the inquiry heard witnesses from the housing management body discuss their role in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, followed by a range of witnesses from other organisations which supported the response. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 76: ‘I fear this will become our New Orleans’
This week the inquiry heard from central government figures and members of the London-wide emergency response arrangements. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 77: ‘The planning wasn’t done and there was nothing for us to be drawing on’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s examination of the aftermath of the fire concluded with witnesses from central government. Peter Apps reports
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Module seven: expert evidence and closing statements
Week 78: ‘The abandonment of the ‘stay put’ strategy for high-rise residential buildings is essential’
This week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard a range of expert witnesses discuss their reports. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 79: ‘You could argue the system was created to enable people to circumvent the rules’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry continued to hear expert evidence this week, with two senior figures in the world of fire safety academia criticising the government’s approach before and after the blaze. Peter Apps and Grainne Cuffe report
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Week 80: ‘The evidence points to wilful blindness and complacency towards safety’
As the inquiry moves into its final stages, lawyers for the key players gave statements about the evidence surrounding central government. Peter Apps reports
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Week 81: ‘This is Islamophobia. It’s racism. It is the elephant staring back at us in the room’
This week, closing statements covering the aftermath of the fire delivered a shocking new revelation and an expert toxicologist gave his views on the causes of the deaths. Peter Apps reports
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Module eight: further evidence relating to the deceased
Week 82: ‘Their chance to hear about the circumstances in which their loved ones died is the culmination of five years of waiting’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry moved into its final module this week, with evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims died. Peter Apps reports
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Week 83: ‘They died together as they lived: caring for one another’
A second week of evidence relating to the circumstances in which the victims of the fire died delivered more heartbreaking stories about their final moments. Peter Apps recaps
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Week 84: ‘Every decision affects someone who is an adored child, a beloved sister, a respected uncle, a needed mother’
The final week of oral evidence for the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second phase contained more heartbreaking evidence about the deaths in the tower. Peter Apps reports
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Closing statements
Week 85: ‘The merry-go-round turns still, the notes of its melody clearly audible in the last few days’
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry returned this week for closing statements from lawyers representing the bereaved and survivors and the various parties under scrutiny for the fire. Pete Apps reports.
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