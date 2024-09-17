Grenfell Tower Inquiry report: key recommendations for social housing providers

While the report elected not to make direct recommendations for social housing providers among its 58 suggestions for change, there are still several which will have a direct impact on the sector if implemented. These include the following:

A review of the definition of higher-risk buildings

Currently the 18 metre height threshold defines whether a building falls within the higher-risk category, and oversight from the Building Safety Regulator. The report called this “arbitrary” and said it wants the definition widened to take account of “the nature of its use” and “the likely presence of vulnerable people”. This could bring in many more properties than the current regime, such as care homes, supported housing and temporary housing with high numbers of children.

A reconsideration of the appropriateness of ‘stay put’

The reliance on ‘stay put’ as an evacuation strategy arose in the 1960s when high-rise buildings were largely simple concrete structures. The report notes that “new materials and methods of construction” have rendered these assumptions less reliable, and the assumption be reconsidered on the next review of official building guidance. If a new conclusion is reached, firmer requirements about fire suppression, alarm systems and escape routes could be imposed – the absence of which are currently justified by stay put strategies.