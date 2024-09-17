Grenfell Tower Inquiry report: key recommendations for social housing providers

The Grenfell Inquiry final report is set to change how the social housing sector operates. Peter Apps picks out some of the standout points from the guidance
While the report elected not to make direct recommendations for social housing providers among its 58 suggestions for change, there are still several which will have a direct impact on the sector if implemented. These include the following:
Currently the 18 metre height threshold defines whether a building falls within the higher-risk category, and oversight from the Building Safety Regulator. The report called this “arbitrary” and said it wants the definition widened to take account of “the nature of its use” and “the likely presence of vulnerable people”. This could bring in many more properties than the current regime, such as care homes, supported housing and temporary housing with high numbers of children.
The reliance on ‘stay put’ as an evacuation strategy arose in the 1960s when high-rise buildings were largely simple concrete structures. The report notes that “new materials and methods of construction” have rendered these assumptions less reliable, and the assumption be reconsidered on the next review of official building guidance. If a new conclusion is reached, firmer requirements about fire suppression, alarm systems and escape routes could be imposed – the absence of which are currently justified by stay put strategies.
The report wants fire safety strategies written by a registered fire engineer to be a requirement of the ‘gateway’ process under which higher-risk buildings are built or refurbished. This will therefore become a new requirement for those social landlords engaged in this process if introduced.
The report suggests that contractors working on higher-risk buildings should be licensed and come under the scope of a new regulator. This may narrow the pool of available contractors, increasing the price, but also increasing assurance over the standard of the work.
Fire risk assessors have been able to join voluntary accreditation schemes for years, but the report suggests making them mandatory and requiring set standards for qualifications and continuing professional development. As with the licensing scheme, this will reduce choice but increase quality.
The failure of the lift control switch at Grenfell is an overlooked part of the story, arguably holding direct responsibility for three deaths. The report has asked for a review into whether standardisation is appropriate to avoid this outcome elsewhere. If so, lift control switches may require replacements.
This regulator would be unlikely to engage social landlords directly, but would oversee many bodies they deal with regularly, including contractors which carry out work to higher-risk buildings and fire risk assessors. Its oversight of product testing and certification would hopefully provide more certainty.
The changes to disaster response will impact local authority housing teams and possibly local housing providers as well if implemented in full. They contain a recommendation to devise an effective means of collecting and recording information about those who have been displaced in an emergency, and make “such arrangements as are reasonably practicable” for them to be able to rehouse those displaced quickly and “in ways that meet their personal, religious and cultural requirements”. The report specifically says that this should “involve local providers of social housing”.
Ahead of the report being released, the government committed to introducing a new regime of ‘residential PEEPs’, which will become a major new responsibility for housing managers. A consultation will be launched by the Home Office in autumn.
You can read the full recommendations here, from page 229.
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