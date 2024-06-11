Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission launches search for ‘community-focused’ design team

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The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission (GTMC) has launched a selection process to find a community-focused design team to create a fitting tribute honouring the 72 people who lost their lives in the fire.
With the seven-year anniversary to be marked later this week, the GTMC has invited creative teams made up of architects, landscape architects and artists to register their interest.
A shortlist of up to five teams will be announced in the autumn. Followed by a final team being chosen with input from the Grenfell community in the spring of 2025.
The GTMC hopes the design will be sufficiently developed to allow for a planning application in 2027.
The commission as set up in 2019 and consists of 10 community representatives, made up of five bereaved family members, three former residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk who lost their homes. Plus, two residents from the Lancaster West Estate that surrounds Grenfell Tower.
Initial ideas for the memorial were set out in May 2022 in a report that surveyed more than 2,000 people, including roughly 200 bereaved persons and survivors of the disaster.
A total of 64% of those surveyed said the tribute should include a garden and 33% would like to see an artwork or monument as part of the project.
At the same time, 10% would like it to include a building, such as a museum or sheltered space.
Thelma Stober and Lord Boateng, co-chairs of the GTMC, said: “Our primary commitment as the commission is to establish a dignified and peaceful space for the Grenfell community to commemorate.
“Our fundamental pledge from the outset has been to prioritise the voices and wishes of the entire Grenfell community in the decision-making process, both now and in the future.
“The bereaved, survivors, residents and the broader Grenfell community will play integral roles at every stage.”
The co-chairs believe this will ensure that the final design embodies a truly meaningful tribute to the 72 people who lost their lives, as well as provide a lasting and appropriate place for loved ones to pay their respects, mourn and feel connected to their memory.
In November 2023, the GTMC stated in a report that in its view it was the “moral” and ethical duty of the government to fund and maintain the project.
Also in that report, the commission outlined learnings from similar memorials across the world, including the Aberfan Memorial Garden in South Wales, the Tree of Life Holocaust Memorial in Budapest, and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.
In response to the report, then-housing secretary Michael Gove said: “I welcome the publication of this report and thank the commission for its important work. I am absolutely committed to supporting the Grenfell community and making sure they are at the heart of the vision for this memorial.
“My department will continue to work with the commission to take forward their recommendations for a lasting and fitting memorial to honour those who lost their lives in the Grenfell tragedy.”
Although, the government has stopped short at confirming it will fully fund the memorial.
Interested design teams are invited to register their interest now by emailing the commission at gtmsecretariat@levellingup.gov.uk.
Last month, Inside Housing reported that the second and final report on the Grenfell Tower fire will be published on 4 September.
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