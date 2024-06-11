Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission launches search for ‘community-focused’ design team

With the seven-year anniversary to be marked later this week, the GTMC has invited creative teams made up of architects, landscape architects and artists to register their interest.

A shortlist of up to five teams will be announced in the autumn. Followed by a final team being chosen with input from the Grenfell community in the spring of 2025.

The GTMC hopes the design will be sufficiently developed to allow for a planning application in 2027.

The commission as set up in 2019 and consists of 10 community representatives, made up of five bereaved family members, three former residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk who lost their homes. Plus, two residents from the Lancaster West Estate that surrounds Grenfell Tower.