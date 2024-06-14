Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission releases film to mark seventh anniversary of the tragedy

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The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has released an eight-minute film to mark the seventh anniversary of the tragedy.
The video message, released on 14 June, focuses on the importance of archiving for the memorial project. It also documents the spontaneous memorials that appeared close to the tower after the 2017 fire, in which 72 people died.
“Time moves on, and those messages are a moment in time,” Sandra Ruiz, community representative for bereaved families, said in the film.
“If we don’t capture them, they will fade.”
In the film, Mary White from Latymer Community Church recalled how people came to write their thoughts and feelings on plastic boards on the wall of the church.
The film also documents the memorial wall outside Grenfell Tower, which Ms Ruiz called “a living document”.
The memorial commission was set up in 2019 to find a fitting permanent memorial to remind the world what happened at Grenfell Tower and ensure it does not happen again. It comprises 10 community representatives made up of five bereaved family members, three former residents of Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk who lost their homes, and two residents from the Lancaster West Estate.
Earlier this month, the commission launched a selection process to find a community-focused design team to create the permanent memorial.
The film features several of the memorial commission’s community representatives including Ms Ruiz, Hanan Wahabi and Susan Al-Safadi. Also featured in the film are local photographers Jason Garcia and Andreia Sofia Leitão.
In a report in November 2023, the memorial commission recommended developing an archive beyond the site of Grenfell Tower. The commission said that some elements of the archive would potentially only be accessible to bereaved family members and survivors.
A recommendation was also made for a “sensitive and reflective” digital archive to be curated with family members and survivors, as well as a long-term public exhibition.
The memorial commission’s community representatives said: “Our film this year, in memory of the 72 beautiful souls we lost seven years ago, explains how important archiving is in preserving the memory of Grenfell in perpetuity.
“Through what has already been written and created, and the subsequent archiving of those expressions, we can continue to hear what people said and their thoughts and feelings about that night. This will help to ensure that what happened on 14 June 2017 is never forgotten.
“Our 72 loved ones, and our community, deserve nothing less.”
Thelma Stober and Lord Boateng, co-chairs of the memorial commission, said: “Seven years on from the terrible tragedy at Grenfell, our primary commitment as the commission is to establish a dignified, peaceful space for the Grenfell community to commemorate.
“Our fundamental pledge has always been to prioritise the voices and wishes of the bereaved, survivors, Lancaster West Estate residents and the immediate community in the memorial decision-making process, both now and in the future.
“This will ensure that the final memorial embodies a truly meaningful tribute to the 72 lives lost and provides a lasting and appropriate place for loved ones to pay their respects, mourn, and feel connected to their memory. We promise never to forget.”
So far, the memorial commission has spoken with 2,200 individuals, including 31 out of the 43 bereaved families.
The memorial commission is not responsible for deciding the future of Grenfell Tower. The government owns the Grenfell Tower site and is responsible for its safety and security. No decision has been made about the future of the tower.
The second and final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will be published on 4 September.
Last month, the Metropolitan Police said that criminal trials relating to the fire will not begin until at least the middle of 2027.
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