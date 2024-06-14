Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission releases film to mark seventh anniversary of the tragedy

The video message, released on 14 June, focuses on the importance of archiving for the memorial project. It also documents the spontaneous memorials that appeared close to the tower after the 2017 fire, in which 72 people died.

“Time moves on, and those messages are a moment in time,” Sandra Ruiz, community representative for bereaved families, said in the film.

“If we don’t capture them, they will fade.”

In the film, Mary White from Latymer Community Church recalled how people came to write their thoughts and feelings on plastic boards on the wall of the church.

The film also documents the memorial wall outside Grenfell Tower, which Ms Ruiz called “a living document”.