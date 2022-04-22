Ground rent ban to come into force in June

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Ground rent charges will be banned on the majority of new residential leases in England and Wales from the end of June, the government has confirmed.
From 30 June 2022, anyone buying a home on a new long lease will no longer have to pay an annual ground rent to their freeholder as part of the government’s efforts to reform the leasehold system.
The measure forms part of the the Leasehold Reform Bill, which received royal assent in February this year.
Breaching the new law will be a civil offence, with fines of between £500 and £30,000 for offenders.
Local authorities, which are expected to enforce the legislation, will be able to keep the financial penalties to fund their enforcement activities.
The move forms the first part of ministers’ efforts to improve the heavily criticised leasehold system. For years it has been argued that the system is open to abuse as freeholders have been allowed to double ground rents at their discretion and charge leaseholders huge amounts to renew their lease.
Additional measures, announced in January 2021, include a new right for leaseholders to extend their leases to 990 years at zero ground rent.
Most owner-occupied flats in England and Wales are owned on a long leasehold basis, alongside many new build houses. Leaseholders do not own their home outright and must usually pay an annual ground rent to the freeholder.
Traditionally, freeholders have been able to increase ground rent at their discretion without providing extra benefit to leaseholders.
The government said many landlords have already reduced ground rent to zero for homebuyers starting a new lease with them in preparation for the new legislation.
Anyone preparing to sign a new lease on a home in the next two months should speak to their landlord to ensure their ground rent rate reflects the upcoming changes, the government added.
Leasehold minister Lord Stephen Greenhalgh, said: “This is an important milestone in our work to fix the leasehold system and to level up homeownership.
“Abolishing these unreasonable costs will make the dream of homeownership a more affordable reality for the next generation of homebuyers.
“I welcome the move from many landlords who have already set ground rent on their new leases to zero and I urge others to follow suit ahead of this becoming law.”
The announcement comes months after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) secured commitments with major home builders to stop doubling ground rent charges every year for leaseholders.
Those who own properties with Aviva, Persimmon, Countryside Properties, Taylor Wimpey and other developers will see their ground rent returned to the rate it was when they first bought their home as part of the government crack-down.
The CMA’s investigation continues into Barratt Developments, Brigante Properties and investment groups Abacus Land and Adriatic Land.
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