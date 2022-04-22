Ground rent ban to come into force in June

From 30 June 2022, anyone buying a home on a new long lease will no longer have to pay an annual ground rent to their freeholder as part of the government’s efforts to reform the leasehold system.

The measure forms part of the the Leasehold Reform Bill, which received royal assent in February this year.

Breaching the new law will be a civil offence, with fines of between £500 and £30,000 for offenders.

Local authorities, which are expected to enforce the legislation, will be able to keep the financial penalties to fund their enforcement activities.

The move forms the first part of ministers’ efforts to improve the heavily criticised leasehold system. For years it has been argued that the system is open to abuse as freeholders have been allowed to double ground rents at their discretion and charge leaseholders huge amounts to renew their lease.

Additional measures, announced in January 2021, include a new right for leaseholders to extend their leases to 990 years at zero ground rent.