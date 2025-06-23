Group chief executive of EMH announces retirement after 20 years

East Midlands-based landlord EMH has announced the retirement of Chan Kataria, its long-serving group chief executive.
Mr Kataria has headed up the 22,000-home housing association for the past 21 years and will leave towards the end of this year.
He has overseen a period of significant change during his tenure. The landlord grew from 8,000 homes and a turnover of £19m, to one with a turnover of £154m and 1,100 employees.
Under his leadership, Mr Kataria established “a very strong customer and community-focused approach with a strong placeshaping ethos”, EMH said.
As one of the first-phase strategic partners of Homes England, the landlord increased its development pipeline to 500 new homes for rent and shared ownership every year.
Mr Kataria said: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve as chief executive at EMH. I am proud of the things we have achieved as an organisation.
“Even after all these years, I never fail to be amazed by the dedication and commitment of our colleagues, who go the extra mile to make a real difference to the lives of our customers and communities on a daily basis.
“With a recent regulatory result, stable financial position and a newly shaped, strong executive team, I know the organisation is in very good hands.”
Mr Kataria also developed a strategic partnership with the East Midlands Chamber of commerce to promote greater diversity in all businesses across the region, putting the landlord at the forefront of key initiatives.
During his tenure, the association introduced ethnicity pay gap reporting, the Rooney Rule for senior positions (where at least one or more diverse candidates must be interviewed for a top role) and sponsored the Women on Boards initiative. The EMH Academy also grew to provide career training to over 250 apprentices.
Professor David Russell, chair of EMH, said: “Chan has served EMH with a passion and skill which has delivered so much to so many.
“His 21-year tenure has seen EMH grow and change in so many ways, and yet still retain focus on everyday interactions and needs of customers. I’m sure he’ll continue to champion residents and their well-being in the future.
“As a board, we will now focus on the search for a suitable replacement for Chan. Running a strong, stable organisation is an opportunity I am sure many will relish, and in time I look forward to announcing Chan’s successor. In the meantime, on behalf of all the board, I want to say a huge thank you to Chan for such an inspiring legacy.”
In 2022, Mr Kataria opened up to Inside Housing about how his family fled Uganda after Idi Amin, the president, gave Asians 90 days to leave the country. He shared his story and explained how the exodus helped shape modern Britain.
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