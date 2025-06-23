Group chief executive of EMH announces retirement after 20 years

Under his leadership, Mr Kataria established “a very strong customer and community-focused approach with a strong placeshaping ethos”, EMH said.

He has overseen a period of significant change during his tenure. The landlord grew from 8,000 homes and a turnover of £19m, to one with a turnover of £154m and 1,100 employees.

Mr Kataria has headed up the 22,000-home housing association for the past 21 years and will leave towards the end of this year.

As one of the first-phase strategic partners of Homes England, the landlord increased its development pipeline to 500 new homes for rent and shared ownership every year.

Mr Kataria said: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve as chief executive at EMH. I am proud of the things we have achieved as an organisation.

“Even after all these years, I never fail to be amazed by the dedication and commitment of our colleagues, who go the extra mile to make a real difference to the lives of our customers and communities on a daily basis.

“With a recent regulatory result, stable financial position and a newly shaped, strong executive team, I know the organisation is in very good hands.”

Mr Kataria also developed a strategic partnership with the East Midlands Chamber of commerce to promote greater diversity in all businesses across the region, putting the landlord at the forefront of key initiatives.