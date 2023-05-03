Group of councils calls for end to New Homes Bonus

A campaign group of 47 urban councils is calling for an end to the New Homes Bonus because it “disproportionately” goes to “already wealthy authorities” #UKhousing

The manifesto, published ahead of the 4 May local elections in England, outlines areas the local authorities believe need to be reformed, including housing, local government finance, adult social care, net zero, children’s services, transport, levelling up, welfare and devolution.

It also asked that government grants new powers, such as an “undeveloped land tax”, which would force developers to use land for housebuilding or other developments within a certain timeframe.

In its first manifesto – For a Sustainable and Fairer Future – the Special Interest Group of Municipal Authorities (SIGOMA) has asked that the New Homes Bonus is abolished and replaced by a new needs-based grant scheme to build “new high-quality social housing”.

The group, which is made up of large urban councils across the country but outside London, has called for an end to the New Homes Bonus, which was introduced in 2011 to encourage councils to grant planning permission for new homes in order to receive additional funding.

It rewards local authorities for net additional homes added to the council tax base.

But SIGOMA argues that the scheme has not generated the housing where it is needed, which has resulted in funding being “top-sliced” from the revenue support grant.

“Funding from the [New Homes Bonus] has disproportionately gone to already wealthy authorities, disadvantaging more deprived authorities who would have received that funding had it been distributed based on need,” it said.

The government recently announced that councils will be able to keep 100% of Right to Buy receipts in a bid to increase housebuilding, but only for two years.

SIGOMA is asking for permanent amendments to the scheme.

It is asking for £10bn in funding to go towards committing to “adequate” funding to uplift all housing to Energy Performance Certificate Band C.

The group is also asking for new powers to force developers to stop ‘landbanking’.

The manifesto says: “Planning departments are not to blame for a lack of housebuilding - the Local Government Association (LGA) has estimated that there are currently one million planning permissions going unused.

“Between 2009-10 and 2021-22, planning permission was granted to around 3.3 million housing units but only 2.2 million housing units were still completed in that time.

“Developers hold on to land whilst it increases in value, leaving the land empty and undeveloped. New powers, such as an undeveloped land tax, could encourage the building of new homes and increase development, whilst providing local authorities with revenue where ‘landbanking’ is taking place.”

Along with changes to housing policy, SIGOMA has asked for reform of local government finance.