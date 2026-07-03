Groups urge action as wastewater capacity holds back 55,000 homes in Northern Ireland

Developers were briefed by Northern Ireland Water in February that a third of these homes cannot connect to the country’s water system at all due to their location above sewage networks that already at full capacity.

They were told that rest of the properties, around 37,500 homes, can connect but require developers to pay for infrastructure, such as stormwater offsetting.

But house builder-funded solutions can affect scheme viability, take years to be approved and pose challenges once built, according to the paper, which was published on Thursday 2 July.

It also pointed out that an estimated 6,150 homes will not be built in the next two years due to gaps in the government’s budget for wastewater costs.

The report was commissioned by the Wastewater Infrastructure Group (WIG), a coalition of housing and business organisations in Northern Ireland. It used modelling by economist Andrew Webb, managing director – economics at OCO Global, to demonstrate the cost of not investing in improving the country’s water system.