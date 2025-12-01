Growth of power-hungry data centres delaying new housing in London, committee warns

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The rapid expansion of data centres in London is delaying new developments just as the capital’s housing crisis is “at its worst”, a London Assembly committee has warned.
The report from the Assembly’s Planning and Regeneration Committee found the capital’s grid is coming under strain from growing electricity demand, including from data centres.
Data centres are large warehouses full of powerful computers used to run digital services. The energy usage of a typical AI data centre is similar to that needed to power 100,000 homes, the report found, with this intensive demand putting pressure on the grid.
According to the report, 29 have been built or are in the pipeline in the west London boroughs of Brent, Ealing, Hillingdon and Hounslow, and within the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.
In 2022, parts of the network reached full capacity in certain areas, temporarily halting new housing developments.
Investigations into the causes of these delays revealed that the rapid development of data centres in west London and along the M4 corridor meant that the distribution network serving the area was starting to run out of electrical capacity for new developments.
As a result, the Greater London Authority worked with the National Grid and Ofgem to secure short-term fixes, ensuring over 12,000 homes were connected by early 2025.
However, given west London’s geographic suitability for data centres, the report said that growth is expected to continue “just as London’s housing crisis is at its worst”.
It warned that London’s long-term electricity needs, which are forecast to grow by at least 200%, will require long-term strategic planning to avoid further grid constraints and delays.
“As the sector expands, these large, site-specific demands can add pressure to local parts of the grid and create challenges for connecting new developments,” the report said.
“These pressures make it harder and more costly to bring forward new homes, with implications for London’s wider economic growth and its ability to meet housing targets.”
One of the committee’s recommendations was for a new planning use class for data centres. Currently, data centres are categorised as use class B8, which covers warehouses and storage, and the committee heard evidence that a new class would enable authorities to take a more “strategic approach” to data centres.
The report also calls for a specific data centre policy in the London Plan and for all London boroughs to have completed a local area energy plan to inform their next round of local plans.
James Small-Edwards, London Assembly member and chair of the planning and regeneration committee, said: “London is at a critical moment, with energy capacity becoming a real constraint on both housing delivery and wider economic growth.
“Through this investigation we heard from councils, developers and residents about the delays, uncertainty and long-term risks posed by ongoing grid constraints. As demand for power rises, particularly from large energy users like data centres, we need a clear, strategic and long-term approach.
“The recommendations we’ve set out are an essential step towards managing these pressures fairly and ensuring London has the infrastructure it needs to support new homes and a growing economy.”
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