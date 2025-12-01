Growth of power-hungry data centres delaying new housing in London, committee warns

The report from the Assembly’s Planning and Regeneration Committee found the capital’s grid is coming under strain from growing electricity demand, including from data centres.

Data centres are large warehouses full of powerful computers used to run digital services. The energy usage of a typical AI data centre is similar to that needed to power 100,000 homes, the report found, with this intensive demand putting pressure on the grid.

According to the report, 29 have been built or are in the pipeline in the west London boroughs of Brent, Ealing, Hillingdon and Hounslow, and within the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.