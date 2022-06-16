Guidance for interpreting cladding fire tests ‘full of mistakes from beginning to end’, expert tells Grenfell Inquiry

Professor José Torero, a professor of civil engineering at University College London, described the guidance as an “absolute oversimplification of a complex problem” and said it substitutes competency with “simple tick-box tables”.

He also told the inquiry that the UK’s testing system is “extremely far away” from where it should be.

Professor Torero, who is a globally recognised fire expert with significant experience in the field, continued his evidence today on UK fire safety regulation and testing systems.

He previously presented a report to the inquiry which criticised the primary test method for facades in the UK regulatory system, saying it does not provide “any meaningful measure” for real-world fire performance.

Questioned about his conclusions today, Professor Torero said the test – known as BS 8414 after the standard that contains its methodology – is limited in scope, while the results of the tests are often interpreted in an over-simplistic way.

The inquiry was shown a document called ‘Fire Performance of External Cladding Systems’, a new British standard that was published in 2019 which looks at how to extrapolate results from these tests and attempts to bring some structure to the pre-Grenfell process of ‘desktop assessments’.

Asked to describe the document, Professor Torero called it: “An absolute oversimplification of a complex problem that is full of mistakes from beginning to end.”

He explained that efforts to standardise these assessments were misguided, when what is required is a “base bespoke assessment” of the building that the cladding system is being installed on.

“In your report, you say that what this piece of guidance does is substitute a desktop study which should be conducted by a competent professional with simple tables.

“And you’re very critical of this piece of guidance, is that fair?” asked Kate Grange QC, counsel to the inquiry.

“Yes. I think that you will find that there is a recurring theme in all my reports, that I’m extremely critical of any document that substitutes competency and that’s what this document does,” Professor Torero replied.