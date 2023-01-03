Guidance for tenants on new Right to Shared Ownership published

The scheme, which applies to almost all rented homes funded under the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26, allows tenants to buy between 10% and 75% of the equity in their home.

The programme requires residents to have lived in social housing for three years and to have lived in their current property for a year. It is applicable in England only.

The guidance, available here, was published shortly before Christmas.

Housing minister Lucy Frazer said: “All hard-working families and young people deserve the chance to live in a home of their own.

“We are helping tenants to do just that by supporting them with small, manageable steps on to the housing ladder, through the Right to Shared Ownership.”