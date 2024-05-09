Guiding principles for a new collaborative approach to repairs and maintenance services

The Better Social Housing Review has made us rethink how the sector should approach repairs, writes Paul Price, chief executive of the Association of Retained Council Housing #UKhousing

Following its publication we’ve worked – alongside the National Federation of ALMOs and Local Government Association – with the Chartered Institute of Housing and National Housing Federation to develop a response to the relevant areas of the review. This has helped to ensure that the social housing sector is taking a collaborative approach to responding to the review and improving outcomes for residents.

You’ll notice I said landlord, not private landlord, social landlord or local authority landlord but simply landlord. That’s because as landlords of all tenures, we have a responsibility to make sure we are getting repairs right for residents. Getting it right for tenants was the theme and purpose of the Better Social Housing Review.

How landlords look after homes and how they respond to residents’ requests when defects occur in homes often defines the relationship between the resident and the landlord. For many residents, it can be the one of the few times they have direct contact with their landlord, and so getting the repairs interface right can be significant in creating and maintaining a good impression and relationship.

One of the recommendations in the Better Social Housing Review was to examine and rethink approaches to repairs and maintenance. It was clear from the review recommendations that many of the issues identified, and in particular those relating to the repairs and maintenance services, would apply equally to the stock-retained housing sector as to the private registered provider sector. It was recognised by all participants that it would be of huge benefit to all parties, especially residents, that we continued to work jointly to develop services so that they would be of benefit to residents irrespective of who their landlord was.

The rethinking repairs and maintenance project and working group has drawn on the collective knowledge of cross sector leaders and practitioners, including members at a policy level alongside those from the social housing ‘coalface’. “It is not a prescriptive guide, but it sets out areas of good practice which landlords may want to adopt when developing or reviewing their repairs and maintenance services” At the outset of the review, the group recognised that a good repairs and maintenance service, whether delivered in-house or through an external contractor, must be developed to meet local circumstances.