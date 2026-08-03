Guinness awards contract to restart stalled scheme three years after modular firm collapse

Housing association The Guinness Partnership awarded construction company Lovell the contract for its 221-home development in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, which includes 90 homes for social rent.

Lovell will build the homes from scratch after Guinness was forced to demolish 35 units built by modular house builder Ilke Homes.

Work had originally started on the scheme in 2022, before Ilke went into administration less than a year later.

Delivery on the new timber-frame homes will restart next month and the development is due to complete in late 2028.