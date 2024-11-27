Guinness cuts annual completions forecast after contractor failure

G15 landlord The Guinness Partnership has reduced its annual completions forecast after delays on two projects due to problems with “contractor insolvency” #UKhousing

The problem of contractors going bust continues to affect the sector, adding to wider issues around rising development costs.

“We have revised our forecast down… due to known delays with two projects as a result of contractor insolvency,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the 70,000-home landlord told Inside Housing it is now expecting to hand over 792 homes in its current financial year. It was previously targeting 943 completions.

However if Guinness hits its revised target, it will be above the 608 homes it completed in its last full financial year. The group’s original target last year was 1,005.

In its half year to date, covering the six months to the end of September, Guinness completed 567 homes. Of these, 497 were classed as “affordable” tenures.

The group is ahead of last year’s half year total of 359, but the spokesperson said this was due to the “timing” of its development programme.

Guinness started 347 homes in its most recent half year, which was 137 more starts than in the same period last year.

The group’s total half-year surplus fell by a fifth to £16.4m, which Guinness said was due to higher borrowing costs. On an operating basis, its surplus rose to £55.1m, up from £50m the year before.

The landlord currently has a G1/V2 rating with the regulator.