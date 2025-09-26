Guinness posts £10m loss amid rising construction costs and delays

In its accounts for the year to the end of March 2025, the 70,000-home provider explained that it had been “adversely impacted” by impairment charges of £21.4m.

The charges reflect a combination of lower sales values and issues with construction projects, including delays to projects and the collapse of key contractors.

These challenges also played a part in the landlord falling short of its completion target. In 2024-25, Guinness built 699 homes against its goal of 1,055. Starts came in at 347.