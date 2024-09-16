Guinness Partnership’s operating margin hit by repairs and remediation costs

The 70,000-home landlord said it had incurred £22m in impairment charges across properties under development, in its accounts for the year to 31 March 2024.

“Impairment charges reflect a combination of increasing construction costs, lower sales values and delays to completion of schemes,” it said.

It set aside provisions of £26.9m for building safety remediation costs at two leasehold schemes in London owned by Shepherds Bush Housing Association (SBHA), which became a subsidiary of Guinness last December.